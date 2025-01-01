amfora
A fancy terminal browser for the Gemini protocol.
apt-get install amfora
amfora is a terminal browser for the Gemini protocol, a distraction free, text-based protocol which focuses on privacy and minimalism.
It has features such as tabbed browsing, bookmarks, custom URL handling, search, caching, themes and subscribing to JSON / RSS and ATOM feeds.
amfora is cross platform and is suited for users interested in privacy-focused browsing and would like to explore sites on Gemini.