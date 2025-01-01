Rust Terminal Tools

edit - A TUI editor inspired by MS-DOS for Windows.



mqttui - A TUI tool to publish/subscribe MQTT messages from the terminal.



nping - A TUI concurrent ping tool developed in Rust.



silicon - create beautiful image of your source code.



jwt-ui - A CLI and TUI for decoding/encoding JSON Web Tokens.



gitu - A TUI Git client inspired by Magit.



sshs - Terminal user interface for SSH



nvrs - Fast new version checker for software releases.



flamelens - An interactive flamegraph viewer in the terminal.



lychee - A fast, async link checker written in Rust.



fselect - Find files with SQL-like queries.



spotify-player - A Spotify player in the terminal with full feature parity.



desed - Demystify and debug your sed scripts, from the comfort of your terminal.



zeitfetch - Instantaneous snapshots of system information.



hwatch - An alternative watch command.



hackernews-tui - A Terminal UI (TUI) to browse Hacker News.



macchina - Fast, minimal and customizable system information frontend.



havn - A fast configurable port scanner with reasonable defaults.



rustscan - The Modern Port Scanner.



csvlens - a csv viewer like less but made for csv.



wireman - A TUI gRPC client.



lla - A blazing fast ls replacement with superpowers.



rainfrog - A database management TUI for postgres.



cargo-selector - Cargo subcommand to select and execute binary/example targets.



helix - A post-modern text editor.



netop - A network topology visualizer.



gfold - A CLI tool that helps you keep track of multiple Git repositories.



lemmeknow - The fastest way to identify anything!



lobtui - A TUI for lobste.rs website.



monolith - A CLI tool for saving complete web pages as a single HTML file.



eva - A calculator REPL, similar to bc.



menyoki - Screenshot/cast and perform ImageOps on the command line.



dusage - A command line disk usage information tool.



tuisky - A TUI client for Bluesky.



tzupdate - Set the system timezone based on IP geolocation.



xan - The CSV magician.



grex - generate regular expressions from user-provided test cases.



hexyl - A rust based command-line hex viewer



atac - A simple API client (postman like) in your terminal.



onefetch - A command-line Git information tool.



sd - Intuitive find & replace CLI (sed alternative)



feluda - Detect license usage restrictions in your project!



wiper - A TUI disk analyser and cleanup tool.



ouch - Painless compression and decompression in the terminal



bibiman - A simple TUI for handling your BibLaTeX database.



tailspin - A log file highlighter



dust - A more intuitive version of du in rust



tracexec - A small utility for tracing/debugging program execution.



stu - A TUI application for AWS S3 written in Rust.



taskwarrior-tui - A terminal user interface for taskwarrior



nomino - Batch rename utility for developers.



t-rec - Blazingly fast terminal recorder that generates animated gif images.



projectable - A terminal-based project manager



oxker - A simple TUI to view & control docker containers.



igrep - Interactive Grep.



dijo - scriptable, curses-based, digital habit tracker.



tre - A modern and improved alternative to the tree(1) command.



rga - Ripgrep, but can also search in docs, PDFs, E-Books, zip, tar.gz, etc.



adguardian-term - An AdGuard Home terminal monitoring tool.



openapi-tui - Browse and run APIs defined with OpenAPI v3.0 in the TUI



wiki-tui - A fast Wikipedia CLI/TUI client



httm - Interactive, file-level Time Machine-like tool for ZFS/btrfs/nilfs2.



tabiew - A lightweight TUI application to view and query tabular data files.



zoxide - A smarter cd command. Supports all major shells.



atuin - Sync, search and backup shell history.



heh - A terminal UI to edit bytes by the nibble.



tukai - Terminal based touch typing application.



inspect-cert-chain - Inspect and debug TLS certificate chains. (without OpenSSL)



sig - interactive grep. (for streaming)



uuinfo - A tool to debug unique identifiers. (UUID, ULID, Snowflake, etc)



serie - A rich git commit graph in your terminal, like magic!



