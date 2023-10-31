New Terminal Tools

June 17, 2025

  1. bfs - A breadth-first version of the UNIX find command.
  1. chawan - A TUI web browser.
  1. e1s - A TUI for managing AWS ECS Resources.
  1. gita - A command-line tool to manage multiple git repos.
  1. kyma - A terminal-based presentation tool with smooth animated transitions.
  1. wakey - A TUI built for managing and waking your devices using Wake-on-LAN.

June 10, 2025

  1. deletor - Manage and delete files efficiently with an interactive TUI and scriptable CLI.
  1. eg - Useful examples at the command line.
  1. feluda - Detect license usage restrictions in your project!
  1. gollama - Go manage your ollama models.
  1. mdns-scanner - Scan a network and create a list of IPs and associated hostnames.
  1. ssm - Streamline SSH connections with a simple TUI.

June 3, 2025

  1. bbrew - A Homebrew TUI Manager.
  1. dysk - A linux utility listing your filesystems.
  1. gitid - Manage multiple Git identities through a TUI.
  1. igrep - Interactive Grep.
  1. ssl-checker - Fast and beautiful program to check all your https endpoint.
  1. tldx - A Domain Availability Research Tool.
May 27, 2025

  1. kdash - A simple and fast dashboard for Kubernetes.
  1. pgcli - A postgres CLI with autocompletion and syntax highlighting.
  1. tofuref - A TUI for the OpenTofu provider registry.
  1. tracker - A terminal-based real-time satellite tracking and orbit prediction application.
  1. wikiman - A universal offline documentation search engine for manual pages.
  1. ziina - Instant terminal sharing using Zellij.

May 20, 2025

  1. basalt - A TUI for managing Obsidian vaults and notes.
  1. chiko - A TUI gRPC client.
  1. clipse - Configurable TUI clipboard manager for Unix.
  1. intermodal - A 40' shipping container for the Internet.
  1. lexy - A CLI for reading Learn X in Y Minutes directly into your terminal.
  1. needs - checks if bin(s) are installed, oh and the version too.

May 13, 2025

  1. httpmonitor - A small TUI application to monitor a single or multiple targets.
  1. lazyjj - A TUI for Jujutsu / jj.
  1. nerdlog - A fast, remote-first, multi-host TUI log viewer.
  1. parqv - A TUI for visualizing and analyzing files with multiple formats.
  1. peplum - The TUI PEP lookup manager for your terminal.
  1. scooter - Interactive find and replace in the terminal.

May 6, 2025

  1. daylight - Track sunrise and sunset times in the terminal.
  1. gitsnip - A CLI tool to download specific folders from a git repository.
  1. just - Just a command runner.
  1. lobtui - A TUI for lobste.rs website.
  1. osintui - Open Source Intelligence Terminal User Interface.
  1. zizmor - A static analysis tool for GitHub Actions.

April 29, 2025

  1. andcli - A 2FA TUI for your shell.
  1. apw - A CLI for Apple Passwords (also known as iCloud Keychain)
  1. kure - A CLI password manager with sessions.
  1. motus - Dead simple password generator.
  1. passepartui - A TUI for pass.
  1. pwdsafety - A command line tool checking password safety.

April 22, 2025

  1. ticker - A terminal stock ticker with live updates and position tracking.
  1. asak - A cross-platform audio recording/playback CLI tool with a TUI.
  1. inspect-cert-chain - Inspect and debug TLS certificate chains. (without OpenSSL)
  1. serpl - A simple TUI for search and replace, akin to VS Code.
  1. srgn - A syntax‑aware grep alternative with code edits.
  1. zf - A fuzzy finder that excels at filtering filepaths.

April 15, 2025

  1. hexowl - Lightweight, flexible programmer's calculator with variables and functions.
  1. macchina - Fast, minimal and customizable system information frontend.
  1. mandown - man-page inspired Markdown viewer.
  1. parllama - TUI for ollama and other LLM providers.
  1. resto - Send pretty HTTP & API requests with TUI.
  1. riff - A diff filter highlighting which line parts have changed.

