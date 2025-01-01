Post a Tool

Post a tool to Terminal Trove!

Criteria:

  1. Ideally cross platform.
  2. Standalone binaries preferred, (but not required).
  3. Must have an image preview. (PNG, GIF or MP4)
  4. Must not exist already on Terminal Trove.

Post a Tool Below:

Or

Send an email to:

curator [at] this domain (dot) com

