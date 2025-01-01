Go / Golang Terminal Tools

  1. sq - The missing swiss-army knife tool for wrangling data.
  1. ugm - A TUI to view information about UNIX users and groups
  1. pipeform - A TUI for Terraform runtime progress.
  1. fztea - A flipperzero remote control locally in the terminal and ssh.
  1. bluetuith - A TUI bluetooth manager for Linux.
  1. fx - command-line tool and terminal JSON viewer.
  1. age - A simple, modern and secure file encryption tool.
  1. slack-term - A Slack client for your terminal.
  1. fq - jq for binary formats.
  1. hexowl - Lightweight, flexible programmer's calculator with variables and functions.
  1. lazyjournal - A terminal user interface for journalctl.
  1. ssl-checker - Fast and beautiful program to check all your https endpoint.
  1. gtrash - A featureful trash CLI manager.
  1. fork-cleaner - A tool to clean up old and inactive forks on your GitHub account.
  1. eddy - Simple, fast CLI file encryption tool.
  1. lazysql - A cross-platform TUI database management tool.
  1. httpmonitor - A small TUI application to monitor a single or multiple targets.
  1. act3 - Glance at the last 3 runs of your Github Actions.
  1. ollama - get up and running with large language models locally.
  1. tcpterm - A terminal-based TCP dump viewer.
  1. bombadillo - A non-web client for the terminal, supporting Gopher, Gemini and much more.
  1. termdbms - A terminal UI for editing database files
  1. mani - A CLI tool to help you manage multiple repositories.
  1. grv - A Git Repository Viewer.
  1. sampler - Visualization for any shell command.
  1. ggh - Recall your SSH sessions.
  1. gitid - Manage multiple Git identities through a TUI.
  1. cointop - cryptocurrency tracking for hackers that like htop.
  1. andcli - A 2FA TUI for your shell.
  1. cueitup - Inspect messages in an AWS SQS queue.
  1. goose - A database migration tool written in Go.
  1. kplay - Inspect messages in a Kafka topic in a simple and deliberate manner.
  1. omm - A keyboard-driven task manager for the terminal.
  1. ktop - A top-like tool for your Kubernetes clusters.
  1. tproxy - A cli tool to proxy and analyze TCP connections.
  1. fzf - A command-line fuzzy finder
  1. wtf - The personal information dashboard for your terminal.
  1. g - A feature-rich, customizable, and cross-platform ls alternative.
  1. e1s - A TUI for managing AWS ECS Resources.
  1. fm - A minimalistic file manager for the terminal.
  1. kure - A CLI password manager with sessions.
  1. mdtt - Markdown Table Editor TUI.
  1. pacseek - A TUI for searching and installing Arch Linux packages.
  1. goji - Commitizen-like tool for formatting commit messages using emojis.
  1. sttr - A CLI/TUI tool to perform 30+ string transformations on text.
  1. ghq - Remote repository management made easy.
  1. pwdsafety - A command line tool checking password safety.
  1. kubecolor - Colorize your kubectl output.
  1. gotp - A CLI to manage and generate Time-based One Time Password. (TOTP)
  1. rssnix - filesystem-based rss/atom/json feed fetcher and reader
  1. jjui - A terminal user interface for working with Jujutsu.
  1. tz - A terminal based timezone helper
  1. termshark - A terminal UI (TUI) for tshark, inspired by Wireshark.
  1. gopass - The enhanced unix password manager for teams.
  1. scc - A very fast accurate code counter with complexity calculations.
  1. resto - Send pretty HTTP & API requests with TUI.
  1. textql - Execute SQL against structured text like CSV or TSV
  1. sake - A task runner for local and remote hosts.
  1. typioca - Cozy typing speed tester in terminal.
  1. bt - Interactive tree-like terminal file manager.
  1. brows - A GitHub releases browser for the terminal
  1. pvw - A terminal-based (TUI) port viewer in Go
  1. gollama - Go manage your ollama models.