April 8, 2025

  1. ballast - A tool for snapshot load testing APIs.
  1. caps-log - A small TUI journaling tool.
  1. cueitup - Inspect messages in an AWS SQS queue.
  1. regname - Mass renamer TUI written in Rust.
  1. roumon - A universal goroutine monitor with a TUI.
  1. xan - The CSV magician.
April 1, 2025

  1. countryfetch - A neofetch-like tool for fetching information about your country.
  1. fex - A command-line file explorer prioritizing quick navigation.
  1. lumon - The work is mysterious and important...
  1. puffin - A beautiful terminal dashboard for hledger.
  1. vectro - The rpn calculator for your terminal.
  1. wtfis - Passive hostname, domain and IP lookup tool for non-robots.
March 25, 2025

  1. euporie - Jupyter notebooks in the terminal.
  1. fm - A minimalistic file manager for the terminal.
  1. git-who - Git blame for file trees.
  1. nping - A TUI concurrent ping tool developed in Rust.
  1. senpai - Your everyday IRC student.
  1. tasktimer - A dead simple TUI task timer.

March 18, 2025

  1. httpstat - Visualizes curl(1) statistics in a way of beauty and clarity.
  1. mani - A CLI tool to help you manage multiple repositories.
  1. ncspot - A cross-platform ncurses Spotify client.
  1. pet - Simple command-line snippet manager.
  1. pqviewer - View Apache Parquet Files In Your Terminal.
  1. sake - A task runner for local and remote hosts.

March 11, 2025

  1. castero - A TUI podcast client for the terminal.
  1. ddv - A TUI to view Amazon DynamoDB in the terminal.
  1. patch-hub - TUI for lore.kernel.org
  1. pipeform - A TUI for Terraform runtime progress.
  1. termpicker - A color picker for the terminal.
  1. wuzz - An interactive TUI tool for HTTP inspection.

March 4, 2025

  1. bibiman - A simple TUI for handling your BibLaTeX database.
  1. envfetch - Lightweight cross-platform CLI tool for working with environment variables.
  1. fuzpad - A minimalistic note management solution. Powered by fzf.
  1. hike - A Markdown browser for the terminal.
  1. slumber - Terminal-based HTTP/REST client.
  1. xbps-tui - A TUI-wrapper for xbps package manager on Void Linux.

February 25, 2025

  1. bmm - Get to your bookmarks in a flash.
  1. gurk - Signal Messenger client for terminal.
  1. loggo - A powerful terminal app for structured log streaming.
  1. sou - A tool for exploring files in container image layers.
  1. systemctl-tui - A fast, simple TUI for interacting with systemd services and their logs.
  1. t-rec - Blazingly fast terminal recorder that generates animated gif images.

February 18, 2025

  1. bcal - Bits, bytes and address calculator.
  1. forgit - A utility tool powered by fzf for using Git interactively.
  1. ggh - Recall your SSH sessions.
  1. jjui - A terminal user interface for working with Jujutsu.
  1. nkt - Note taking in the terminal.
  1. pacseek - A TUI for searching and installing Arch Linux packages.

February 11, 2025

  1. enola - A CLI tool to search for usernames across social networks.
  1. flamelens - An interactive flamegraph viewer in the terminal.
  1. g - A feature-rich, customizable, and cross-platform ls alternative.
  1. httpyac - A command line interface to execute *.http, *.rest files.
  1. ktool - A TUI Mach-O/ObjC analysis and editing toolkit in the terminal.
  1. lazysql - A cross-platform TUI database management tool.

February 4, 2025

  1. desed - Demystify and debug your sed scripts, from the comfort of your terminal.
  1. godap - A complete terminal user interface (TUI) for LDAP.
  1. gomi - Unix rm(1) command that can restore deleted files.
  1. keep-alive - A lightweight, cross-platform utility to prevent your system from sleeping.
  1. tukai - Terminal based touch typing application.
  1. vifm - A file manager with curses interface.

January 28, 2025

  1. arduino-cli-interactive - An Interactive way to use the arduino-cli.
  1. bagels - A powerful expense tracker that lives in your terminal.
  1. gowall - A CLI tool to convert an image to any color-scheme.
  1. sqly - Easily execute SQL against CSV/TSV/LTSV/JSON and Excel with shell.
  1. tegratop - A TUI monitoring tool for Nvidia jetson boards.
  1. wut - A CLI that explains the output of your last command.

