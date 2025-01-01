Go / Golang Terminal Tools
- sq - The missing swiss-army knife tool for wrangling data.
- ugm - A TUI to view information about UNIX users and groups
- pipeform - A TUI for Terraform runtime progress.
- fztea - A flipperzero remote control locally in the terminal and ssh.
- bluetuith - A TUI bluetooth manager for Linux.
- fx - command-line tool and terminal JSON viewer.
- age - A simple, modern and secure file encryption tool.
- slack-term - A Slack client for your terminal.
- fq - jq for binary formats.
- hexowl - Lightweight, flexible programmer's calculator with variables and functions.
- lazyjournal - A terminal user interface for journalctl.
- ssl-checker - Fast and beautiful program to check all your https endpoint.
- gtrash - A featureful trash CLI manager.
- fork-cleaner - A tool to clean up old and inactive forks on your GitHub account.
- eddy - Simple, fast CLI file encryption tool.
- lazysql - A cross-platform TUI database management tool.
- httpmonitor - A small TUI application to monitor a single or multiple targets.
- act3 - Glance at the last 3 runs of your Github Actions.
- ollama - get up and running with large language models locally.
- tcpterm - A terminal-based TCP dump viewer.
- bombadillo - A non-web client for the terminal, supporting Gopher, Gemini and much more.
- termdbms - A terminal UI for editing database files
- mani - A CLI tool to help you manage multiple repositories.
- grv - A Git Repository Viewer.
- sampler - Visualization for any shell command.
- ggh - Recall your SSH sessions.
- gitid - Manage multiple Git identities through a TUI.
- cointop - cryptocurrency tracking for hackers that like htop.
- andcli - A 2FA TUI for your shell.
- cueitup - Inspect messages in an AWS SQS queue.
- goose - A database migration tool written in Go.
- kplay - Inspect messages in a Kafka topic in a simple and deliberate manner.
- omm - A keyboard-driven task manager for the terminal.
- ktop - A top-like tool for your Kubernetes clusters.
- tproxy - A cli tool to proxy and analyze TCP connections.
- fzf - A command-line fuzzy finder
- wtf - The personal information dashboard for your terminal.
- g - A feature-rich, customizable, and cross-platform ls alternative.
- e1s - A TUI for managing AWS ECS Resources.
- fm - A minimalistic file manager for the terminal.
- kure - A CLI password manager with sessions.
- mdtt - Markdown Table Editor TUI.
- pacseek - A TUI for searching and installing Arch Linux packages.
- goji - Commitizen-like tool for formatting commit messages using emojis.
- sttr - A CLI/TUI tool to perform 30+ string transformations on text.
- ghq - Remote repository management made easy.
- pwdsafety - A command line tool checking password safety.
- kubecolor - Colorize your kubectl output.
- gotp - A CLI to manage and generate Time-based One Time Password. (TOTP)
- rssnix - filesystem-based rss/atom/json feed fetcher and reader
- jjui - A terminal user interface for working with Jujutsu.
- tz - A terminal based timezone helper
- termshark - A terminal UI (TUI) for tshark, inspired by Wireshark.
- gopass - The enhanced unix password manager for teams.
- scc - A very fast accurate code counter with complexity calculations.
- resto - Send pretty HTTP & API requests with TUI.
- textql - Execute SQL against structured text like CSV or TSV
- sake - A task runner for local and remote hosts.
- typioca - Cozy typing speed tester in terminal.
- bt - Interactive tree-like terminal file manager.
- brows - A GitHub releases browser for the terminal
- pvw - A terminal-based (TUI) port viewer in Go
- gollama - Go manage your ollama models.
- aerc - A pretty good email client.
- tut - A TUI for Mastodon with vim inspired keys
- daylight - Track sunrise and sunset times in the terminal.
- reader - Readability for the command line.
- gocovsh - A shell for interacting with Go coverage profiles.
- loggo - A powerful terminal app for structured log streaming.
- nap - Code snippets in your terminal.
- restic - Fast, secure, efficient backup program.
- roumon - A universal goroutine monitor with a TUI.
- gotop - A terminal-based graphical activity monitor written in Go.
- ov - A feature rich terminal-based pager.
- logshark - A CLI / TUI debugger for JSON logs.
- jira-cli - Interact with Jira in the Terminal with Jira CLI.
- portal - A quick and easy command-line file transfer utility.
- ssm - Streamline SSH connections with a simple TUI.
- dblab - The database client designed for command line specialists.
- octocov - A toolkit for collecting code metrics.
- dry - A Docker manager for the terminal.
- gowall - A CLI tool to convert an image to any color-scheme.
- keyb - Create and view custom hotkey cheatsheets in the terminal.
- cy - A time traveling terminal multiplexer.
- kl - An interactive Kubernetes log viewer for your terminal.
- enola - A CLI tool to search for usernames across social networks.
- clipse - Configurable TUI clipboard manager for Unix.
- keep-alive - A lightweight, cross-platform utility to prevent your system from sleeping.
- chiko - A TUI gRPC client.
- sou - A tool for exploring files in container image layers.
- sunbeam - A general purpose command-line launcher.
- gama - Manage your GitHub Actions from the terminal.
- slides - A terminal based presentation tool
- dive - A tool for exploring each layer in a docker image.
- git-who - Git blame for file trees.
