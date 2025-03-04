Unless otherwise specified, the terms of use detailed in this section apply generally when using Terminal Trove.

Single or additional conditions of use or access may apply in specific scenarios and in such cases are additionally indicated within this document.

By using Terminal Trove, Users confirm to meet the following requirements:

Content on Terminal Trove

Unless where otherwise specified or clearly recognizable, all content available on Terminal Trove is owned or provided by the Owner or its licensors.

The Owner undertakes its utmost effort to ensure that the content provided on Terminal Trove infringes no applicable legal provisions or third-party rights. However, it may not always be possible to achieve such a result. In such cases, without prejudice to any legal prerogatives of Users to enforce their rights, Users are kindly asked to preferably report related complaints using the contact details provided in this document.

Access to external resources

Through Terminal Trove Users may have access to external resources provided by third parties. Users acknowledge and accept that the Owner has no control over such resources and is therefore not responsible for their content and availability.

Conditions applicable to any resources provided by third parties, including those applicable to any possible grant of rights in content, result from each such third parties’ terms and conditions or, in the absence of those, applicable statutory law.

Acceptable use

Terminal Trove and the Service may only be used within the scope of what they are provided for, under these Terms and applicable law.

Users are solely responsible for making sure that their use of Terminal Trove and/or the Service violates no applicable law, regulations or third-party rights.

From time to time, Terminal Trove may offer Users opportunities to participate in surveys, promotions, contests, or giveaways (“Promotions”). Participation in these Promotions is voluntary and may require Users to meet specific eligibility criteria clearly communicated at the time the Promotion is announced.

By participating in Promotions, Users agree to comply with the specific terms applicable to the Promotion, in addition to these Terms.

For Users participating in Terminal Trove’s survey giveaways, eligibility to receive rewards or prizes is subject to meeting all of the following conditions:

1. Users must truthfully complete all fields in the applicable survey. Any incomplete or misleading information will result in disqualification.

2. Users must be registered in the Terminal Trove Newsletter and have received at least one (1) newsletter issue.

3. Participants must be at least 18 years old and reside in an eligible location as specified in the Promotion announcement.

4. Only one submission per individual is permitted per Promotion. Multiple submissions will lead to disqualification.

5. Winners will be selected randomly from eligible entries.

6. Terminal Trove reserves the right to verify the eligibility and validity of all submissions. Terminal Trove further reserves the right to disqualify any entrant suspected of fraudulent or dishonest behavior.

7. Terminal Trove will contact winners directly via the email address provided. Winners are responsible for providing valid contact and payment information promptly to receive their reward.

8. All prizes will be delivered via the method clearly communicated in the Promotion announcement (e.g., PayPal, Venmo, Gift Card).

9. The deadline for survey submission will be explicitly stated at the time of each Promotion.

10. Terminal Trove respects the privacy of Users. Survey responses will be used solely for the purposes described in the Promotion announcement or survey form and will comply with applicable privacy laws and the Terminal Trove Privacy Policy.

Terminal Trove retains the right to alter, suspend, or cancel Promotions at any time, providing appropriate notice to Users.

Common provisions

No Waiver

Failure to assert any right or provision under these Terms shall not constitute a waiver of any such right or provision. No waiver shall be considered a further or continuing waiver of such term or any other term.

Service interruption

To ensure the best possible service level, the Owner reserves the right to interrupt the Service for maintenance, system updates or any other changes, informing the Users appropriately.

Within the limits of law, the Owner may also decide to suspend or discontinue the Service altogether. If the Service is discontinued, the Owner will cooperate with Users to enable them to withdraw Personal Data or information and will respect Users’ rights relating to continued product use and/or compensation, as provided for by applicable law.

Additionally, the Service might not be available due to reasons outside the Owner’s reasonable control, such as “force majeure” events (infrastructural breakdowns or blackouts etc.).

Service reselling

Users may not reproduce, duplicate, copy, sell, resell or exploit any portion of Terminal Trove and of its Service without the Owner’s express prior written permission, granted either directly or through a legitimate reselling programme.

Intellectual property rights

Without prejudice to any more specific provision of these Terms, any intellectual property rights, such as copyrights, trademark rights, patent rights and design rights related to Terminal Trove are the exclusive property of the Owner or its licensors and are subject to the protection granted by applicable laws or international treaties relating to intellectual property.

All trademarks — nominal or figurative — and all other marks, trade names, service marks, word marks, illustrations, images, or logos appearing in connection with Terminal Trove are, and remain, the exclusive property of the Owner or its licensors and are subject to the protection granted by applicable laws or international treaties related to intellectual property.

Changes to these Terms

The Owner reserves the right to amend or otherwise modify these Terms at any time. In such cases, the Owner will appropriately inform the User of these changes.

Such changes will only affect the relationship with the User from the date communicated to Users onwards.

The continued use of the Service will signify the User’s acceptance of the revised Terms. If Users do not wish to be bound by the changes, they must stop using the Service and may terminate the Agreement.

The applicable previous version will govern the relationship prior to the User’s acceptance. The User can obtain any previous version from the Owner.

Assignment of contract

The Owner reserves the right to transfer, assign, dispose of by novation, or subcontract any or all rights or obligations under these Terms, taking the User’s legitimate interests into account. Provisions regarding changes of these Terms will apply accordingly.

Users may not assign or transfer their rights or obligations under these Terms in any way, without the written permission of the Owner.

Contacts

All communications relating to the use of Terminal Trove must be sent using the contact information stated in this document.

Severability

Should any provision of these Terms be deemed or become invalid or unenforceable under applicable law, the invalidity or unenforceability of such provision shall not affect the validity of the remaining provisions, which shall remain in full force and effect.

Definitions and legal references

Terminal Trove (or this Application)

The property that enables the provision of the Service.

Agreement

Any legally binding or contractual relationship between the Owner and the User, governed by these Terms.

Owner (or We)

Indicates the natural person(s) or legal entity that provides Terminal Trove and/or the Service to Users.

Service

The service provided by Terminal Trove as described in these Terms and on Terminal Trove.

Terms

All provisions applicable to the use of Terminal Trove and/or the Service as described in this document, including any other related documents or agreements, and as updated from time to time.

User (or You)

Indicates any natural person or legal entity using Terminal Trove.