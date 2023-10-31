Below is a list of new terminal tools added and updated regularly here and RSS.
June 17, 2025
- bfs - A breadth-first version of the UNIX find command.
- chawan - A TUI web browser.
- e1s - A TUI for managing AWS ECS Resources. tool of the week
- gita - A command-line tool to manage multiple git repos.
- kyma - A terminal-based presentation tool with smooth animated transitions.
- wakey - A TUI built for managing and waking your devices using Wake-on-LAN.
June 10, 2025
- deletor - Manage and delete files efficiently with an interactive TUI and scriptable CLI. tool of the week
- eg - Useful examples at the command line.
- feluda - Detect license usage restrictions in your project!
- gollama - Go manage your ollama models.
- mdns-scanner - Scan a network and create a list of IPs and associated hostnames.
- ssm - Streamline SSH connections with a simple TUI.
June 3, 2025
- bbrew - A Homebrew TUI Manager.
- dysk - A linux utility listing your filesystems.
- gitid - Manage multiple Git identities through a TUI.
- igrep - Interactive Grep.
- ssl-checker - Fast and beautiful program to check all your https endpoint.
- tldx - A Domain Availability Research Tool. tool of the week
May 27, 2025
- kdash - A simple and fast dashboard for Kubernetes. tool of the week
- pgcli - A postgres CLI with autocompletion and syntax highlighting.
- tofuref - A TUI for the OpenTofu provider registry.
- tracker - A terminal-based real-time satellite tracking and orbit prediction application.
- wikiman - A universal offline documentation search engine for manual pages.
- ziina - Instant terminal sharing using Zellij.
May 20, 2025
- basalt - A TUI for managing Obsidian vaults and notes. tool of the week
- chiko - A TUI gRPC client.
- clipse - Configurable TUI clipboard manager for Unix.
- intermodal - A 40' shipping container for the Internet.
- lexy - A CLI for reading Learn X in Y Minutes directly into your terminal.
- needs - checks if bin(s) are installed, oh and the version too.
May 13, 2025
- httpmonitor - A small TUI application to monitor a single or multiple targets.
- lazyjj - A TUI for Jujutsu / jj.
- nerdlog - A fast, remote-first, multi-host TUI log viewer. tool of the week
- parqv - A TUI for visualizing and analyzing files with multiple formats.
- peplum - The TUI PEP lookup manager for your terminal.
- scooter - Interactive find and replace in the terminal.
May 6, 2025
- daylight - Track sunrise and sunset times in the terminal. tool of the week
- gitsnip - A CLI tool to download specific folders from a git repository.
- just - Just a command runner.
- lobtui - A TUI for lobste.rs website.
- osintui - Open Source Intelligence Terminal User Interface.
- zizmor - A static analysis tool for GitHub Actions.
April 29, 2025
- andcli - A 2FA TUI for your shell. tool of the week
- apw - A CLI for Apple Passwords (also known as iCloud Keychain)
- kure - A CLI password manager with sessions.
- motus - Dead simple password generator.
- passepartui - A TUI for pass.
- pwdsafety - A command line tool checking password safety.
April 22, 2025
- ticker - A terminal stock ticker with live updates and position tracking. tool of the week
- asak - A cross-platform audio recording/playback CLI tool with a TUI.
- inspect-cert-chain - Inspect and debug TLS certificate chains. (without OpenSSL)
- serpl - A simple TUI for search and replace, akin to VS Code.
- srgn - A syntax‑aware grep alternative with code edits.
- zf - A fuzzy finder that excels at filtering filepaths.
April 15, 2025
- hexowl - Lightweight, flexible programmer's calculator with variables and functions.
- macchina - Fast, minimal and customizable system information frontend.
- mandown - man-page inspired Markdown viewer.
- parllama - TUI for ollama and other LLM providers. tool of the week
- resto - Send pretty HTTP & API requests with TUI.
- riff - A diff filter highlighting which line parts have changed.
April 8, 2025
- ballast - A tool for snapshot load testing APIs.
