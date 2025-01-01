Go / Golang Terminal Tools

sq - The missing swiss-army knife tool for wrangling data.



ugm - A TUI to view information about UNIX users and groups



pipeform - A TUI for Terraform runtime progress.



fztea - A flipperzero remote control locally in the terminal and ssh.



bluetuith - A TUI bluetooth manager for Linux.



fx - command-line tool and terminal JSON viewer.



age - A simple, modern and secure file encryption tool.



slack-term - A Slack client for your terminal.



fq - jq for binary formats.



hexowl - Lightweight, flexible programmer's calculator with variables and functions.



lazyjournal - A terminal user interface for journalctl.



ssl-checker - Fast and beautiful program to check all your https endpoint.



gtrash - A featureful trash CLI manager.



fork-cleaner - A tool to clean up old and inactive forks on your GitHub account.



eddy - Simple, fast CLI file encryption tool.



lazysql - A cross-platform TUI database management tool.



httpmonitor - A small TUI application to monitor a single or multiple targets.



act3 - Glance at the last 3 runs of your Github Actions.



ollama - get up and running with large language models locally.



tcpterm - A terminal-based TCP dump viewer.



bombadillo - A non-web client for the terminal, supporting Gopher, Gemini and much more.



termdbms - A terminal UI for editing database files



mani - A CLI tool to help you manage multiple repositories.



grv - A Git Repository Viewer.



sampler - Visualization for any shell command.



ggh - Recall your SSH sessions.



gitid - Manage multiple Git identities through a TUI.



cointop - cryptocurrency tracking for hackers that like htop.



andcli - A 2FA TUI for your shell.



cueitup - Inspect messages in an AWS SQS queue.



goose - A database migration tool written in Go.



kplay - Inspect messages in a Kafka topic in a simple and deliberate manner.



omm - A keyboard-driven task manager for the terminal.



ktop - A top-like tool for your Kubernetes clusters.



tproxy - A cli tool to proxy and analyze TCP connections.



fzf - A command-line fuzzy finder



wtf - The personal information dashboard for your terminal.



g - A feature-rich, customizable, and cross-platform ls alternative.



e1s - A TUI for managing AWS ECS Resources.



fm - A minimalistic file manager for the terminal.



kure - A CLI password manager with sessions.



mdtt - Markdown Table Editor TUI.



pacseek - A TUI for searching and installing Arch Linux packages.



goji - Commitizen-like tool for formatting commit messages using emojis.



sttr - A CLI/TUI tool to perform 30+ string transformations on text.



ghq - Remote repository management made easy.



pwdsafety - A command line tool checking password safety.



kubecolor - Colorize your kubectl output.



gotp - A CLI to manage and generate Time-based One Time Password. (TOTP)



rssnix - filesystem-based rss/atom/json feed fetcher and reader



jjui - A terminal user interface for working with Jujutsu.



tz - A terminal based timezone helper



termshark - A terminal UI (TUI) for tshark, inspired by Wireshark.



gopass - The enhanced unix password manager for teams.



scc - A very fast accurate code counter with complexity calculations.



resto - Send pretty HTTP & API requests with TUI.



textql - Execute SQL against structured text like CSV or TSV



sake - A task runner for local and remote hosts.



typioca - Cozy typing speed tester in terminal.



bt - Interactive tree-like terminal file manager.



brows - A GitHub releases browser for the terminal



pvw - A terminal-based (TUI) port viewer in Go



gollama - Go manage your ollama models.



aerc - A pretty good email client.



tut - A TUI for Mastodon with vim inspired keys



daylight - Track sunrise and sunset times in the terminal.



reader - Readability for the command line.



gocovsh - A shell for interacting with Go coverage profiles.



loggo - A powerful terminal app for structured log streaming.



nap - Code snippets in your terminal.



restic - Fast, secure, efficient backup program.



roumon - A universal goroutine monitor with a TUI.



gotop - A terminal-based graphical activity monitor written in Go.



ov - A feature rich terminal-based pager.



logshark - A CLI / TUI debugger for JSON logs.



jira-cli - Interact with Jira in the Terminal with Jira CLI.



portal - A quick and easy command-line file transfer utility.



ssm - Streamline SSH connections with a simple TUI.



dblab - The database client designed for command line specialists.



octocov - A toolkit for collecting code metrics.



dry - A Docker manager for the terminal.



gowall - A CLI tool to convert an image to any color-scheme.



keyb - Create and view custom hotkey cheatsheets in the terminal.



cy - A time traveling terminal multiplexer.



kl - An interactive Kubernetes log viewer for your terminal.



enola - A CLI tool to search for usernames across social networks.



clipse - Configurable TUI clipboard manager for Unix.



keep-alive - A lightweight, cross-platform utility to prevent your system from sleeping.



chiko - A TUI gRPC client.



sou - A tool for exploring files in container image layers.



sunbeam - A general purpose command-line launcher.



gama - Manage your GitHub Actions from the terminal.



slides - A terminal based presentation tool



dive - A tool for exploring each layer in a docker image.



git-who - Git blame for file trees.



