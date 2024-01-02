Terminal Tool of the Week

Below is a list of past and current terminal tools of the week, follow along on RSS.

Want to see a tool on here? Post a Tool.

This Week:

e1s

A TUI for managing AWS ECS Resources.
Past Weeks
  1. deletor - Manage and delete files efficiently with an interactive TUI and scriptable CLI.
  1. tldx - A Domain Availability Research Tool.
  1. kdash - A simple and fast dashboard for Kubernetes.
  1. basalt - A TUI for managing Obsidian vaults and notes.
  1. nerdlog - A fast, remote-first, multi-host TUI log viewer.
  1. daylight - Track sunrise and sunset times in the terminal.
  1. andcli - A 2FA TUI for your shell.
  1. ticker - A terminal stock ticker with live updates and position tracking.
  1. parllama - TUI for ollama and other LLM providers.
  1. xan - The CSV magician.
  1. wtfis - Passive hostname, domain and IP lookup tool for non-robots.
  1. euporie - Jupyter notebooks in the terminal.
  1. mani - A CLI tool to help you manage multiple repositories.
  1. ddv - A TUI to view Amazon DynamoDB in the terminal.
  1. bibiman - A simple TUI for handling your BibLaTeX database.
  1. loggo - A powerful terminal app for structured log streaming.
  1. forgit - A utility tool powered by fzf for using Git interactively.
  1. flamelens - An interactive flamegraph viewer in the terminal.
  1. godap - A complete terminal user interface (TUI) for LDAP.
  1. bagels - A powerful expense tracker that lives in your terminal.
  1. isd - A keyboard-focused, highly customizable systemd units TUI.
  1. wiper - A TUI disk analyser and cleanup tool.
  1. sunbeam - A general purpose command-line launcher.
  1. textual-paint - MS Paint in your terminal.
  1. tuistash - A terminal user interface for Logstash.
  1. kl - An interactive Kubernetes log viewer for your terminal.
  1. television - A blazingly fast general purpose fuzzy finder TUI.
  1. sshclick - Terminal based assisted management of your SSH config files.
  1. wireman - A TUI gRPC client.
  1. ddgr - DuckDuckGo from the terminal.
  1. mqttui - A TUI tool to publish/subscribe MQTT messages from the terminal.
  1. cy - A time traveling terminal multiplexer.
  1. tenere - A TUI interface for LLMs.
  1. monolith - A CLI tool for saving complete web pages as a single HTML file.
  1. lychee - A fast, async link checker written in Rust.
  1. binsider - Analyze ELF binaries like a boss.
  1. spiel - Display richly-styled presentations using your terminal.
  1. pik - A TUI for interactively stopping processes.
  1. gitnr - A CLI / TUI to generate .gitignore files using templates.
  1. gama - Manage your GitHub Actions from the terminal.
  1. atuin - Sync, search and backup shell history.
  1. moneyterm - TUI expense and budget tracker.
  1. tgt - A simple TUI for Telegram.
  1. chdig - Dig into ClickHouse with TUI interface.
  1. rustscan - The Modern Port Scanner.
  1. posting - A powerful HTTP client that lives in your terminal.
  1. sampler - Visualization for any shell command.
  1. kaskade - A text user interface (TUI) for Apache Kafka.
  1. pillager - Pillage filesystems for sensitive information.
  1. ktop - A top-like tool for your Kubernetes clusters.
  1. fq - jq for binary formats.
  1. lnav - An ncurses-based log file viewer for the terminal.
  1. pug - Drive terraform at terminal velocity.
  1. oterm - A text-based terminal client for ollama.
  1. flawz - A TUI for browsing CVE security vulnerabilities.
  1. atac - A simple API client (postman like) in your terminal.
  1. tinboard - A terminal-based client for pinboard.in
  1. jwt-ui - A CLI and TUI for decoding/encoding JSON Web Tokens.
  1. sttr - A CLI/TUI tool to perform 30+ string transformations on text.
  1. termscp - A feature rich terminal file transfer tool.
  1. fnug - Run all your lints, tests and commands at once, in the terminal.
  1. openapi-tui - Browse and run APIs defined with OpenAPI v3.0 in the TUI
  1. bandwhich - Terminal bandwidth utilization tool
  1. crates-tui - A TUI for exploring crates.io
  1. age - A simple, modern and secure file encryption tool.
  1. dolphie - Realtime MySQL health monitoring in the terminal.
  1. kalker - A scientific terminal calculator with math syntax.
  1. jless - A command-line JSON viewer.
  1. tiptop - Command-line system monitoring
  1. wiki-tui - A fast Wikipedia CLI/TUI client
  1. trippy - A TUI network diagnostics tool
  1. eget - Easily install prebuilt binaries from GitHub.
  1. gdu - Pretty fast disk usage analyzer
  1. aider - AI pair programming in your terminal.
  1. harlequin - The SQL IDE for Your Terminal.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.