- caps-log - A small TUI journaling tool.
- cueitup - Inspect messages in an AWS SQS queue.
- regname - Mass renamer TUI written in Rust.
- roumon - A universal goroutine monitor with a TUI.
- xan - The CSV magician. tool of the week
April 1, 2025
- countryfetch - A neofetch-like tool for fetching information about your country.
- fex - A command-line file explorer prioritizing quick navigation.
- lumon - The work is mysterious and important...
- puffin - A beautiful terminal dashboard for hledger.
- vectro - The rpn calculator for your terminal.
- wtfis - Passive hostname, domain and IP lookup tool for non-robots. tool of the week
March 25, 2025
- euporie - Jupyter notebooks in the terminal. tool of the week
- fm - A minimalistic file manager for the terminal.
- git-who - Git blame for file trees.
- nping - A TUI concurrent ping tool developed in Rust.
- senpai - Your everyday IRC student.
- tasktimer - A dead simple TUI task timer.
March 18, 2025
- httpstat - Visualizes curl(1) statistics in a way of beauty and clarity.
- mani - A CLI tool to help you manage multiple repositories. tool of the week
- ncspot - A cross-platform ncurses Spotify client.
- pet - Simple command-line snippet manager.
- pqviewer - View Apache Parquet Files In Your Terminal.
- sake - A task runner for local and remote hosts.
March 11, 2025
- castero - A TUI podcast client for the terminal.
- ddv - A TUI to view Amazon DynamoDB in the terminal. tool of the week
- patch-hub - TUI for lore.kernel.org
- pipeform - A TUI for Terraform runtime progress.
- termpicker - A color picker for the terminal.
- wuzz - An interactive TUI tool for HTTP inspection.
March 4, 2025
- bibiman - A simple TUI for handling your BibLaTeX database. tool of the week
- envfetch - Lightweight cross-platform CLI tool for working with environment variables.
- fuzpad - A minimalistic note management solution. Powered by fzf.
- hike - A Markdown browser for the terminal.
- slumber - Terminal-based HTTP/REST client.
- xbps-tui - A TUI-wrapper for xbps package manager on Void Linux.
February 25, 2025
- bmm - Get to your bookmarks in a flash.
- gurk - Signal Messenger client for terminal.
- loggo - A powerful terminal app for structured log streaming. tool of the week
- sou - A tool for exploring files in container image layers.
- systemctl-tui - A fast, simple TUI for interacting with systemd services and their logs.
- t-rec - Blazingly fast terminal recorder that generates animated gif images.
February 18, 2025
- bcal - Bits, bytes and address calculator.
- forgit - A utility tool powered by fzf for using Git interactively. tool of the week
- ggh - Recall your SSH sessions.
- jjui - A terminal user interface for working with Jujutsu.
- nkt - Note taking in the terminal.
- pacseek - A TUI for searching and installing Arch Linux packages.
February 11, 2025
- enola - A CLI tool to search for usernames across social networks.
- flamelens - An interactive flamegraph viewer in the terminal. tool of the week
- g - A feature-rich, customizable, and cross-platform ls alternative.
- httpyac - A command line interface to execute *.http, *.rest files.
- ktool - A TUI Mach-O/ObjC analysis and editing toolkit in the terminal.
- lazysql - A cross-platform TUI database management tool.
February 4, 2025
- desed - Demystify and debug your sed scripts, from the comfort of your terminal.
- godap - A complete terminal user interface (TUI) for LDAP. tool of the week
- gomi - Unix rm(1) command that can restore deleted files.
- keep-alive - A lightweight, cross-platform utility to prevent your system from sleeping.
- tukai - Terminal based touch typing application.
- vifm - A file manager with curses interface.
January 28, 2025
- arduino-cli-interactive - An Interactive way to use the arduino-cli.
- bagels - A powerful expense tracker that lives in your terminal. tool of the week
- gowall - A CLI tool to convert an image to any color-scheme.
- sqly - Easily execute SQL against CSV/TSV/LTSV/JSON and Excel with shell.
