Rust Terminal Tools
- edit - A TUI editor inspired by MS-DOS for Windows.
- mqttui - A TUI tool to publish/subscribe MQTT messages from the terminal.
- nping - A TUI concurrent ping tool developed in Rust.
- silicon - create beautiful image of your source code.
- jwt-ui - A CLI and TUI for decoding/encoding JSON Web Tokens.
- gitu - A TUI Git client inspired by Magit.
- sshs - Terminal user interface for SSH
- nvrs - Fast new version checker for software releases.
- flamelens - An interactive flamegraph viewer in the terminal.
- lychee - A fast, async link checker written in Rust.
- fselect - Find files with SQL-like queries.
- spotify-player - A Spotify player in the terminal with full feature parity.
- desed - Demystify and debug your sed scripts, from the comfort of your terminal.
- zeitfetch - Instantaneous snapshots of system information.
- hwatch - An alternative watch command.
- hackernews-tui - A Terminal UI (TUI) to browse Hacker News.
- macchina - Fast, minimal and customizable system information frontend.
- havn - A fast configurable port scanner with reasonable defaults.
- rustscan - The Modern Port Scanner.
- csvlens - a csv viewer like less but made for csv.
- wireman - A TUI gRPC client.
- lla - A blazing fast ls replacement with superpowers.
- rainfrog - A database management TUI for postgres.
- cargo-selector - Cargo subcommand to select and execute binary/example targets.
- helix - A post-modern text editor.
- netop - A network topology visualizer.
- gfold - A CLI tool that helps you keep track of multiple Git repositories.
- lemmeknow - The fastest way to identify anything!
- lobtui - A TUI for lobste.rs website.
- monolith - A CLI tool for saving complete web pages as a single HTML file.
- slumber - Terminal-based HTTP/REST client.
- eva - A calculator REPL, similar to bc.
- menyoki - Screenshot/cast and perform ImageOps on the command line.
- dusage - A command line disk usage information tool.
- tuisky - A TUI client for Bluesky.
- tzupdate - Set the system timezone based on IP geolocation.
- xan - The CSV magician.
- grex - generate regular expressions from user-provided test cases.
- hexyl - A rust based command-line hex viewer
- atac - A simple API client (postman like) in your terminal.
- onefetch - A command-line Git information tool.
- sd - Intuitive find & replace CLI (sed alternative)
- feluda - Detect license usage restrictions in your project!
- wiper - A TUI disk analyser and cleanup tool.
- ouch - Painless compression and decompression in the terminal
- bibiman - A simple TUI for handling your BibLaTeX database.
- tailspin - A log file highlighter
- dust - A more intuitive version of du in rust
- tracexec - A small utility for tracing/debugging program execution.
- stu - A TUI application for AWS S3 written in Rust.
- taskwarrior-tui - A terminal user interface for taskwarrior
- nomino - Batch rename utility for developers.
- t-rec - Blazingly fast terminal recorder that generates animated gif images.
- projectable - A terminal-based project manager
- oxker - A simple TUI to view & control docker containers.
- igrep - Interactive Grep.
- dijo - scriptable, curses-based, digital habit tracker.
- tre - A modern and improved alternative to the tree(1) command.
- rga - Ripgrep, but can also search in docs, PDFs, E-Books, zip, tar.gz, etc.
- adguardian-term - An AdGuard Home terminal monitoring tool.
- openapi-tui - Browse and run APIs defined with OpenAPI v3.0 in the TUI
- wiki-tui - A fast Wikipedia CLI/TUI client
- httm - Interactive, file-level Time Machine-like tool for ZFS/btrfs/nilfs2.
- tabiew - A lightweight TUI application to view and query tabular data files.
- zoxide - A smarter cd command. Supports all major shells.
- atuin - Sync, search and backup shell history.
- heh - A terminal UI to edit bytes by the nibble.
- tukai - Terminal based touch typing application.
- inspect-cert-chain - Inspect and debug TLS certificate chains. (without OpenSSL)
- sig - interactive grep. (for streaming)
- uuinfo - A tool to debug unique identifiers. (UUID, ULID, Snowflake, etc)
- serie - A rich git commit graph in your terminal, like magic!
