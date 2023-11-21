Types of Data collected

Among the types of Data that Terminal Trove collects, by itself or through third parties, there are: email address; website; language; Usage Data; device information.

Complete details on each type of Data collected are provided in the dedicated sections of this privacy policy or by specific explanation texts displayed prior to the Data collection.

Data may be freely provided by the User, or, in case of Usage Data, collected automatically when using Terminal Trove. Unless specified otherwise, all Data requested by Terminal Trove is mandatory and failure to provide this Data may make it impossible for Terminal Trove to provide its services. In cases where Terminal Trove specifically states that some Data is not mandatory, Users are free not to communicate this Data without consequences to the availability or the functioning of the Service.

Users who are uncertain about which Data is mandatory are welcome to contact the Owner. Any use of Cookies – or of other tracking tools — by Terminal Trove or by the owners of third-party services used by Terminal Trove serves the purpose of providing the Service required by the User, in addition to any other purposes described in the present document.

Users are responsible for any third-party Data obtained, published or shared through Terminal Trove.

Mode and place of processing the Data

Methods of processing

The Owner takes appropriate security measures to prevent unauthorized access, disclosure, modification, or unauthorized destruction of the Data. The Data processing is carried out using computers and/or IT enabled tools, following organizational procedures and modes strictly related to the purposes indicated. In addition to the Owner, in some cases, the Data may be accessible to certain types of persons in charge, involved with the operation of Terminal Trove (administration, sales, marketing, legal, system administration) or external parties (such as third-party technical service providers, mail carriers, hosting providers, IT companies, communications agencies) appointed, if necessary, as Data Processors by the Owner. The updated list of these parties may be requested from the Owner at any time.

Place

The Data is processed at the Owner’s operating offices and in any other places where the parties involved in the processing are located.

Depending on the User’s location, data transfers may involve transferring the User’s Data to a country other than their own. To find out more about the place of processing of such transferred Data, Users can check the section containing details about the processing of Data.

Retention time

Unless specified otherwise in this document, Data shall be processed and stored for as long as required by the purpose they have been collected for and may be retained for longer due to applicable legal obligation or based on the Users’ consent.

The purposes of processing

The Data concerning the User is collected to allow the Owner to provide its Service, comply with its legal obligations, respond to enforcement requests, protect its rights and interests (or those of its Users or third parties), detect any malicious or fraudulent activity, as well as the following: Contacting the User and Analytics.

For specific information about the Data used for each purpose, the User may refer to the section “Detailed information on the processing of Data”.

Detailed information on the processing of Data

Data is collected for the following purposes and using the following services:

The services contained in this section enable the Owner to monitor and analyze web traffic and can be used to keep track of User behavior.

Cloudflare Web Analytics (Cloudflare, Inc.)

Cloudflare Web Analytics is an anonymized analytics service provided by Cloudflare, Inc. that gives the Owner insight into the use of Terminal Trove by Users without needing to identify them. Further information may be found here and within the service’s privacy policy. Data processed: device information; language; Usage Data.

Place of processing: United States

Post A Tool form and other forms (Terminal Trove)

By filling in the Post a Tool form and other forms, the User authorizes Terminal Trove to use these details process and to reply (if needed) to requests for information, quotes or any other kind of request as indicated by the form.

Data processed: email address; website.

Mailing list or newsletter (Terminal Trove)

By registering on the mailing list or for the newsletter, the User’s email address will be added to the contact list of those who may receive email messages containing information of commercial or promotional nature concerning Terminal Trove. Your email address might also be added to this list as a result of signing up to Terminal Trove or after making a purchase.

Data processed: email address.

Additional information about Data collection and processing

Legal action

The User’s Data may be used for legal purposes by the Owner in Court or in the stages leading to possible legal action arising from improper use of Terminal Trove or the related Services.

The User declares to be aware that the Owner may be required to reveal Data upon request of public authorities.

Additional information about User’s Data

In addition to the information contained in this privacy policy, Terminal Trove may provide the User with additional and contextual information concerning particular Services or the collection and processing of Data upon request.

System logs and maintenance

For operation and maintenance purposes, Terminal Trove and any third-party services may collect files that record interaction with Terminal Trove (System logs) or use other Data (such as the IP Address) for this purpose.

Information not contained in this policy

More details concerning the collection or processing of Data may be requested from the Owner at any time. Please see the contact information at the beginning of this document.

Changes to this privacy policy

The Owner reserves the right to make changes to this privacy policy at any time by notifying its Users on this page and possibly within Terminal Trove and/or - as far as technically and legally feasible - sending a notice to Users via any contact information available to the Owner. It is strongly recommended to check this page often, referring to the date of the last modification listed at the bottom.

Should the changes affect processing activities performed on the basis of the User’s consent, the Owner shall collect new consent from the User, where required.

Data

Any information that directly, indirectly, or in connection with other information — including a personal identification number — allows for the identification or identifiability of a natural person.

Usage Data

Information collected automatically through Terminal Trove (or third-party services employed in Terminal Trove), which can include: the IP addresses or domain names of the computers utilized by the Users who use Terminal Trove, the URI addresses (Uniform Resource Identifier), the time of the request, the method utilized to submit the request to the server, the size of the file received in response, the numerical code indicating the status of the server’s answer (successful outcome, error, etc.), the country of origin, the features of the browser and the operating system utilized by the User, the various time details per visit (e.g., the time spent on each page within Terminal Trove) and the details about the path followed within Terminal Trove with special reference to the sequence of pages visited, and other parameters about the device operating system and/or the User’s IT environment.

User

The individual using Terminal Trove who, unless otherwise specified, coincides with the Data Subject.

Data Subject

The natural person to whom the Data refers.

Data Processor (or Processor)

The natural or legal person, public authority, agency or other body which processes Data on behalf of the Controller, as described in this privacy policy.

Data Controller (or Owner)

The natural or legal person, public authority, agency or other body which, alone or jointly with others, determines the purposes and means of the processing of Data, including the security measures concerning the operation and use of Terminal Trove. The Data Controller, unless otherwise specified, is the Owner of Terminal Trove.

Terminal Trove (or this Website or Application)

The means by which the Data of the User is collected and processed.

Service

The service provided by Terminal Trove as described in the relative terms (if available) and on this site/application.

Legal information

This privacy policy relates solely to Terminal Trove, if not stated otherwise within this document.