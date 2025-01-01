Terminal bandwidth utilization tool

bandwhich is a network monitoring TUI tool, revealing bandwidth usage by process, connection, and IP in real-time.

It records network data from a given network interface, displaying the process name, number of connections, bandwidth rate in a TUI, which is perfect for sysadmins and developers who need to identify who and what is consuming the most bandwidth and to troubleshoot networking issues.

bandwhich can output raw data it sniffed to log files, in case you need to save or review the data at a later date, plus it is also cross platform and works on Linux, macOS, and Windows.