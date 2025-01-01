IRC Terminal Tools

Internet Relay Chat (IRC), developed by Jarkko Oikarinen in 1988, is an early and influential protocol for real-time text messaging over the internet.

 

IRC's relevance to terminal tools remains notable, as it provides a lightweight, scriptable environment for chat and communication, often used in open-source projects and developer communities.

 

Below is a list of terminal tools that work with the IRC protocol.

  1. irssi - A well known cross-platform and famous IRC client
  1. senpai - Your everyday IRC student.
  1. weechat - The extensible chat client

Know any IRC based terminal tools that would be good for this list?

Post a Tool here!