stree - A simple directory tree command for listing AWS S3 bucket



hours - no-frills time tracking toolkit for the command line.



dyff - diff tool for YAML files, and sometimes JSON.



croc - Easily and securely send things from one computer to another.



tufw - Terminal UI for ufw.



lazynpm - A simple TUI for npm commands.



micro - A modern and intuitive terminal-based text editor.



circumflex - It's Hacker News in your terminal.



chmod-cli - effortlessly generate chmod commands.



gomuks - A terminal based Matrix client written in Go.



peco - A simplistic interactive filtering tool.



httplab - Inspect HTTP requests and mock their responses in the terminal.



ziina - Instant terminal sharing using Zellij.



goto - SSH manager for easy server access.



sizeof - A command-line tool to calculate the size of data structures



dstp - Run common networking tests against any site.



ali - A load testing tool capable of performing real-time analysis.



glow - Render markdown on the CLI, with pizzazz!



lazydocker - The lazier way to manage everything docker



gh-dash - An interactive GitHub Dashboard for your terminal.



yai - Your AI powered terminal assistant



servitor - A fediverse client with a terminal interface



pkgtop - An interactive linux package manager & resource monitor.



hostctl - A CLI tool to manage /etc/hosts like a pro!



ghfetch - A CLI tool to fetch GitHub user information.



moar - the nice pager, designed to just do the right thing without any configuration.



godap - A complete terminal user interface (TUI) for LDAP.



zeit - A simple command-line tool to track your time



zrok - a next-generation peer-to-peer sharing platform



lf - A terminal file manager which "lists files".



senpai - Your everyday IRC student.



doggo - A command-line DNS client for humans.



qq - A jq inspired interoperable config format transcoder with interactive querying.



tgpt - AI Chatbots in the terminal without needing API keys.



orbiton - A terminal-based text editor and a minimalistic IDE.



lssh - A TUI list select SSH/SCP/SFTP client tools.



puffin - A beautiful terminal dashboard for hledger.



termpicker - A color picker for the terminal.



pet - Simple command-line snippet manager.



amfora - A fancy terminal browser for the Gemini protocol.



gdu - Pretty fast disk usage analyzer



dstask - A CLI TODO manager with git-based sync + markdown notes.



cidr - A CLI to perform various actions on CIDR ranges.



curlie - The power of curl, the ease of use of httpie.



sqly - Easily execute SQL against CSV/TSV/LTSV/JSON and Excel with shell.



packemon - A TUI for generating packets of arbitrary input and monitoring packets.



manly - A TUI for viewing man pages in the terminal.



process-compose - A scheduler and orchestrator to manage non-containerized applications.



tasktimer - A dead simple TUI task timer.



vectro - The rpn calculator for your terminal.



rclone - rsync for cloud storage



qrc - A QR code generator for text terminals.



tldx - A Domain Availability Research Tool.



gotz - A simple CLI timezone info tool.



diffnav - A git diff pager based on delta but with a file tree, à la GitHub.



pathos - A terminal interface for editing and managing PATH environment variables.



gitsnip - A CLI tool to download specific folders from a git repository.



tran - Securely transfer and send anything between computers with a TUI



prs - Stay updated on PRs without leaving the terminal.



nerdlog - A fast, remote-first, multi-host TUI log viewer.



ctop - A top-like interface for container metrics.



gtt - A TUI for Google Translate, ChatGPT, DeepL and other AI services.



pillager - Pillage filesystems for sensitive information.



k9s - Kubernetes CLI and TUI To Manage Your Clusters In Style!



gaze - Executes commands for you.



s3scanner - A tool to scan for misconfigured S3 buckets.



deletor - Manage and delete files efficiently with an interactive TUI and scriptable CLI.



planor - A TUI client for cloud services for aws, vultr, heroku, etc.



eget - Easily install prebuilt binaries from GitHub.



dns53 - Expose your EC2 quickly, easily and privately within a VPC.



kyma - A terminal-based presentation tool with smooth animated transitions.



lumon - The work is mysterious and important...



yr - Get the weather delivered to your command-line.



mop - stock market tracker for hackers.



gomi - Unix rm(1) command that can restore deleted files.



miller - an all in one swiss army knife for data processing.



pug - Drive terraform at terminal velocity.



superfile - fancy, modern file manager in the terminal.



wg-cmd - TUI for managing WireGuard configuration files



wakey - A TUI built for managing and waking your devices using Wake-on-LAN.



bbrew - A Homebrew TUI Manager.



ticker - A terminal stock ticker with live updates and position tracking.



wuzz - An interactive TUI tool for HTTP inspection.



jqp - A TUI playground to experiment with jq.



devzat - A tool to chat over SSH.



stew - An independent package manager for compiled binaries.



hishtory - Your shell history: synced, queryable, and in context.



updo - Uptime monitoring CLI tool with alerting and advanced settings.



tcping - A cross-platform ping program for TCP ports.



duf - Disk Usage/Free Utility - a better 'df' alternative.



lazygit - Simple terminal UI for git commands.



git-cc - a git extension to help write conventional commits