- tegratop - A TUI monitoring tool for Nvidia jetson boards.
- wut - A CLI that explains the output of your last command.
January 21, 2025
- astroterm - A terminal-based star map.
- gaze - Executes commands for you.
- ghfetch - A CLI tool to fetch GitHub user information.
- heh - A terminal UI to edit bytes by the nibble.
- isd - A keyboard-focused, highly customizable systemd units TUI. tool of the week
- lsr - Basically ls but readable.
January 14, 2025
- braindrop - A terminal-based client for raindrop.io.
- drft - A diff re/viewer and file tree viewer.
- durdraw - Versatile ASCII and ANSI Art text editor for terminals.
- flowcontrol - Flow Control: a programmer's text editor.
- gocker - TUI for Docker management.
- wiper - A TUI disk analyser and cleanup tool. tool of the week
January 7, 2025
- dstp - Run common networking tests against any site.
- fselect - Find files with SQL-like queries.
- gotz - A simple CLI timezone info tool.
- jql - A JSON Query Language CLI tool.
- sunbeam - A general purpose command-line launcher. tool of the week
December 24, 2024
- dstask - A CLI TODO manager with git-based sync + markdown notes.
- hoard - A CLI command organizer tool to hoard all your precious commands.
- pingtop - Ping multiple servers and show the result in a top like terminal UI.
- rhit - A nginx log explorer.
- snowmachine - Make it snow in the terminal!
- textual-paint - MS Paint in your terminal. tool of the week
December 17, 2024
- dte - A small, configurable console text editor.
- heretek - Yet Another GDB TUI Frontend.
- nomino - Batch rename utility for developers.
- nvrs - Fast new version checker for software releases.
- ssh-para - Parallel SSH jobs manager interactive CLI.
- tuistash - A terminal user interface for Logstash. tool of the week
December 10, 2024
- hevi - A hex viewer.
- kl - An interactive Kubernetes log viewer for your terminal. tool of the week
- lazyjournal - A terminal user interface for journalctl.
- lla - A blazing fast ls replacement with superpowers.
- smartcat - Putting a brain behind cat(1).
- uuinfo - A tool to debug unique identifiers. (UUID, ULID, Snowflake, etc)
December 3, 2024
- bacon - A background rust code checker.
- fblog - Small command-line JSON Log viewer.
- kanban-tui - A customizable task manager in the terminal.
- kplay - Inspect messages in a Kafka topic in a simple and deliberate manner.
- phetch - A terminal client designed to help you quickly navigate the gophersphere.
- television - A blazingly fast general purpose fuzzy finder TUI. tool of the week
November 26, 2024
- ali - A load testing tool capable of performing real-time analysis.
- cargo-selector - Cargo subcommand to select and execute binary/example targets.
- khal - A standards based CLI and terminal calendar program.
- para-cada - Executes your command for each file selected using glob expression(s).
- sshclick - Terminal based assisted management of your SSH config files. tool of the week
- tzupdate - Set the system timezone based on IP geolocation.
November 19, 2024
- bkp - Utility that makes backups of your files/directories.
- caligula - A user-friendly, lightweight TUI for disk imaging.
- dusage - A command line disk usage information tool.
- qrc - A QR code generator for text terminals.
- tere - A faster alternative to cd + ls.
- wireman - A TUI gRPC client. tool of the week
November 12, 2024
- ddgr - DuckDuckGo from the terminal. tool of the week
- kibi - A text editor in less than 1024 lines of code, written in Rust.
- koji - An interactive CLI for creating conventional commits.
- menyoki - Screenshot/cast and perform ImageOps on the command line.
- qq - A jq inspired interoperable config format transcoder with interactive querying.
- yr - Get the weather delivered to your command-line.
November 5, 2024
- bt - Interactive tree-like terminal file manager.
- dotenvhub - A TUI to manage your .env files in the terminal.
- hishtory - Your shell history: synced, queryable, and in context.