January 21, 2025

  1. astroterm - A terminal-based star map.
  1. gaze - Executes commands for you.
  1. ghfetch - A CLI tool to fetch GitHub user information.
  1. heh - A terminal UI to edit bytes by the nibble.
  1. isd - A keyboard-focused, highly customizable systemd units TUI.
  1. lsr - Basically ls but readable.

January 14, 2025

  1. braindrop - A terminal-based client for raindrop.io.
  1. drft - A diff re/viewer and file tree viewer.
  1. durdraw - Versatile ASCII and ANSI Art text editor for terminals.
  1. flowcontrol - Flow Control: a programmer's text editor.
  1. gocker - TUI for Docker management.
  1. wiper - A TUI disk analyser and cleanup tool.
January 7, 2025

  1. dstp - Run common networking tests against any site.
  1. fselect - Find files with SQL-like queries.
  1. gotz - A simple CLI timezone info tool.
  1. jql - A JSON Query Language CLI tool.
  1. sunbeam - A general purpose command-line launcher.
December 24, 2024

  1. dstask - A CLI TODO manager with git-based sync + markdown notes.
  1. hoard - A CLI command organizer tool to hoard all your precious commands.
  1. pingtop - Ping multiple servers and show the result in a top like terminal UI.
  1. rhit - A nginx log explorer.
  1. snowmachine - Make it snow in the terminal!
  1. textual-paint - MS Paint in your terminal.
December 17, 2024

  1. dte - A small, configurable console text editor.
  1. heretek - Yet Another GDB TUI Frontend.
  1. nomino - Batch rename utility for developers.
  1. nvrs - Fast new version checker for software releases.
  1. ssh-para - Parallel SSH jobs manager interactive CLI.
  1. tuistash - A terminal user interface for Logstash.
December 10, 2024

  1. hevi - A hex viewer.
  1. kl - An interactive Kubernetes log viewer for your terminal.
  1. lazyjournal - A terminal user interface for journalctl.
  1. lla - A blazing fast ls replacement with superpowers.
  1. smartcat - Putting a brain behind cat(1).
  1. uuinfo - A tool to debug unique identifiers. (UUID, ULID, Snowflake, etc)

December 3, 2024

  1. bacon - A background rust code checker.
  1. fblog - Small command-line JSON Log viewer.
  1. kanban-tui - A customizable task manager in the terminal.
  1. kplay - Inspect messages in a Kafka topic in a simple and deliberate manner.
  1. phetch - A terminal client designed to help you quickly navigate the gophersphere.
  1. television - A blazingly fast general purpose fuzzy finder TUI.
November 26, 2024

  1. ali - A load testing tool capable of performing real-time analysis.
  1. cargo-selector - Cargo subcommand to select and execute binary/example targets.
  1. khal - A standards based CLI and terminal calendar program.
  1. para-cada - Executes your command for each file selected using glob expression(s).
  1. sshclick - Terminal based assisted management of your SSH config files.
  1. tzupdate - Set the system timezone based on IP geolocation.

November 19, 2024

  1. bkp - Utility that makes backups of your files/directories.
  1. caligula - A user-friendly, lightweight TUI for disk imaging.
  1. dusage - A command line disk usage information tool.
  1. qrc - A QR code generator for text terminals.
  1. tere - A faster alternative to cd + ls.
  1. wireman - A TUI gRPC client.
November 12, 2024

  1. ddgr - DuckDuckGo from the terminal.
  1. kibi - A text editor in less than 1024 lines of code, written in Rust.
  1. koji - An interactive CLI for creating conventional commits.
  1. menyoki - Screenshot/cast and perform ImageOps on the command line.
  1. qq - A jq inspired interoperable config format transcoder with interactive querying.
  1. yr - Get the weather delivered to your command-line.

November 5, 2024

  1. bt - Interactive tree-like terminal file manager.
  1. dotenvhub - A TUI to manage your .env files in the terminal.
  1. hishtory - Your shell history: synced, queryable, and in context.
  1. mqttui - A TUI tool to publish/subscribe MQTT messages from the terminal.
  1. rsyncy - A status/progress bar for rsync.
  1. tabiew - A lightweight TUI application to view and query tabular data files.

