A minimal CLI tool for managing and executing SQL queries with a TUI.

pam is a query tool that manages your most used SQL snippets and runs them through many supported databases with the option of using an interactive TUI for easier navigation with Vim like key-bindings.

It is able to connect to lots of databases such as: PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQLite, Oracle, SQL Server, ClickHouse and Firebird plus it stores queries with named parameters plus optional default values. It can also export the results as CSV, JSON, SQL, Markdown, or HTML tables.

Other features include editing data in place by updating cells or deleting rows, opening queries in your editor, running explain or explore helpers, and reusing connections from a single config file.

pam fits developers, analysts and DBAs who jump between many databases and want repeatable queries during debugging, incident checks or quick reporting, all from the terminal interface.