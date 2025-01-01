Rust Terminal Tools

  1. edit - A TUI editor inspired by MS-DOS for Windows.
  1. mqttui - A TUI tool to publish/subscribe MQTT messages from the terminal.
  1. nping - A TUI concurrent ping tool developed in Rust.
  1. silicon - create beautiful image of your source code.
  1. jwt-ui - A CLI and TUI for decoding/encoding JSON Web Tokens.
  1. gitu - A TUI Git client inspired by Magit.
  1. sshs - Terminal user interface for SSH
  1. nvrs - Fast new version checker for software releases.
  1. flamelens - An interactive flamegraph viewer in the terminal.
  1. lychee - A fast, async link checker written in Rust.
  1. fselect - Find files with SQL-like queries.
  1. spotify-player - A Spotify player in the terminal with full feature parity.
  1. desed - Demystify and debug your sed scripts, from the comfort of your terminal.
  1. zeitfetch - Instantaneous snapshots of system information.
  1. hwatch - An alternative watch command.
  1. hackernews-tui - A Terminal UI (TUI) to browse Hacker News.
  1. macchina - Fast, minimal and customizable system information frontend.
  1. havn - A fast configurable port scanner with reasonable defaults.
  1. rustscan - The Modern Port Scanner.
  1. csvlens - a csv viewer like less but made for csv.
  1. wireman - A TUI gRPC client.
  1. lla - A blazing fast ls replacement with superpowers.
  1. rainfrog - A database management TUI for postgres.
  1. cargo-selector - Cargo subcommand to select and execute binary/example targets.
  1. helix - A post-modern text editor.
  1. netop - A network topology visualizer.
  1. gfold - A CLI tool that helps you keep track of multiple Git repositories.
  1. lemmeknow - The fastest way to identify anything!
  1. lobtui - A TUI for lobste.rs website.
  1. monolith - A CLI tool for saving complete web pages as a single HTML file.
  1. slumber - Terminal-based HTTP/REST client.
  1. eva - A calculator REPL, similar to bc.
  1. menyoki - Screenshot/cast and perform ImageOps on the command line.
  1. dusage - A command line disk usage information tool.
  1. tuisky - A TUI client for Bluesky.
  1. tzupdate - Set the system timezone based on IP geolocation.
  1. xan - The CSV magician.
  1. grex - generate regular expressions from user-provided test cases.
  1. hexyl - A rust based command-line hex viewer
  1. atac - A simple API client (postman like) in your terminal.
  1. onefetch - A command-line Git information tool.
  1. sd - Intuitive find & replace CLI (sed alternative)
  1. feluda - Detect license usage restrictions in your project!
  1. wiper - A TUI disk analyser and cleanup tool.
  1. ouch - Painless compression and decompression in the terminal
  1. bibiman - A simple TUI for handling your BibLaTeX database.
  1. tailspin - A log file highlighter
  1. dust - A more intuitive version of du in rust
  1. tracexec - A small utility for tracing/debugging program execution.
  1. stu - A TUI application for AWS S3 written in Rust.
  1. taskwarrior-tui - A terminal user interface for taskwarrior
  1. nomino - Batch rename utility for developers.
  1. t-rec - Blazingly fast terminal recorder that generates animated gif images.
  1. projectable - A terminal-based project manager
  1. oxker - A simple TUI to view & control docker containers.
  1. igrep - Interactive Grep.
  1. dijo - scriptable, curses-based, digital habit tracker.
  1. tre - A modern and improved alternative to the tree(1) command.
  1. rga - Ripgrep, but can also search in docs, PDFs, E-Books, zip, tar.gz, etc.
  1. adguardian-term - An AdGuard Home terminal monitoring tool.
  1. openapi-tui - Browse and run APIs defined with OpenAPI v3.0 in the TUI
  1. wiki-tui - A fast Wikipedia CLI/TUI client
  1. httm - Interactive, file-level Time Machine-like tool for ZFS/btrfs/nilfs2.
  1. tabiew - A lightweight TUI application to view and query tabular data files.
  1. zoxide - A smarter cd command. Supports all major shells.
  1. atuin - Sync, search and backup shell history.
  1. heh - A terminal UI to edit bytes by the nibble.
  1. tukai - Terminal based touch typing application.
  1. inspect-cert-chain - Inspect and debug TLS certificate chains. (without OpenSSL)
  1. sig - interactive grep. (for streaming)
  1. uuinfo - A tool to debug unique identifiers. (UUID, ULID, Snowflake, etc)
  1. serie - A rich git commit graph in your terminal, like magic!
  1. crates-tui - A TUI for exploring crates.io
  1. ncspot - A cross-platform ncurses Spotify client.