October 29, 2024

  1. angryoxide - A WiFi attack and pentesting tool built in Rust.
  1. cy - A time traveling terminal multiplexer.
  1. gfold - A CLI tool that helps you keep track of multiple Git repositories.
  1. haiti - A CLI to that identifies various hash types.
  1. s3scanner - A tool to scan for misconfigured S3 buckets.

October 22, 2024

  1. aim - A command line download/upload tool with resume.
  1. bluetuith - A TUI bluetooth manager for Linux.
  1. jellex - A TUI to filter JSON and JSON Lines data with Python syntax.
  1. tenere - A TUI interface for LLMs.
  1. tui-journal - Your journal app if you live in a terminal.
  1. vignore - A powerful tool to visualize ignored files.

October 15, 2024

  1. aria2 - The ultra fast download utility.
  1. gotp - A CLI to manage and generate Time-based One Time Password. (TOTP)
  1. has - Checks presence of various CLI tools and their versions on the path.
  1. hdf5_ui - A TUI for inspection of HDF5 files.
  1. monolith - A CLI tool for saving complete web pages as a single HTML file.
  1. tewi - Text-based interface for the Transmission BitTorrent daemon.

October 8, 2024

  1. lychee - A fast, async link checker written in Rust.
  1. packemon - A TUI for generating packets of arbitrary input and monitoring packets.
  1. rucola - A terminal based markdown note manager.
  1. sq - The missing swiss-army knife tool for wrangling data.
  1. stew - An independent package manager for compiled binaries.
  1. tcping - A cross-platform ping program for TCP ports.

October 1, 2024

  1. binsider - Analyze ELF binaries like a boss.
  1. carl - a cal(1) alternative calendar for the command-line.
  1. diffnav - A git diff pager based on delta but with a file tree, à la GitHub.
  1. gitu - A TUI Git client inspired by Magit.
  1. papis - A powerful and highly extensible CLI document and bibliography manager.
  1. pocker - A TUI tool for Docker.

September 24, 2024

  1. basilk - A TUI to manage your tasks with minimal kanban logic.
  1. gtrash - A featureful trash CLI manager.
  1. httm - Interactive, file-level Time Machine-like tool for ZFS/btrfs/nilfs2.
  1. sherlock - Hunt down social media accounts by username across social networks.
  1. spiel - Display richly-styled presentations using your terminal.
  1. toolong - A terminal application to view, tail, merge, and search log files (plus JSONL).

September 16, 2024

  1. hl - A fast and powerful log viewer and processor.
  1. oryx - A TUI for sniffing network traffic using eBPF on Linux.
  1. pik - A TUI for interactively stopping processes.
  1. pls - A prettier and powerful ls(1) for the pros.
  1. serie - A rich git commit graph in your terminal, like magic!
  1. tre - A modern and improved alternative to the tree(1) command.

September 10, 2024

  1. gitnr - A CLI / TUI to generate .gitignore files using templates.
  1. hf - Cross-platform hidden file library and utility.
  1. hstr - A bash and zsh shell history suggestion box for your command history.
  1. lssh - A TUI list select SSH/SCP/SFTP client tools.
  1. rga - Ripgrep, but can also search in docs, PDFs, E-Books, zip, tar.gz, etc.
  1. sen - Terminal User Interface for containers.

September 3, 2024

  1. gama - Manage your GitHub Actions from the terminal.
  1. hexpatch - A binary patcher and editor with a terminal user interface.
  1. httplab - Inspect HTTP requests and mock their responses in the terminal.
  1. otree - A tool to view objects (JSON/YAML/TOML) in a TUI tree widget.
  1. terminaltexteffects - Inline Visual Effects in the Terminal.
  1. tuptime - Like uptime(1), but preserves shutdown / restart stats.

August 27, 2024

  1. atuin - Sync, search and backup shell history.
  1. kb - A minimalist knowledge base manager.
  1. logria - A powerful CLI tool that puts log aggregation at your fingertips.
  1. pkgtop - An interactive linux package manager & resource monitor.
  1. pueue - Manage your shell commands.
  1. rainfrog - A database management TUI for postgres.

