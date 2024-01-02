Terminal Tool of the Week

Below is a list of past and current terminal tools of the week, follow along on RSS.
e1sA TUI for managing AWS ECS Resources.
Past Weeks
- deletor - Manage and delete files efficiently with an interactive TUI and scriptable CLI.June 10, 2025
- tldx - A Domain Availability Research Tool.June 3, 2025
- kdash - A simple and fast dashboard for Kubernetes.May 27, 2025
- basalt - A TUI for managing Obsidian vaults and notes.May 20, 2025
- nerdlog - A fast, remote-first, multi-host TUI log viewer.May 13, 2025
- daylight - Track sunrise and sunset times in the terminal.May 6, 2025
- andcli - A 2FA TUI for your shell.April 29, 2025
- ticker - A terminal stock ticker with live updates and position tracking.April 22, 2025
- parllama - TUI for ollama and other LLM providers.April 15, 2025
- xan - The CSV magician.April 8, 2025
- wtfis - Passive hostname, domain and IP lookup tool for non-robots.April 1, 2025
- euporie - Jupyter notebooks in the terminal.March 25, 2025
- mani - A CLI tool to help you manage multiple repositories.March 18, 2025
- ddv - A TUI to view Amazon DynamoDB in the terminal.March 11, 2025
- bibiman - A simple TUI for handling your BibLaTeX database.March 4, 2025
- loggo - A powerful terminal app for structured log streaming.February 25, 2025
- forgit - A utility tool powered by fzf for using Git interactively.February 18, 2025
- flamelens - An interactive flamegraph viewer in the terminal.February 11, 2025
- godap - A complete terminal user interface (TUI) for LDAP.February 4, 2025
- bagels - A powerful expense tracker that lives in your terminal.January 28, 2025
- isd - A keyboard-focused, highly customizable systemd units TUI.January 21, 2025
- wiper - A TUI disk analyser and cleanup tool.January 14, 2025
- sunbeam - A general purpose command-line launcher.January 7, 2025
- textual-paint - MS Paint in your terminal.December 24, 2024
- tuistash - A terminal user interface for Logstash.December 17, 2024
- kl - An interactive Kubernetes log viewer for your terminal.December 10, 2024
- television - A blazingly fast general purpose fuzzy finder TUI.December 3, 2024
- sshclick - Terminal based assisted management of your SSH config files.November 26, 2024
- wireman - A TUI gRPC client.November 19, 2024
- ddgr - DuckDuckGo from the terminal.November 12, 2024
- mqttui - A TUI tool to publish/subscribe MQTT messages from the terminal.November 5, 2024
- cy - A time traveling terminal multiplexer.October 29, 2024
- tenere - A TUI interface for LLMs.October 22, 2024
- monolith - A CLI tool for saving complete web pages as a single HTML file.October 15, 2024
- lychee - A fast, async link checker written in Rust.October 8, 2024
- binsider - Analyze ELF binaries like a boss.October 1, 2024
- spiel - Display richly-styled presentations using your terminal.September 24, 2024
- pik - A TUI for interactively stopping processes.September 17, 2024
- gitnr - A CLI / TUI to generate .gitignore files using templates.September 10, 2024
- gama - Manage your GitHub Actions from the terminal.September 3, 2024
- atuin - Sync, search and backup shell history.August 27, 2024
- moneyterm - TUI expense and budget tracker.August 20, 2024
- tgt - A simple TUI for Telegram.August 13, 2024
- chdig - Dig into ClickHouse with TUI interface.August 6, 2024
- rustscan - The Modern Port Scanner.July 30, 2024
- posting - A powerful HTTP client that lives in your terminal.July 23, 2024
- sampler - Visualization for any shell command.July 16, 2024
- kaskade - A text user interface (TUI) for Apache Kafka.July 9, 2024
- pillager - Pillage filesystems for sensitive information.July 2, 2024
- ktop - A top-like tool for your Kubernetes clusters.June 25, 2024
- fq - jq for binary formats.June 18, 2024
- lnav - An ncurses-based log file viewer for the terminal.June 11, 2024
- pug - Drive terraform at terminal velocity.June 4, 2024
- oterm - A text-based terminal client for ollama.May 28, 2024
- flawz - A TUI for browsing CVE security vulnerabilities.May 21, 2024
- atac - A simple API client (postman like) in your terminal.May 14, 2024
- tinboard - A terminal-based client for pinboard.inMay 7, 2024
- jwt-ui - A CLI and TUI for decoding/encoding JSON Web Tokens.April 30, 2024
- sttr - A CLI/TUI tool to perform 30+ string transformations on text.April 23, 2024
- termscp - A feature rich terminal file transfer tool.April 16, 2024
- fnug - Run all your lints, tests and commands at once, in the terminal.April 9, 2024
- openapi-tui - Browse and run APIs defined with OpenAPI v3.0 in the TUIApril 2, 2024
- bandwhich - Terminal bandwidth utilization toolMarch 26, 2024
- crates-tui - A TUI for exploring crates.ioMarch 19, 2024
- age - A simple, modern and secure file encryption tool.March 12, 2024
- dolphie - Realtime MySQL health monitoring in the terminal.March 5, 2024
- kalker - A scientific terminal calculator with math syntax.February 27, 2024
- jless - A command-line JSON viewer.February 20, 2024
- tiptop - Command-line system monitoringFebruary 13, 2024
- wiki-tui - A fast Wikipedia CLI/TUI clientFebruary 6, 2024
- trippy - A TUI network diagnostics toolJanuary 30, 2024
- eget - Easily install prebuilt binaries from GitHub.January 23, 2024
- gdu - Pretty fast disk usage analyzerJanuary 16, 2024
- aider - AI pair programming in your terminal.January 9, 2024
- harlequin - The SQL IDE for Your Terminal.January 2, 2024