  1. pumas - Power Usage Monitor for Apple Silicon.
  1. pdu - Highly parallelized, blazing fast directory tree analyzer.
  1. bmm - Get to your bookmarks in a flash.
  1. cotp - trusted, encrypted, TOTP/HOTP authenticator with import functionality.
  1. ddv - A TUI to view Amazon DynamoDB in the terminal.
  1. numbat - high precision scientific calculator with full support for physical units.
  1. osintui - Open Source Intelligence Terminal User Interface.
  1. jujutsu - A Git-compatible VCS that is both simple and powerful.
  1. redu - ncdu for your restic repository.
  1. qsv - Blazing-fast CSV data-wrangling toolkit
  1. hoard - A CLI command organizer tool to hoard all your precious commands.
  1. xh - Friendly and fast tool for sending HTTP requests.
  1. gobang - A cross platform TUI database management tool written in Rust
  1. bat - A cat(1) clone with wings.
  1. tickrs - Realtime ticker data in your terminal.
  1. rhit - A nginx log explorer.
  1. fnm - fast and simple node.js version manager in rust.
  1. lsd - lsdeluxe, the next gen ls command in Rust.
  1. riff - A diff filter highlighting which line parts have changed.
  1. mprocs - Run multiple commands in parallel.
  1. hf - Cross-platform hidden file library and utility.
  1. aim - A command line download/upload tool with resume.
  1. asak - A cross-platform audio recording/playback CLI tool with a TUI.
  1. bandwhich - Terminal bandwidth utilization tool
  1. zellij - A terminal workspace with batteries included.
  1. patch-hub - TUI for lore.kernel.org
  1. jaq - A jq clone focused on correctness, speed, and simplicity
  1. jnv - Interactive JSON filter using jq.
  1. logss - A simple cli for logs splitting.
  1. tegratop - A TUI monitoring tool for Nvidia jetson boards.
  1. viddy - A modern watch command, time machine and pager.
  1. exa - The original modern replacement for ls
  1. hurl - Run and test HTTP requests with plain text.
  1. ox - A Rust text editor that runs in your terminal!
  1. basalt - A TUI for managing Obsidian vaults and notes.
  1. twitch-tui - A Twitch chat TUI client for the terminal
  1. topgrade - Upgrade all the things
  1. carl - a cal(1) alternative calendar for the command-line.
  1. halp - A CLI tool to get help with CLI tools.
  1. rucola - A terminal based markdown note manager.
  1. tokei - Count your code, quickly.
  1. flawz - A TUI for browsing CVE security vulnerabilities.
  1. fblog - Small command-line JSON Log viewer.
  1. gitui - A blazing fast TUI for git written in rust
  1. mdns-scanner - Scan a network and create a list of IPs and associated hostnames.
  1. vscli - A CLI/TUI making it easy to launch Visual Studio Code (vscode) projects.
  1. ballast - A tool for snapshot load testing APIs.
  1. erldash - A simple, terminal-based Erlang dashboard.
  1. binsider - Analyze ELF binaries like a boss.
  1. otti - one-time TUI password manager for the terminal.
  1. fd - A simple, fast and user-friendly alternative to 'find'
  1. joshuto - ranger-like terminal file manager written in Rust.
  1. diskonaut - terminal disk space navigator.
  1. tuistash - A terminal user interface for Logstash.
  1. oha - A tiny TUI program that sends some load to a web application.
  1. jql - A JSON Query Language CLI tool.
  1. difftastic - A structural diff that understands syntax
  1. xplr - A hackable, minimal, fast TUI file explorer
  1. srgn - A syntax‑aware grep alternative with code edits.
  1. regname - Mass renamer TUI written in Rust.
  1. jless - A command-line JSON viewer.
  1. tracker - A terminal-based real-time satellite tracking and orbit prediction application.
  1. tgt - A simple TUI for Telegram.
  1. kibi - A text editor in less than 1024 lines of code, written in Rust.
  1. mise - The front-end to your dev env.
  1. tenere - A TUI interface for LLMs.
  1. intermodal - A 40' shipping container for the Internet.
  1. tere - A faster alternative to cd + ls.
  1. dog - A command-line DNS client.
  1. mdcat - fancy cat for markdown
  1. kalker - A scientific terminal calculator with math syntax.
  1. needs - checks if bin(s) are installed, oh and the version too.
  1. fend - An arbitrary-precision unit-aware calculator.
  1. notox - No toxic names anymore.
  1. netscanner - A network scanning tool.
  1. motus - Dead simple password generator.
  1. scooter - Interactive find and replace in the terminal.