August 20, 2024

  1. fztea - A flipperzero remote control locally in the terminal and ssh.
  1. macmon - Sudoless performance monitoring for Apple Silicon processors.
  1. moe - A command line Nim based editor inspired by Vim.
  1. moneyterm - TUI expense and budget tracker.
  1. octocov - A toolkit for collecting code metrics.
  1. tracexec - A small utility for tracing/debugging program execution.

August 13, 2024

  1. circumflex - It's Hacker News in your terminal.
  1. croc - Easily and securely send things from one computer to another.
  1. peco - A simplistic interactive filtering tool.
  1. rexi - A terminal UI for regex testing.
  1. tgt - A simple TUI for Telegram.
  1. tufw - Terminal UI for ufw.

August 6, 2024

  1. act3 - Glance at the last 3 runs of your Github Actions.
  1. chdig - Dig into ClickHouse with TUI interface.
  1. reader - Readability for the command line.
  1. tgpt - AI Chatbots in the terminal without needing API keys.
  1. tuisky - A TUI client for Bluesky.
  1. vscli - A CLI/TUI making it easy to launch Visual Studio Code (vscode) projects.

July 30, 2024

  1. clipboard - Your new, ridonkulously smart clipboard manager.
  1. jc - A tool convert CLI output, files & strings to JSON/YAML.
  1. process-compose - A scheduler and orchestrator to manage non-containerized applications.
  1. redu - ncdu for your restic repository.
  1. rustscan - The Modern Port Scanner.
  1. zeitfetch - Instantaneous snapshots of system information.

July 23, 2024

  1. bluetui - TUI for managing bluetooth on Linux.
  1. cyme - List system USB buses and devices.
  1. erdtree - A general purpose filesystem and disk-usage utility.
  1. posting - A powerful HTTP client that lives in your terminal.
  1. prs - Stay updated on PRs without leaving the terminal.
  1. scc - A very fast accurate code counter with complexity calculations.

July 16, 2024

  1. cidr - A CLI to perform various actions on CIDR ranges.
  1. eva - A calculator REPL, similar to bc.
  1. nap - Code snippets in your terminal.
  1. omm - A keyboard-driven task manager for the terminal.
  1. recoverpy - A TUI to interactively recover overwritten or deleted data.
  1. sampler - Visualization for any shell command.
July 9, 2024

  1. cpufetch - Simple yet fancy CPU architecture fetching tool.
  1. ducker - A slightly quackers Docker TUI.
  1. goji - Commitizen-like tool for formatting commit messages using emojis.
  1. impala - TUI for managing WiFi on Linux.
  1. kaskade - A text user interface (TUI) for Apache Kafka.
  1. xh - Friendly and fast tool for sending HTTP requests.

July 2, 2024

  1. calcure - Modern, customizable TUI calendar and task manager.
  1. dblab - The database client designed for command line specialists.
  1. mprocs - Run multiple commands in parallel.
  1. pdu - Highly parallelized, blazing fast directory tree analyzer.
  1. pillager - Pillage filesystems for sensitive information.
  1. shellcheck - A static analysis tool for shell scripts.

June 25, 2024

  1. hostctl - A CLI tool to manage /etc/hosts like a pro!
  1. ktop - A top-like tool for your Kubernetes clusters.
  1. logmerger - A utility to view multiple log files with merged timeline.
  1. mise - The front-end to your dev env.
  1. pgtree - Unix process hierarchy tree for specific processes.
  1. typeinc - A cool ncurses based typing speed test tool.

June 18, 2024

  1. dyff - diff tool for YAML files, and sometimes JSON.
  1. fnm - fast and simple node.js version manager in rust.
  1. fq - jq for binary formats.
  1. goto - SSH manager for easy server access.
  1. hours - no-frills time tracking toolkit for the command line.
  1. pumas - Power Usage Monitor for Apple Silicon.

June 11, 2024

  1. fend - An arbitrary-precision unit-aware calculator.
  1. gopass - The enhanced unix password manager for teams.
  1. hwatch - An alternative watch command.
  1. lnav - An ncurses-based log file viewer for the terminal.
  1. mdtt - Markdown Table Editor TUI.
  1. qrtool - A utility for encoding or decoding QR codes.