- mqttui - A TUI tool to publish/subscribe MQTT messages from the terminal. tool of the week
- rsyncy - A status/progress bar for rsync.
- tabiew - A lightweight TUI application to view and query tabular data files.
October 29, 2024
- angryoxide - A WiFi attack and pentesting tool built in Rust.
- cy - A time traveling terminal multiplexer. tool of the week
- gfold - A CLI tool that helps you keep track of multiple Git repositories.
- haiti - A CLI to that identifies various hash types.
- s3scanner - A tool to scan for misconfigured S3 buckets.
October 22, 2024
- aim - A command line download/upload tool with resume.
- bluetuith - A TUI bluetooth manager for Linux.
- jellex - A TUI to filter JSON and JSON Lines data with Python syntax.
- tenere - A TUI interface for LLMs. tool of the week
- tui-journal - Your journal app if you live in a terminal.
- vignore - A powerful tool to visualize ignored files.
October 15, 2024
- aria2 - The ultra fast download utility.
- gotp - A CLI to manage and generate Time-based One Time Password. (TOTP)
- has - Checks presence of various CLI tools and their versions on the path.
- hdf5_ui - A TUI for inspection of HDF5 files.
- monolith - A CLI tool for saving complete web pages as a single HTML file. tool of the week
- tewi - Text-based interface for the Transmission BitTorrent daemon.
October 8, 2024
- lychee - A fast, async link checker written in Rust. tool of the week
- packemon - A TUI for generating packets of arbitrary input and monitoring packets.
- rucola - A terminal based markdown note manager.
- sq - The missing swiss-army knife tool for wrangling data.
- stew - An independent package manager for compiled binaries.
- tcping - A cross-platform ping program for TCP ports.
October 1, 2024
- binsider - Analyze ELF binaries like a boss. tool of the week
- carl - a cal(1) alternative calendar for the command-line.
- diffnav - A git diff pager based on delta but with a file tree, à la GitHub.
- gitu - A TUI Git client inspired by Magit.
- papis - A powerful and highly extensible CLI document and bibliography manager.
- pocker - A TUI tool for Docker.
September 24, 2024
- basilk - A TUI to manage your tasks with minimal kanban logic.
- gtrash - A featureful trash CLI manager.
- httm - Interactive, file-level Time Machine-like tool for ZFS/btrfs/nilfs2.
- sherlock - Hunt down social media accounts by username across social networks.
- spiel - Display richly-styled presentations using your terminal. tool of the week
- toolong - A terminal application to view, tail, merge, and search log files (plus JSONL).
September 16, 2024
- hl - A fast and powerful log viewer and processor.
- oryx - A TUI for sniffing network traffic using eBPF on Linux.
- pik - A TUI for interactively stopping processes. tool of the week
- pls - A prettier and powerful ls(1) for the pros.
- serie - A rich git commit graph in your terminal, like magic!
- tre - A modern and improved alternative to the tree(1) command.
September 10, 2024
- gitnr - A CLI / TUI to generate .gitignore files using templates. tool of the week
- hf - Cross-platform hidden file library and utility.
- hstr - A bash and zsh shell history suggestion box for your command history.
- lssh - A TUI list select SSH/SCP/SFTP client tools.
- rga - Ripgrep, but can also search in docs, PDFs, E-Books, zip, tar.gz, etc.
- sen - Terminal User Interface for containers.
September 3, 2024
- gama - Manage your GitHub Actions from the terminal. tool of the week
- hexpatch - A binary patcher and editor with a terminal user interface.
- httplab - Inspect HTTP requests and mock their responses in the terminal.
- otree - A tool to view objects (JSON/YAML/TOML) in a TUI tree widget.
- terminaltexteffects - Inline Visual Effects in the Terminal.
- tuptime - Like uptime(1), but preserves shutdown / restart stats.
August 27, 2024
- atuin - Sync, search and backup shell history. tool of the week
- kb - A minimalist knowledge base manager.
- logria - A powerful CLI tool that puts log aggregation at your fingertips.