crates-tui - A TUI for exploring crates.io



ncspot - A cross-platform ncurses Spotify client.



pumas - Power Usage Monitor for Apple Silicon.



pdu - Highly parallelized, blazing fast directory tree analyzer.



bmm - Get to your bookmarks in a flash.



cotp - trusted, encrypted, TOTP/HOTP authenticator with import functionality.



ddv - A TUI to view Amazon DynamoDB in the terminal.



numbat - high precision scientific calculator with full support for physical units.



osintui - Open Source Intelligence Terminal User Interface.



jujutsu - A Git-compatible VCS that is both simple and powerful.



redu - ncdu for your restic repository.



qsv - Blazing-fast CSV data-wrangling toolkit



hoard - A CLI command organizer tool to hoard all your precious commands.



xh - Friendly and fast tool for sending HTTP requests.



gobang - A cross platform TUI database management tool written in Rust



bat - A cat(1) clone with wings.



tickrs - Realtime ticker data in your terminal.



rhit - A nginx log explorer.



fnm - fast and simple node.js version manager in rust.



lsd - lsdeluxe, the next gen ls command in Rust.



riff - A diff filter highlighting which line parts have changed.



mprocs - Run multiple commands in parallel.



hf - Cross-platform hidden file library and utility.



aim - A command line download/upload tool with resume.



asak - A cross-platform audio recording/playback CLI tool with a TUI.



bandwhich - Terminal bandwidth utilization tool



zellij - A terminal workspace with batteries included.



patch-hub - TUI for lore.kernel.org



jaq - A jq clone focused on correctness, speed, and simplicity



jnv - Interactive JSON filter using jq.



logss - A simple cli for logs splitting.



tegratop - A TUI monitoring tool for Nvidia jetson boards.



viddy - A modern watch command, time machine and pager.



exa - The original modern replacement for ls



hurl - Run and test HTTP requests with plain text.



ox - A Rust text editor that runs in your terminal!



basalt - A TUI for managing Obsidian vaults and notes.



twitch-tui - A Twitch chat TUI client for the terminal



topgrade - Upgrade all the things



carl - a cal(1) alternative calendar for the command-line.



halp - A CLI tool to get help with CLI tools.



rucola - A terminal based markdown note manager.



tokei - Count your code, quickly.



flawz - A TUI for browsing CVE security vulnerabilities.



fblog - Small command-line JSON Log viewer.



gitui - A blazing fast TUI for git written in rust



mdns-scanner - Scan a network and create a list of IPs and associated hostnames.



vscli - A CLI/TUI making it easy to launch Visual Studio Code (vscode) projects.



ballast - A tool for snapshot load testing APIs.



erldash - A simple, terminal-based Erlang dashboard.



binsider - Analyze ELF binaries like a boss.



otti - one-time TUI password manager for the terminal.



fd - A simple, fast and user-friendly alternative to 'find'



joshuto - ranger-like terminal file manager written in Rust.



diskonaut - terminal disk space navigator.



tuistash - A terminal user interface for Logstash.



oha - A tiny TUI program that sends some load to a web application.



jql - A JSON Query Language CLI tool.



difftastic - A structural diff that understands syntax



xplr - A hackable, minimal, fast TUI file explorer



srgn - A syntax‑aware grep alternative with code edits.



regname - Mass renamer TUI written in Rust.



jless - A command-line JSON viewer.



tracker - A terminal-based real-time satellite tracking and orbit prediction application.



tgt - A simple TUI for Telegram.



kibi - A text editor in less than 1024 lines of code, written in Rust.



mise - The front-end to your dev env.



tenere - A TUI interface for LLMs.



intermodal - A 40' shipping container for the Internet.



tere - A faster alternative to cd + ls.



dog - A command-line DNS client.



mdcat - fancy cat for markdown



kalker - A scientific terminal calculator with math syntax.



needs - checks if bin(s) are installed, oh and the version too.



fend - An arbitrary-precision unit-aware calculator.



notox - No toxic names anymore.



netscanner - A network scanning tool.



motus - Dead simple password generator.