June 4, 2024

  1. erldash - A simple, terminal-based Erlang dashboard.
  1. jnv - Interactive JSON filter using jq.
  1. kubecolor - Colorize your kubectl output.
  1. lemmeknow - The fastest way to identify anything!
  1. pug - Drive terraform at terminal velocity.
  1. typioca - Cozy typing speed tester in terminal.

May 28, 2024

  1. grex - generate regular expressions from user-provided test cases.
  1. hyperfine - A command-line benchmarking tool.
  1. kbt - A keyboard tester in terminal.
  1. onefetch - A command-line Git information tool.
  1. oterm - A text-based terminal client for ollama.
  1. sig - interactive grep. (for streaming)

May 21, 2024

  1. aichat - all-in-one AI powered CLI chat and copilot.
  1. blink - tiniest x86-64-linux emulator.
  1. diskonaut - terminal disk space navigator.
  1. flawz - A TUI for browsing CVE security vulnerabilities.
  1. otti - one-time TUI password manager for the terminal.
  1. oxker - A simple TUI to view & control docker containers.

May 14, 2024

  1. atac - A simple API client (postman like) in your terminal.
  1. csvlens - a csv viewer like less but made for csv.
  1. flameshow - A flamegraph viewer in the terminal.
  1. gri - manage git/gerrit change requests in the terminal.
  1. hexabyte - A modern, modular, and robust TUI hex editor.
  1. presenterm - A TUI markdown terminal slideshow tool.

May 7, 2024

  1. fx - command-line tool and terminal JSON viewer.
  1. keyb - Create and view custom hotkey cheatsheets in the terminal.
  1. kmon - Linux Kernel Manager and Activity Monitor.
  1. lazynpm - A simple TUI for npm commands.
  1. portal - A quick and easy command-line file transfer utility.
  1. tinboard - A terminal-based client for pinboard.in
April 30, 2024

  1. adguardian-term - An AdGuard Home terminal monitoring tool.
  1. doggo - A command-line DNS client for humans.
  1. jwt-ui - A CLI and TUI for decoding/encoding JSON Web Tokens.
  1. nvitop - An interactive NVIDIA-GPU process viewer and beyond.
  1. stu - A TUI application for AWS S3 written in Rust.
  1. terraform-tui - A powerful terraform textual TUI.

April 23, 2024

  1. browsr - A pleasant file explorer in your terminal supporting all filesystems.
  1. dns53 - Expose your EC2 quickly, easily and privately within a VPC.
  1. iamb - A matrix client for vim addicts.
  1. oha - A tiny TUI program that sends some load to a web application.
  1. sttr - A CLI/TUI tool to perform 30+ string transformations on text.
  1. tuime - A colorful and customizable TUI clock written in Rust.

April 16, 2024

  1. bombadillo - A non-web client for the terminal, supporting Gopher, Gemini and much more.
  1. kondo - Cleans node_modules, target, build, and friends from your projects.
  1. netscanner - A network scanning tool.
  1. ov - A feature rich terminal-based pager.
  1. superfile - fancy, modern file manager in the terminal.
  1. termscp - A feature rich terminal file transfer tool.
April 9, 2024

  1. halp - A CLI tool to get help with CLI tools.
  1. aerc - A pretty good email client.
  1. atop - An advanced interactive monitor for linux systems.
  1. fnug - Run all your lints, tests and commands at once, in the terminal.
  1. navi - An interactive cheatsheet tool for the command line.
  1. notox - No toxic names anymore.

April 2, 2024

  1. fork-cleaner - A tool to clean up old and inactive forks on your GitHub account.
  1. hurl - Run and test HTTP requests with plain text.
  1. openapi-tui - Browse and run APIs defined with OpenAPI v3.0 in the TUI
  1. pastel - Generate, analyze, convert and manipulate colors.
  1. servitor - A fediverse client with a terminal interface
  1. ttyplot - A realtime terminal plotting utility with data input from stdin.