- pkgtop - An interactive linux package manager & resource monitor.
- pueue - Manage your shell commands.
- rainfrog - A database management TUI for postgres.
August 20, 2024
- fztea - A flipperzero remote control locally in the terminal and ssh.
- macmon - Sudoless performance monitoring for Apple Silicon processors.
- moe - A command line Nim based editor inspired by Vim.
- moneyterm - TUI expense and budget tracker. tool of the week
- octocov - A toolkit for collecting code metrics.
- tracexec - A small utility for tracing/debugging program execution.
August 13, 2024
- circumflex - It's Hacker News in your terminal.
- croc - Easily and securely send things from one computer to another.
- peco - A simplistic interactive filtering tool.
- rexi - A terminal UI for regex testing.
- tgt - A simple TUI for Telegram. tool of the week
- tufw - Terminal UI for ufw.
August 6, 2024
- act3 - Glance at the last 3 runs of your Github Actions.
- chdig - Dig into ClickHouse with TUI interface. tool of the week
- reader - Readability for the command line.
- tgpt - AI Chatbots in the terminal without needing API keys.
- tuisky - A TUI client for Bluesky.
- vscli - A CLI/TUI making it easy to launch Visual Studio Code (vscode) projects.
July 30, 2024
- clipboard - Your new, ridonkulously smart clipboard manager.
- jc - A tool convert CLI output, files & strings to JSON/YAML.
- process-compose - A scheduler and orchestrator to manage non-containerized applications.
- redu - ncdu for your restic repository.
- rustscan - The Modern Port Scanner. tool of the week
- zeitfetch - Instantaneous snapshots of system information.
July 23, 2024
- bluetui - TUI for managing bluetooth on Linux.
- cyme - List system USB buses and devices.
- erdtree - A general purpose filesystem and disk-usage utility.
- posting - A powerful HTTP client that lives in your terminal. tool of the week
- prs - Stay updated on PRs without leaving the terminal.
- scc - A very fast accurate code counter with complexity calculations.
July 16, 2024
- cidr - A CLI to perform various actions on CIDR ranges.
- eva - A calculator REPL, similar to bc.
- nap - Code snippets in your terminal.
- omm - A keyboard-driven task manager for the terminal.
- recoverpy - A TUI to interactively recover overwritten or deleted data.
- sampler - Visualization for any shell command. tool of the week
July 9, 2024
- cpufetch - Simple yet fancy CPU architecture fetching tool.
- ducker - A slightly quackers Docker TUI.
- goji - Commitizen-like tool for formatting commit messages using emojis.
- impala - TUI for managing WiFi on Linux.
- kaskade - A text user interface (TUI) for Apache Kafka. tool of the week
- xh - Friendly and fast tool for sending HTTP requests.
July 2, 2024
- calcure - Modern, customizable TUI calendar and task manager.
- dblab - The database client designed for command line specialists.
- mprocs - Run multiple commands in parallel.
- pdu - Highly parallelized, blazing fast directory tree analyzer.
- pillager - Pillage filesystems for sensitive information. tool of the week
- shellcheck - A static analysis tool for shell scripts.
June 25, 2024
- hostctl - A CLI tool to manage /etc/hosts like a pro!
- ktop - A top-like tool for your Kubernetes clusters. tool of the week
- logmerger - A utility to view multiple log files with merged timeline.
- mise - The front-end to your dev env.
- pgtree - Unix process hierarchy tree for specific processes.
- typeinc - A cool ncurses based typing speed test tool.
June 18, 2024
- dyff - diff tool for YAML files, and sometimes JSON.
- fnm - fast and simple node.js version manager in rust.
- fq - jq for binary formats. tool of the week
- goto - SSH manager for easy server access.
- hours - no-frills time tracking toolkit for the command line.
- pumas - Power Usage Monitor for Apple Silicon.
June 11, 2024
- fend - An arbitrary-precision unit-aware calculator.
- gopass - The enhanced unix password manager for teams.
- hwatch - An alternative watch command.