scooter - Interactive find and replace in the terminal.



countryfetch - A neofetch-like tool for fetching information about your country.



bacon - A background rust code checker.



kondo - Cleans node_modules, target, build, and friends from your projects.



heretek - Yet Another GDB TUI Frontend.



impala - TUI for managing WiFi on Linux.



navi - An interactive cheatsheet tool for the command line.



dua - View disk space usage and delete unwanted data, fast.



passepartui - A TUI for pass.



amp - A complete text editor for your terminal.



zenith - A terminal UI (TUI) for monitoring system resources



phetch - A terminal client designed to help you quickly navigate the gophersphere.



kbt - A keyboard tester in terminal.



ttyper - A terminal-based typing test



gpg-tui - A terminal user interface for GPG



otree - A tool to view objects (JSON/YAML/TOML) in a TUI tree widget.



cyme - List system USB buses and devices.



dysk - A linux utility listing your filesystems.



tui-journal - Your journal app if you live in a terminal.



qrtool - A utility for encoding or decoding QR codes.



smartcat - Putting a brain behind cat(1).



envfetch - Lightweight cross-platform CLI tool for working with environment variables.



erdtree - A general purpose filesystem and disk-usage utility.



koji - An interactive CLI for creating conventional commits.



spotify-tui - Spotify for the terminal written in Rust



eza - A modern replacement for ls



presenterm - A TUI markdown terminal slideshow tool.



hexpatch - A binary patcher and editor with a terminal user interface.



lazyjj - A TUI for Jujutsu / jj.



pik - A TUI for interactively stopping processes.



pastel - Generate, analyze, convert and manipulate colors.



hyperfine - A command-line benchmarking tool.



gitnr - A CLI / TUI to generate .gitignore files using templates.



delta - A viewer for git and diff output.



kmon - Linux Kernel Manager and Activity Monitor.



oryx - A TUI for sniffing network traffic using eBPF on Linux.



bluetui - TUI for managing bluetooth on Linux.



termscp - A feature rich terminal file transfer tool.



kdash - A simple and fast dashboard for Kubernetes.



yazi - Blazing fast terminal file manager written in Rust, based on async I/O.



angryoxide - A WiFi attack and pentesting tool built in Rust.



just - Just a command runner.



ducker - A slightly quackers Docker TUI.



zizmor - A static analysis tool for GitHub Actions.



trippy - A TUI network diagnostics tool



drft - A diff re/viewer and file tree viewer.



hl - A fast and powerful log viewer and processor.



television - A blazingly fast general purpose fuzzy finder TUI.



dra - A command line tool to download release assets from GitHub.



chdig - Dig into ClickHouse with TUI interface.



basilk - A TUI to manage your tasks with minimal kanban logic.



iamb - A matrix client for vim addicts.



logria - A powerful CLI tool that puts log aggregation at your fingertips.



serpl - A simple TUI for search and replace, akin to VS Code.



pls - A prettier and powerful ls(1) for the pros.



systemctl-tui - A fast, simple TUI for interacting with systemd services and their logs.



caligula - A user-friendly, lightweight TUI for disk imaging.



tealdeer - A very fast implementation of tldr in Rust.



aichat - all-in-one AI powered CLI chat and copilot.



pctrl - A terminal-based process controller.



gurk - Signal Messenger client for terminal.



xbps-tui - A TUI-wrapper for xbps package manager on Void Linux.



bottom - Yet another cross-platform graphical process/system monitor.



youtube-tui - An aesthetically pleasing YouTube TUI written in Rust



meli - configurable and extensible terminal email client.



macmon - Sudoless performance monitoring for Apple Silicon processors.



gping - Ping, but with a graph.



procs - A modern replacement for ps written in Rust.



git-cliff - Changelog generator for git repositories.



pueue - Manage your shell commands.



tuime - A colorful and customizable TUI clock written in Rust.



broot - A new way to see and navigate directory trees.



ripgrep - A recursive directory search tool using regex patterns.



xsv - A fast CSV command line toolkit written in Rust.



