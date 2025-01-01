blink
tiniest x86-64-linux emulator.
pacman -S blink-emulator
blink is a tiny virtual machine for running x86-64 Linux binaries on various POSIX systems. At only 221KB in size, it supports multiple architectures and offers faster performance compared to QEMU.
blinkenlights is the terminal UI for debugging x86-64 and x86 (32-bit) programs. It visualizes execution and supports reverse debugging. It uses a unique character set to display memory and execution states.
blink is useful for developers needing cross-platform compatibility for their Linux binaries. Use it to run and debug applications across different operating systems.