- lnav - An ncurses-based log file viewer for the terminal. tool of the week
- mdtt - Markdown Table Editor TUI.
- qrtool - A utility for encoding or decoding QR codes.
June 4, 2024
- erldash - A simple, terminal-based Erlang dashboard.
- jnv - Interactive JSON filter using jq.
- kubecolor - Colorize your kubectl output.
- lemmeknow - The fastest way to identify anything!
- pug - Drive terraform at terminal velocity. tool of the week
- typioca - Cozy typing speed tester in terminal.
May 28, 2024
- grex - generate regular expressions from user-provided test cases.
- hyperfine - A command-line benchmarking tool.
- kbt - A keyboard tester in terminal.
- onefetch - A command-line Git information tool.
- oterm - A text-based terminal client for ollama. tool of the week
- sig - interactive grep. (for streaming)
May 21, 2024
- aichat - all-in-one AI powered CLI chat and copilot.
- blink - tiniest x86-64-linux emulator.
- diskonaut - terminal disk space navigator.
- flawz - A TUI for browsing CVE security vulnerabilities. tool of the week
- otti - one-time TUI password manager for the terminal.
- oxker - A simple TUI to view & control docker containers.
May 14, 2024
- atac - A simple API client (postman like) in your terminal. tool of the week
- csvlens - a csv viewer like less but made for csv.
- flameshow - A flamegraph viewer in the terminal.
- gri - manage git/gerrit change requests in the terminal.
- hexabyte - A modern, modular, and robust TUI hex editor.
- presenterm - A TUI markdown terminal slideshow tool.
May 7, 2024
- fx - command-line tool and terminal JSON viewer.
- keyb - Create and view custom hotkey cheatsheets in the terminal.
- kmon - Linux Kernel Manager and Activity Monitor.
- lazynpm - A simple TUI for npm commands.
- portal - A quick and easy command-line file transfer utility.
- tinboard - A terminal-based client for pinboard.in tool of the week
April 30, 2024
- adguardian-term - An AdGuard Home terminal monitoring tool.
- doggo - A command-line DNS client for humans.
- jwt-ui - A CLI and TUI for decoding/encoding JSON Web Tokens. tool of the week
- nvitop - An interactive NVIDIA-GPU process viewer and beyond.
- stu - A TUI application for AWS S3 written in Rust.
- terraform-tui - A powerful terraform textual TUI.
April 23, 2024
- browsr - A pleasant file explorer in your terminal supporting all filesystems.
- dns53 - Expose your EC2 quickly, easily and privately within a VPC.
- iamb - A matrix client for vim addicts.
- oha - A tiny TUI program that sends some load to a web application.
- sttr - A CLI/TUI tool to perform 30+ string transformations on text. tool of the week
- tuime - A colorful and customizable TUI clock written in Rust.
April 16, 2024
- bombadillo - A non-web client for the terminal, supporting Gopher, Gemini and much more.
- kondo - Cleans node_modules, target, build, and friends from your projects.
- netscanner - A network scanning tool.
- ov - A feature rich terminal-based pager.
- superfile - fancy, modern file manager in the terminal.
- termscp - A feature rich terminal file transfer tool. tool of the week
April 9, 2024
- halp - A CLI tool to get help with CLI tools.
- aerc - A pretty good email client.
- atop - An advanced interactive monitor for linux systems.
- fnug - Run all your lints, tests and commands at once, in the terminal. tool of the week
- navi - An interactive cheatsheet tool for the command line.
- notox - No toxic names anymore.
April 2, 2024
- fork-cleaner - A tool to clean up old and inactive forks on your GitHub account.
- hurl - Run and test HTTP requests with plain text.
- openapi-tui - Browse and run APIs defined with OpenAPI v3.0 in the TUI tool of the week
- pastel - Generate, analyze, convert and manipulate colors.
- servitor - A fediverse client with a terminal interface
- ttyplot - A realtime terminal plotting utility with data input from stdin.
March 26, 2024
- mitmproxy - A TLS/SSL-capable interception HTTP proxy.