March 26, 2024

  1. mitmproxy - A TLS/SSL-capable interception HTTP proxy.
  1. gallery-dl - Download image galleries and collections from image hosting sites.
  1. bandwhich - Terminal bandwidth utilization tool
  1. pathos - A terminal interface for editing and managing PATH environment variables.
  1. slides - A terminal based presentation tool
  1. tz - A terminal based timezone helper

March 19, 2024

  1. amp - A complete text editor for your terminal.
  1. crates-tui - A TUI for exploring crates.io
  1. jaq - A jq clone focused on correctness, speed, and simplicity
  1. numbat - high precision scientific calculator with full support for physical units.
  1. pvw - A terminal-based (TUI) port viewer in Go
  1. stree - A simple directory tree command for listing AWS S3 bucket

March 12, 2024

  1. git-split-diffs - Syntax highlighted side-by-side diffs in your terminal
  1. sd - Intuitive find & replace CLI (sed alternative)
  1. age - A simple, modern and secure file encryption tool.
  1. buku - Personal mini-web in text
  1. restic - Fast, secure, efficient backup program.
  1. tran - Securely transfer and send anything between computers with a TUI

March 5, 2024

  1. cotp - trusted, encrypted, TOTP/HOTP authenticator with import functionality.
  1. dolphie - Realtime MySQL health monitoring in the terminal.
  1. gocovsh - A shell for interacting with Go coverage profiles.
  1. goose - A database migration tool written in Go.
  1. opencubicplayer - a text-based audio player with some few graphical views.
  1. rclone - rsync for cloud storage
  1. tailspin - A log file highlighter
  1. tealdeer - A very fast implementation of tldr in Rust.
  1. updo - Uptime monitoring CLI tool with alerting and advanced settings.
  1. viddy - A modern watch command, time machine and pager.

February 27, 2024

  1. ghq - Remote repository management made easy.
  1. gomuks - A terminal based Matrix client written in Go.
  1. kalker - A scientific terminal calculator with math syntax.
  1. logss - A simple cli for logs splitting.
  1. tokei - Count your code, quickly.
  1. yt-dlp - A youtube-dl fork with additional features and fixes.

February 20, 2024

  1. curlie - The power of curl, the ease of use of httpie.
  1. docfd - TUI multiline fuzzy document finder.
  1. dua - View disk space usage and delete unwanted data, fast.
  1. eddy - Simple, fast CLI file encryption tool.
  1. jless - A command-line JSON viewer.
  1. youplot - A command line tool that draw plots on the terminal.

February 13, 2024

  1. asn - ASN lookup tool and traceroute server
  1. daff - align and compare tables
  1. fastfetch - Like neofetch, but much faster.
  1. havn - A fast configurable port scanner with reasonable defaults.
  1. s-tui - terminal-based CPU stress and monitoring utility.
  1. tiptop - Command-line system monitoring
February 6, 2024

  1. ouch - Painless compression and decompression in the terminal
  1. qsv - Blazing-fast CSV data-wrangling toolkit
  1. sizeof - A command-line tool to calculate the size of data structures
  1. sshs - Terminal user interface for SSH
  1. wiki-tui - A fast Wikipedia CLI/TUI client
January 30, 2024

  1. logshark - A CLI / TUI debugger for JSON logs.
  1. lsd - lsdeluxe, the next gen ls command in Rust.
  1. mdcat - fancy cat for markdown
  1. textql - Execute SQL against structured text like CSV or TSV
  1. toot - Interact with Mastodon directly in the terminal.
  1. trippy - A TUI network diagnostics tool
January 23, 2024

  1. brows - A GitHub releases browser for the terminal
  1. eget - Easily install prebuilt binaries from GitHub.
  1. pysentation - TUI for displaying Python presentations
  1. termdbms - A terminal UI for editing database files
  1. topgrade - Upgrade all the things
  1. wg-cmd - TUI for managing WireGuard configuration files

January 16, 2024

  1. gdu - Pretty fast disk usage analyzer
  1. git-cc - a git extension to help write conventional commits
  1. lf - A terminal file manager which "lists files".
  1. mapscii - The whole world in your console.
  1. neomutt - A command line mail reader based on mutt
  1. yazi - Blazing fast terminal file manager written in Rust, based on async I/O.
  1. zoxide - A smarter cd command. Supports all major shells.