- crates-tui - A TUI for exploring crates.io
- ncspot - A cross-platform ncurses Spotify client.
- pumas - Power Usage Monitor for Apple Silicon.
- pdu - Highly parallelized, blazing fast directory tree analyzer.
- bmm - Get to your bookmarks in a flash.
- cotp - trusted, encrypted, TOTP/HOTP authenticator with import functionality.
- ddv - A TUI to view Amazon DynamoDB in the terminal.
- numbat - high precision scientific calculator with full support for physical units.
- osintui - Open Source Intelligence Terminal User Interface.
- jujutsu - A Git-compatible VCS that is both simple and powerful.
- redu - ncdu for your restic repository.
- qsv - Blazing-fast CSV data-wrangling toolkit
- hoard - A CLI command organizer tool to hoard all your precious commands.
- xh - Friendly and fast tool for sending HTTP requests.
- gobang - A cross platform TUI database management tool written in Rust
- bat - A cat(1) clone with wings.
- tickrs - Realtime ticker data in your terminal.
- rhit - A nginx log explorer.
- fnm - fast and simple node.js version manager in rust.
- lsd - lsdeluxe, the next gen ls command in Rust.
- riff - A diff filter highlighting which line parts have changed.
- mprocs - Run multiple commands in parallel.
- hf - Cross-platform hidden file library and utility.
- aim - A command line download/upload tool with resume.
- asak - A cross-platform audio recording/playback CLI tool with a TUI.
- bandwhich - Terminal bandwidth utilization tool
- zellij - A terminal workspace with batteries included.
- patch-hub - TUI for lore.kernel.org
- jaq - A jq clone focused on correctness, speed, and simplicity
- jnv - Interactive JSON filter using jq.
- logss - A simple cli for logs splitting.
- tegratop - A TUI monitoring tool for Nvidia jetson boards.
- viddy - A modern watch command, time machine and pager.
- exa - The original modern replacement for ls
- hurl - Run and test HTTP requests with plain text.
- ox - A Rust text editor that runs in your terminal!
- basalt - A TUI for managing Obsidian vaults and notes.
- twitch-tui - A Twitch chat TUI client for the terminal
- topgrade - Upgrade all the things
- carl - a cal(1) alternative calendar for the command-line.
- halp - A CLI tool to get help with CLI tools.
- rucola - A terminal based markdown note manager.
- tokei - Count your code, quickly.
- flawz - A TUI for browsing CVE security vulnerabilities.
- fblog - Small command-line JSON Log viewer.
- gitui - A blazing fast TUI for git written in rust
- mdns-scanner - Scan a network and create a list of IPs and associated hostnames.
- vscli - A CLI/TUI making it easy to launch Visual Studio Code (vscode) projects.
- ballast - A tool for snapshot load testing APIs.
- erldash - A simple, terminal-based Erlang dashboard.
- binsider - Analyze ELF binaries like a boss.
- otti - one-time TUI password manager for the terminal.
- fd - A simple, fast and user-friendly alternative to 'find'
- joshuto - ranger-like terminal file manager written in Rust.
- diskonaut - terminal disk space navigator.
- tuistash - A terminal user interface for Logstash.
- oha - A tiny TUI program that sends some load to a web application.
- jql - A JSON Query Language CLI tool.
- difftastic - A structural diff that understands syntax
- xplr - A hackable, minimal, fast TUI file explorer
- srgn - A syntax‑aware grep alternative with code edits.
- regname - Mass renamer TUI written in Rust.
- jless - A command-line JSON viewer.
- tracker - A terminal-based real-time satellite tracking and orbit prediction application.
- tgt - A simple TUI for Telegram.
- kibi - A text editor in less than 1024 lines of code, written in Rust.
- mise - The front-end to your dev env.
- tenere - A TUI interface for LLMs.
- intermodal - A 40' shipping container for the Internet.
- tere - A faster alternative to cd + ls.
- dog - A command-line DNS client.
- mdcat - fancy cat for markdown
- kalker - A scientific terminal calculator with math syntax.
- needs - checks if bin(s) are installed, oh and the version too.
- fend - An arbitrary-precision unit-aware calculator.
- notox - No toxic names anymore.
- netscanner - A network scanning tool.
- motus - Dead simple password generator.