  1. aerc - A pretty good email client.
  1. tut - A TUI for Mastodon with vim inspired keys
  1. daylight - Track sunrise and sunset times in the terminal.
  1. reader - Readability for the command line.
  1. gocovsh - A shell for interacting with Go coverage profiles.
  1. loggo - A powerful terminal app for structured log streaming.
  1. nap - Code snippets in your terminal.
  1. restic - Fast, secure, efficient backup program.
  1. roumon - A universal goroutine monitor with a TUI.
  1. gotop - A terminal-based graphical activity monitor written in Go.
  1. ov - A feature rich terminal-based pager.
  1. logshark - A CLI / TUI debugger for JSON logs.
  1. jira-cli - Interact with Jira in the Terminal with Jira CLI.
  1. portal - A quick and easy command-line file transfer utility.
  1. ssm - Streamline SSH connections with a simple TUI.
  1. dblab - The database client designed for command line specialists.
  1. octocov - A toolkit for collecting code metrics.
  1. dry - A Docker manager for the terminal.
  1. gowall - A CLI tool to convert an image to any color-scheme.
  1. keyb - Create and view custom hotkey cheatsheets in the terminal.
  1. cy - A time traveling terminal multiplexer.
  1. kl - An interactive Kubernetes log viewer for your terminal.
  1. enola - A CLI tool to search for usernames across social networks.
  1. clipse - Configurable TUI clipboard manager for Unix.
  1. keep-alive - A lightweight, cross-platform utility to prevent your system from sleeping.
  1. chiko - A TUI gRPC client.
  1. sou - A tool for exploring files in container image layers.
  1. sunbeam - A general purpose command-line launcher.
  1. gama - Manage your GitHub Actions from the terminal.
  1. slides - A terminal based presentation tool
  1. dive - A tool for exploring each layer in a docker image.
  1. git-who - Git blame for file trees.
  1. stree - A simple directory tree command for listing AWS S3 bucket
  1. hours - no-frills time tracking toolkit for the command line.
  1. dyff - diff tool for YAML files, and sometimes JSON.
  1. croc - Easily and securely send things from one computer to another.
  1. tufw - Terminal UI for ufw.
  1. lazynpm - A simple TUI for npm commands.
  1. micro - A modern and intuitive terminal-based text editor.
  1. circumflex - It's Hacker News in your terminal.
  1. chmod-cli - effortlessly generate chmod commands.
  1. gomuks - A terminal based Matrix client written in Go.
  1. peco - A simplistic interactive filtering tool.
  1. httplab - Inspect HTTP requests and mock their responses in the terminal.
  1. ziina - Instant terminal sharing using Zellij.
  1. goto - SSH manager for easy server access.
  1. sizeof - A command-line tool to calculate the size of data structures
  1. dstp - Run common networking tests against any site.
  1. ali - A load testing tool capable of performing real-time analysis.
  1. glow - Render markdown on the CLI, with pizzazz!
  1. lazydocker - The lazier way to manage everything docker
  1. gh-dash - An interactive GitHub Dashboard for your terminal.
  1. yai - Your AI powered terminal assistant
  1. servitor - A fediverse client with a terminal interface
  1. pkgtop - An interactive linux package manager & resource monitor.
  1. hostctl - A CLI tool to manage /etc/hosts like a pro!
  1. ghfetch - A CLI tool to fetch GitHub user information.
  1. moar - the nice pager, designed to just do the right thing without any configuration.
  1. godap - A complete terminal user interface (TUI) for LDAP.
  1. zeit - A simple command-line tool to track your time
  1. zrok - a next-generation peer-to-peer sharing platform
  1. lf - A terminal file manager which "lists files".
  1. senpai - Your everyday IRC student.
  1. doggo - A command-line DNS client for humans.
  1. qq - A jq inspired interoperable config format transcoder with interactive querying.