January 9, 2024

  1. aider - AI pair programming in your terminal.
  1. dug - A global DNS propagation checker on your CLI
  1. fnc - interactive text-based user interface for Fossil
  1. helix - A post-modern text editor.
  1. miller - an all in one swiss army knife for data processing.
  1. musikcube - A cross-platform terminal-based music player
  1. zrok - a next-generation peer-to-peer sharing platform

January 2, 2024

  1. difftastic - A structural diff that understands syntax
  1. dust - A more intuitive version of du in rust
  1. eza - A modern replacement for ls
  1. fnt - apt for fonts, the missing font manager for macOS and Linux
  1. hackernews-tui - A Terminal UI (TUI) to browse Hacker News.
  1. harlequin - The SQL IDE for Your Terminal.
  1. hledger - Fast, friendly, robust plain text accounting software
  1. hledger-ui - Fast, friendly, robust plain text accounting software (TUI version)
  1. neovim - Hyperextensible Vim-based text editor
  1. procmux - A terminal multiplexer for processes.
  1. ugm - A TUI to view information about UNIX users and groups

November 14, 2023

  1. calcurse - A calendar and scheduling application for the command line.
  1. cmus - Small, fast and powerful console music player for Unix-like operating systems.
  1. delta - A viewer for git and diff output.
  1. devzat - A tool to chat over SSH.
  1. dive - A tool for exploring each layer in a docker image.
  1. gobang - A cross platform TUI database management tool written in Rust
  1. grv - A Git Repository Viewer.
  1. irssi - A well known cross-platform and famous IRC client
  1. jira-cli - Interact with Jira in the Terminal with Jira CLI.
  1. lazygit - Simple terminal UI for git commands.
  1. meli - configurable and extensible terminal email client.
  1. neoss - User-friendly and detailed socket statistics with a TUI.
  1. netop - A network topology visualizer.
  1. ox - A Rust text editor that runs in your terminal!
  1. patat - Terminal-based presentations using Pandoc.
  1. scli - simple terminal user interface (TUI) for Signal.
  1. slack-term - A Slack client for your terminal.
  1. tcpterm - A terminal-based TCP dump viewer.
  1. termshark - A terminal UI (TUI) for tshark, inspired by Wireshark.
  1. tickrs - Realtime ticker data in your terminal.
  1. visidata - A terminal spreadsheet multitool for discovering and arranging data.
  1. zellij - A terminal workspace with batteries included.

November 7, 2023

  1. bmon - Bandwidth monitor and rate estimator
  1. ctop - A top-like interface for container metrics.
  1. gotop - A terminal-based graphical activity monitor written in Go.
  1. micro - A modern and intuitive terminal-based text editor.
  1. nemu - ncurses-based TUI for QEMU.
  1. orbiton - A terminal-based text editor and a minimalistic IDE.
  1. planor - A TUI client for cloud services for aws, vultr, heroku, etc.
  1. ttyper - A terminal-based typing test
  1. tut - A TUI for Mastodon with vim inspired keys
  1. twitch-tui - A Twitch chat TUI client for the terminal
  1. xplr - A hackable, minimal, fast TUI file explorer
  1. zeit - A simple command-line tool to track your time
  1. zenith - A terminal UI (TUI) for monitoring system resources
  1. mc - Midnight Commander, a feature-rich visual file manager for the terminal.

October 31, 2023

  1. bottom - Yet another cross-platform graphical process/system monitor.
  1. cgdb - A curses (terminal-based) interface to the GNU Debugger (GDB)
  1. hexyl - A rust based command-line hex viewer
  1. jq - Command-line JSON processor
  1. jqp - A TUI playground to experiment with jq.
  1. k9s - Kubernetes CLI and TUI To Manage Your Clusters In Style!
  1. lazydocker - The lazier way to manage everything docker
  1. moc - A music player with a terminal user interface (TUI)
  1. ncdu - A ncurses based disk usage analyzer
  1. noping - A C library to generate ICMP echo requests with a visualization
  1. sntop - A simple network top for monitoring connectivity
  1. textual-astview - A Textual-based Python AST viewing widget library and application
  1. typespeed - Test your typing speed, and challenge your friends
  1. wordgrinder - A cross-platform word processor for the terminal