- scooter - Interactive find and replace in the terminal.
- countryfetch - A neofetch-like tool for fetching information about your country.
- bacon - A background rust code checker.
- kondo - Cleans node_modules, target, build, and friends from your projects.
- heretek - Yet Another GDB TUI Frontend.
- impala - TUI for managing WiFi on Linux.
- navi - An interactive cheatsheet tool for the command line.
- dua - View disk space usage and delete unwanted data, fast.
- passepartui - A TUI for pass.
- amp - A complete text editor for your terminal.
- zenith - A terminal UI (TUI) for monitoring system resources
- phetch - A terminal client designed to help you quickly navigate the gophersphere.
- kbt - A keyboard tester in terminal.
- ttyper - A terminal-based typing test
- gpg-tui - A terminal user interface for GPG
- otree - A tool to view objects (JSON/YAML/TOML) in a TUI tree widget.
- cyme - List system USB buses and devices.
- dysk - A linux utility listing your filesystems.
- tui-journal - Your journal app if you live in a terminal.
- qrtool - A utility for encoding or decoding QR codes.
- smartcat - Putting a brain behind cat(1).
- envfetch - Lightweight cross-platform CLI tool for working with environment variables.
- erdtree - A general purpose filesystem and disk-usage utility.
- koji - An interactive CLI for creating conventional commits.
- spotify-tui - Spotify for the terminal written in Rust
- eza - A modern replacement for ls
- presenterm - A TUI markdown terminal slideshow tool.
- hexpatch - A binary patcher and editor with a terminal user interface.
- lazyjj - A TUI for Jujutsu / jj.
- pik - A TUI for interactively stopping processes.
- pastel - Generate, analyze, convert and manipulate colors.
- hyperfine - A command-line benchmarking tool.
- gitnr - A CLI / TUI to generate .gitignore files using templates.
- delta - A viewer for git and diff output.
- kmon - Linux Kernel Manager and Activity Monitor.
- oryx - A TUI for sniffing network traffic using eBPF on Linux.
- bluetui - TUI for managing bluetooth on Linux.
- termscp - A feature rich terminal file transfer tool.
- kdash - A simple and fast dashboard for Kubernetes.
- yazi - Blazing fast terminal file manager written in Rust, based on async I/O.
- angryoxide - A WiFi attack and pentesting tool built in Rust.
- just - Just a command runner.
- ducker - A slightly quackers Docker TUI.
- zizmor - A static analysis tool for GitHub Actions.
- trippy - A TUI network diagnostics tool
- drft - A diff re/viewer and file tree viewer.
- hl - A fast and powerful log viewer and processor.
- television - A blazingly fast general purpose fuzzy finder TUI.
- dra - A command line tool to download release assets from GitHub.
- chdig - Dig into ClickHouse with TUI interface.
- basilk - A TUI to manage your tasks with minimal kanban logic.
- iamb - A matrix client for vim addicts.
- logria - A powerful CLI tool that puts log aggregation at your fingertips.
- serpl - A simple TUI for search and replace, akin to VS Code.
- pls - A prettier and powerful ls(1) for the pros.
- systemctl-tui - A fast, simple TUI for interacting with systemd services and their logs.
- caligula - A user-friendly, lightweight TUI for disk imaging.
- tealdeer - A very fast implementation of tldr in Rust.
- aichat - all-in-one AI powered CLI chat and copilot.
- pctrl - A terminal-based process controller.
- gurk - Signal Messenger client for terminal.
- xbps-tui - A TUI-wrapper for xbps package manager on Void Linux.
- bottom - Yet another cross-platform graphical process/system monitor.
- youtube-tui - An aesthetically pleasing YouTube TUI written in Rust
- meli - configurable and extensible terminal email client.
- macmon - Sudoless performance monitoring for Apple Silicon processors.
- gping - Ping, but with a graph.
- procs - A modern replacement for ps written in Rust.
- git-cliff - Changelog generator for git repositories.
- pueue - Manage your shell commands.
- tuime - A colorful and customizable TUI clock written in Rust.
- broot - A new way to see and navigate directory trees.
- ripgrep - A recursive directory search tool using regex patterns.
- xsv - A fast CSV command line toolkit written in Rust.