- stree - A simple directory tree command for listing AWS S3 bucket
- hours - no-frills time tracking toolkit for the command line.
- dyff - diff tool for YAML files, and sometimes JSON.
- croc - Easily and securely send things from one computer to another.
- tufw - Terminal UI for ufw.
- lazynpm - A simple TUI for npm commands.
- micro - A modern and intuitive terminal-based text editor.
- circumflex - It's Hacker News in your terminal.
- chmod-cli - effortlessly generate chmod commands.
- gomuks - A terminal based Matrix client written in Go.
- peco - A simplistic interactive filtering tool.
- httplab - Inspect HTTP requests and mock their responses in the terminal.
- ziina - Instant terminal sharing using Zellij.
- goto - SSH manager for easy server access.
- sizeof - A command-line tool to calculate the size of data structures
- dstp - Run common networking tests against any site.
- ali - A load testing tool capable of performing real-time analysis.
- glow - Render markdown on the CLI, with pizzazz!
- lazydocker - The lazier way to manage everything docker
- gh-dash - An interactive GitHub Dashboard for your terminal.
- yai - Your AI powered terminal assistant
- servitor - A fediverse client with a terminal interface
- pkgtop - An interactive linux package manager & resource monitor.
- hostctl - A CLI tool to manage /etc/hosts like a pro!
- ghfetch - A CLI tool to fetch GitHub user information.
- moar - the nice pager, designed to just do the right thing without any configuration.
- godap - A complete terminal user interface (TUI) for LDAP.
- zeit - A simple command-line tool to track your time
- zrok - a next-generation peer-to-peer sharing platform
- lf - A terminal file manager which "lists files".
- senpai - Your everyday IRC student.
- doggo - A command-line DNS client for humans.
- qq - A jq inspired interoperable config format transcoder with interactive querying.
- tgpt - AI Chatbots in the terminal without needing API keys.
- orbiton - A terminal-based text editor and a minimalistic IDE.
- lssh - A TUI list select SSH/SCP/SFTP client tools.
- puffin - A beautiful terminal dashboard for hledger.
- termpicker - A color picker for the terminal.
- pet - Simple command-line snippet manager.
- amfora - A fancy terminal browser for the Gemini protocol.
- gdu - Pretty fast disk usage analyzer
- dstask - A CLI TODO manager with git-based sync + markdown notes.
- cidr - A CLI to perform various actions on CIDR ranges.
- curlie - The power of curl, the ease of use of httpie.
- sqly - Easily execute SQL against CSV/TSV/LTSV/JSON and Excel with shell.
- packemon - A TUI for generating packets of arbitrary input and monitoring packets.
- manly - A TUI for viewing man pages in the terminal.
- process-compose - A scheduler and orchestrator to manage non-containerized applications.
- tasktimer - A dead simple TUI task timer.
- vectro - The rpn calculator for your terminal.
- rclone - rsync for cloud storage
- qrc - A QR code generator for text terminals.
- tldx - A Domain Availability Research Tool.
- gotz - A simple CLI timezone info tool.
- diffnav - A git diff pager based on delta but with a file tree, à la GitHub.
- pathos - A terminal interface for editing and managing PATH environment variables.
- gitsnip - A CLI tool to download specific folders from a git repository.
- tran - Securely transfer and send anything between computers with a TUI
- prs - Stay updated on PRs without leaving the terminal.
- nerdlog - A fast, remote-first, multi-host TUI log viewer.
- ctop - A top-like interface for container metrics.
- gtt - A TUI for Google Translate, ChatGPT, DeepL and other AI services.
- pillager - Pillage filesystems for sensitive information.
- k9s - Kubernetes CLI and TUI To Manage Your Clusters In Style!
- gaze - Executes commands for you.
- s3scanner - A tool to scan for misconfigured S3 buckets.
- deletor - Manage and delete files efficiently with an interactive TUI and scriptable CLI.
- planor - A TUI client for cloud services for aws, vultr, heroku, etc.
- eget - Easily install prebuilt binaries from GitHub.
- dns53 - Expose your EC2 quickly, easily and privately within a VPC.
- kyma - A terminal-based presentation tool with smooth animated transitions.
- lumon - The work is mysterious and important...
- yr - Get the weather delivered to your command-line.
- mop - stock market tracker for hackers.
- gomi - Unix rm(1) command that can restore deleted files.
- miller - an all in one swiss army knife for data processing.
- pug - Drive terraform at terminal velocity.
- superfile - fancy, modern file manager in the terminal.
- wg-cmd - TUI for managing WireGuard configuration files
- wakey - A TUI built for managing and waking your devices using Wake-on-LAN.
- bbrew - A Homebrew TUI Manager.
- ticker - A terminal stock ticker with live updates and position tracking.
- wuzz - An interactive TUI tool for HTTP inspection.
- jqp - A TUI playground to experiment with jq.
- devzat - A tool to chat over SSH.
- stew - An independent package manager for compiled binaries.
- hishtory - Your shell history: synced, queryable, and in context.
- updo - Uptime monitoring CLI tool with alerting and advanced settings.
- tcping - A cross-platform ping program for TCP ports.
- duf - Disk Usage/Free Utility - a better 'df' alternative.
- lazygit - Simple terminal UI for git commands.
- git-cc - a git extension to help write conventional commits
