tiniest x86-64-linux emulator.

pacman -S blink-emulator

blink is a tiny virtual machine for running x86-64 Linux binaries on various POSIX systems. At only 221KB in size, it supports multiple architectures and offers faster performance compared to QEMU.

 

blinkenlights is the terminal UI for debugging x86-64 and x86 (32-bit) programs. It visualizes execution and supports reverse debugging. It uses a unique character set to display memory and execution states.

 

blink is useful for developers needing cross-platform compatibility for their Linux binaries. Use it to run and debug applications across different operating systems.