  1. countryfetch - A neofetch-like tool for fetching information about your country.
  1. bacon - A background rust code checker.
  1. kondo - Cleans node_modules, target, build, and friends from your projects.
  1. heretek - Yet Another GDB TUI Frontend.
  1. impala - TUI for managing WiFi on Linux.
  1. navi - An interactive cheatsheet tool for the command line.
  1. dua - View disk space usage and delete unwanted data, fast.
  1. passepartui - A TUI for pass.
  1. amp - A complete text editor for your terminal.
  1. zenith - A terminal UI (TUI) for monitoring system resources
  1. phetch - A terminal client designed to help you quickly navigate the gophersphere.
  1. kbt - A keyboard tester in terminal.
  1. ttyper - A terminal-based typing test
  1. gpg-tui - A terminal user interface for GPG
  1. otree - A tool to view objects (JSON/YAML/TOML) in a TUI tree widget.
  1. cyme - List system USB buses and devices.
  1. dysk - A linux utility listing your filesystems.
  1. tui-journal - Your journal app if you live in a terminal.
  1. qrtool - A utility for encoding or decoding QR codes.
  1. smartcat - Putting a brain behind cat(1).
  1. envfetch - Lightweight cross-platform CLI tool for working with environment variables.
  1. erdtree - A general purpose filesystem and disk-usage utility.
  1. koji - An interactive CLI for creating conventional commits.
  1. spotify-tui - Spotify for the terminal written in Rust
  1. eza - A modern replacement for ls
  1. presenterm - A TUI markdown terminal slideshow tool.
  1. hexpatch - A binary patcher and editor with a terminal user interface.
  1. lazyjj - A TUI for Jujutsu / jj.
  1. pik - A TUI for interactively stopping processes.
  1. pastel - Generate, analyze, convert and manipulate colors.
  1. hyperfine - A command-line benchmarking tool.
  1. gitnr - A CLI / TUI to generate .gitignore files using templates.
  1. delta - A viewer for git and diff output.
  1. kmon - Linux Kernel Manager and Activity Monitor.
  1. oryx - A TUI for sniffing network traffic using eBPF on Linux.
  1. bluetui - TUI for managing bluetooth on Linux.
  1. termscp - A feature rich terminal file transfer tool.
  1. kdash - A simple and fast dashboard for Kubernetes.
  1. yazi - Blazing fast terminal file manager written in Rust, based on async I/O.
  1. angryoxide - A WiFi attack and pentesting tool built in Rust.
  1. just - Just a command runner.
  1. ducker - A slightly quackers Docker TUI.
  1. zizmor - A static analysis tool for GitHub Actions.
  1. trippy - A TUI network diagnostics tool
  1. drft - A diff re/viewer and file tree viewer.
  1. hl - A fast and powerful log viewer and processor.
  1. television - A blazingly fast general purpose fuzzy finder TUI.
  1. dra - A command line tool to download release assets from GitHub.
  1. chdig - Dig into ClickHouse with TUI interface.
  1. basilk - A TUI to manage your tasks with minimal kanban logic.
  1. iamb - A matrix client for vim addicts.
  1. logria - A powerful CLI tool that puts log aggregation at your fingertips.
  1. serpl - A simple TUI for search and replace, akin to VS Code.
  1. pls - A prettier and powerful ls(1) for the pros.
  1. systemctl-tui - A fast, simple TUI for interacting with systemd services and their logs.
  1. caligula - A user-friendly, lightweight TUI for disk imaging.
  1. tealdeer - A very fast implementation of tldr in Rust.
  1. aichat - all-in-one AI powered CLI chat and copilot.
  1. pctrl - A terminal-based process controller.
  1. gurk - Signal Messenger client for terminal.
  1. xbps-tui - A TUI-wrapper for xbps package manager on Void Linux.
  1. bottom - Yet another cross-platform graphical process/system monitor.
  1. youtube-tui - An aesthetically pleasing YouTube TUI written in Rust
  1. meli - configurable and extensible terminal email client.
  1. macmon - Sudoless performance monitoring for Apple Silicon processors.
  1. gping - Ping, but with a graph.
  1. procs - A modern replacement for ps written in Rust.
  1. git-cliff - Changelog generator for git repositories.
  1. pueue - Manage your shell commands.
  1. tuime - A colorful and customizable TUI clock written in Rust.
  1. broot - A new way to see and navigate directory trees.
  1. ripgrep - A recursive directory search tool using regex patterns.
  1. xsv - A fast CSV command line toolkit written in Rust.

Know a Rust based terminal tool that would be good for this list?

Post a Tool here!

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.