  1. tgpt - AI Chatbots in the terminal without needing API keys.
  1. orbiton - A terminal-based text editor and a minimalistic IDE.
  1. lssh - A TUI list select SSH/SCP/SFTP client tools.
  1. puffin - A beautiful terminal dashboard for hledger.
  1. termpicker - A color picker for the terminal.
  1. pet - Simple command-line snippet manager.
  1. amfora - A fancy terminal browser for the Gemini protocol.
  1. gdu - Pretty fast disk usage analyzer
  1. dstask - A CLI TODO manager with git-based sync + markdown notes.
  1. cidr - A CLI to perform various actions on CIDR ranges.
  1. curlie - The power of curl, the ease of use of httpie.
  1. sqly - Easily execute SQL against CSV/TSV/LTSV/JSON and Excel with shell.
  1. packemon - A TUI for generating packets of arbitrary input and monitoring packets.
  1. manly - A TUI for viewing man pages in the terminal.
  1. process-compose - A scheduler and orchestrator to manage non-containerized applications.
  1. tasktimer - A dead simple TUI task timer.
  1. vectro - The rpn calculator for your terminal.
  1. rclone - rsync for cloud storage
  1. qrc - A QR code generator for text terminals.
  1. tldx - A Domain Availability Research Tool.
  1. gotz - A simple CLI timezone info tool.
  1. diffnav - A git diff pager based on delta but with a file tree, à la GitHub.
  1. pathos - A terminal interface for editing and managing PATH environment variables.
  1. gitsnip - A CLI tool to download specific folders from a git repository.
  1. tran - Securely transfer and send anything between computers with a TUI
  1. prs - Stay updated on PRs without leaving the terminal.
  1. nerdlog - A fast, remote-first, multi-host TUI log viewer.
  1. ctop - A top-like interface for container metrics.
  1. gtt - A TUI for Google Translate, ChatGPT, DeepL and other AI services.
  1. pillager - Pillage filesystems for sensitive information.
  1. k9s - Kubernetes CLI and TUI To Manage Your Clusters In Style!
  1. gaze - Executes commands for you.
  1. s3scanner - A tool to scan for misconfigured S3 buckets.
  1. deletor - Manage and delete files efficiently with an interactive TUI and scriptable CLI.
  1. planor - A TUI client for cloud services for aws, vultr, heroku, etc.
  1. eget - Easily install prebuilt binaries from GitHub.
  1. dns53 - Expose your EC2 quickly, easily and privately within a VPC.
  1. kyma - A terminal-based presentation tool with smooth animated transitions.
  1. lumon - The work is mysterious and important...
  1. yr - Get the weather delivered to your command-line.
  1. mop - stock market tracker for hackers.
  1. gomi - Unix rm(1) command that can restore deleted files.
  1. miller - an all in one swiss army knife for data processing.
  1. pug - Drive terraform at terminal velocity.
  1. superfile - fancy, modern file manager in the terminal.
  1. wg-cmd - TUI for managing WireGuard configuration files
  1. wakey - A TUI built for managing and waking your devices using Wake-on-LAN.
  1. bbrew - A Homebrew TUI Manager.
  1. ticker - A terminal stock ticker with live updates and position tracking.
  1. wuzz - An interactive TUI tool for HTTP inspection.
  1. jqp - A TUI playground to experiment with jq.
  1. devzat - A tool to chat over SSH.
  1. stew - An independent package manager for compiled binaries.
  1. hishtory - Your shell history: synced, queryable, and in context.
  1. updo - Uptime monitoring CLI tool with alerting and advanced settings.
  1. tcping - A cross-platform ping program for TCP ports.
  1. duf - Disk Usage/Free Utility - a better 'df' alternative.
  1. lazygit - Simple terminal UI for git commands.
  1. git-cc - a git extension to help write conventional commits

Know a Go / Golang based terminal tool that would be good for this list?

Post a Tool here!

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.