- gallery-dl - Download image galleries and collections from image hosting sites.
- bandwhich - Terminal bandwidth utilization tool tool of the week
- pathos - A terminal interface for editing and managing PATH environment variables.
- slides - A terminal based presentation tool
- tz - A terminal based timezone helper
March 19, 2024
- amp - A complete text editor for your terminal.
- crates-tui - A TUI for exploring crates.io tool of the week
- jaq - A jq clone focused on correctness, speed, and simplicity
- numbat - high precision scientific calculator with full support for physical units.
- pvw - A terminal-based (TUI) port viewer in Go
- stree - A simple directory tree command for listing AWS S3 bucket
March 12, 2024
- git-split-diffs - Syntax highlighted side-by-side diffs in your terminal
- sd - Intuitive find & replace CLI (sed alternative)
- age - A simple, modern and secure file encryption tool. tool of the week
- buku - Personal mini-web in text
- restic - Fast, secure, efficient backup program.
- tran - Securely transfer and send anything between computers with a TUI
March 5, 2024
- cotp - trusted, encrypted, TOTP/HOTP authenticator with import functionality.
- dolphie - Realtime MySQL health monitoring in the terminal. tool of the week
- gocovsh - A shell for interacting with Go coverage profiles.
- goose - A database migration tool written in Go.
- opencubicplayer - a text-based audio player with some few graphical views.
- rclone - rsync for cloud storage
- tailspin - A log file highlighter
- tealdeer - A very fast implementation of tldr in Rust.
- updo - Uptime monitoring CLI tool with alerting and advanced settings.
- viddy - A modern watch command, time machine and pager.
February 27, 2024
- ghq - Remote repository management made easy.
- gomuks - A terminal based Matrix client written in Go.
- kalker - A scientific terminal calculator with math syntax. tool of the week
- logss - A simple cli for logs splitting.
- tokei - Count your code, quickly.
- yt-dlp - A youtube-dl fork with additional features and fixes.
February 20, 2024
- curlie - The power of curl, the ease of use of httpie.
- docfd - TUI multiline fuzzy document finder.
- dua - View disk space usage and delete unwanted data, fast.
- eddy - Simple, fast CLI file encryption tool.
- jless - A command-line JSON viewer. tool of the week
- youplot - A command line tool that draw plots on the terminal.
February 13, 2024
- asn - ASN lookup tool and traceroute server
- daff - align and compare tables
- fastfetch - Like neofetch, but much faster.
- havn - A fast configurable port scanner with reasonable defaults.
- s-tui - terminal-based CPU stress and monitoring utility.
- tiptop - Command-line system monitoring tool of the week
February 6, 2024
- ouch - Painless compression and decompression in the terminal
- qsv - Blazing-fast CSV data-wrangling toolkit
- sizeof - A command-line tool to calculate the size of data structures
- sshs - Terminal user interface for SSH
- wiki-tui - A fast Wikipedia CLI/TUI client tool of the week
January 30, 2024
- logshark - A CLI / TUI debugger for JSON logs.
- lsd - lsdeluxe, the next gen ls command in Rust.
- mdcat - fancy cat for markdown
- textql - Execute SQL against structured text like CSV or TSV
- toot - Interact with Mastodon directly in the terminal.
- trippy - A TUI network diagnostics tool tool of the week
January 23, 2024
- brows - A GitHub releases browser for the terminal
- eget - Easily install prebuilt binaries from GitHub. tool of the week
- pysentation - TUI for displaying Python presentations
- termdbms - A terminal UI for editing database files
- topgrade - Upgrade all the things
- wg-cmd - TUI for managing WireGuard configuration files
January 16, 2024
- gdu - Pretty fast disk usage analyzer tool of the week
- git-cc - a git extension to help write conventional commits
- lf - A terminal file manager which "lists files".
- mapscii - The whole world in your console.
- neomutt - A command line mail reader based on mutt
- yazi - Blazing fast terminal file manager written in Rust, based on async I/O.
- zoxide - A smarter cd command. Supports all major shells.
January 9, 2024
- aider - AI pair programming in your terminal. tool of the week
- dug - A global DNS propagation checker on your CLI
- fnc - interactive text-based user interface for Fossil
- helix - A post-modern text editor.
- miller - an all in one swiss army knife for data processing.
- musikcube - A cross-platform terminal-based music player
- zrok - a next-generation peer-to-peer sharing platform
January 2, 2024
- difftastic - A structural diff that understands syntax
- dust - A more intuitive version of du in rust
- eza - A modern replacement for ls
- fnt - apt for fonts, the missing font manager for macOS and Linux
- hackernews-tui - A Terminal UI (TUI) to browse Hacker News.
- harlequin - The SQL IDE for Your Terminal. tool of the week
- hledger - Fast, friendly, robust plain text accounting software
- hledger-ui - Fast, friendly, robust plain text accounting software (TUI version)
- neovim - Hyperextensible Vim-based text editor
- procmux - A terminal multiplexer for processes.
- ugm - A TUI to view information about UNIX users and groups
November 14, 2023
- calcurse - A calendar and scheduling application for the command line.
- cmus - Small, fast and powerful console music player for Unix-like operating systems.
- delta - A viewer for git and diff output.
- devzat - A tool to chat over SSH.
- dive - A tool for exploring each layer in a docker image.
- gobang - A cross platform TUI database management tool written in Rust
- grv - A Git Repository Viewer.
- irssi - A well known cross-platform and famous IRC client
- jira-cli - Interact with Jira in the Terminal with Jira CLI.
- lazygit - Simple terminal UI for git commands.
- meli - configurable and extensible terminal email client.
- neoss - User-friendly and detailed socket statistics with a TUI.
- netop - A network topology visualizer.
- ox - A Rust text editor that runs in your terminal!
- patat - Terminal-based presentations using Pandoc.
- scli - simple terminal user interface (TUI) for Signal.
- slack-term - A Slack client for your terminal.
- tcpterm - A terminal-based TCP dump viewer.
- termshark - A terminal UI (TUI) for tshark, inspired by Wireshark.
- tickrs - Realtime ticker data in your terminal.
- visidata - A terminal spreadsheet multitool for discovering and arranging data.
- zellij - A terminal workspace with batteries included.
November 7, 2023
- bmon - Bandwidth monitor and rate estimator
- ctop - A top-like interface for container metrics.
- gotop - A terminal-based graphical activity monitor written in Go.
- micro - A modern and intuitive terminal-based text editor.
- nemu - ncurses-based TUI for QEMU.
- orbiton - A terminal-based text editor and a minimalistic IDE.
- planor - A TUI client for cloud services for aws, vultr, heroku, etc.
- ttyper - A terminal-based typing test
- tut - A TUI for Mastodon with vim inspired keys
- twitch-tui - A Twitch chat TUI client for the terminal
- xplr - A hackable, minimal, fast TUI file explorer
- zeit - A simple command-line tool to track your time
- zenith - A terminal UI (TUI) for monitoring system resources
- mc - Midnight Commander, a feature-rich visual file manager for the terminal.
October 31, 2023
- bottom - Yet another cross-platform graphical process/system monitor.
- cgdb - A curses (terminal-based) interface to the GNU Debugger (GDB)
- hexyl - A rust based command-line hex viewer
- jq - Command-line JSON processor
- jqp - A TUI playground to experiment with jq.
- k9s - Kubernetes CLI and TUI To Manage Your Clusters In Style!
- lazydocker - The lazier way to manage everything docker
- moc - A music player with a terminal user interface (TUI)
- ncdu - A ncurses based disk usage analyzer
- noping - A C library to generate ICMP echo requests with a visualization
- sntop - A simple network top for monitoring connectivity
- textual-astview - A Textual-based Python AST viewing widget library and application
- typespeed - Test your typing speed, and challenge your friends
- wordgrinder - A cross-platform word processor for the terminal