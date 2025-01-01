C Terminal Tools

  1. ffmpeg - record, convert and stream audio and video in the terminal.
  1. atop - An advanced interactive monitor for linux systems.
  1. vifm - A file manager with curses interface.
  1. tmux - An open-source terminal multiplexer.
  1. wget - A utility for non-interactive download of files from the web.
  1. cmus - Small, fast and powerful console music player for Unix-like operating systems.
  1. sntop - A simple network top for monitoring connectivity
  1. tig - Text-mode interface for git
  1. wordgrinder - A cross-platform word processor for the terminal
  1. fnc - interactive text-based user interface for Fossil
  1. sl - Cure your bad habit of mistyping.
  1. moc - A music player with a terminal user interface (TUI)
  1. fastfetch - Like neofetch, but much faster.
  1. goaccess - a real-time web log analyzer and interactive viewer.
  1. vim - The ubiquitous text editor
  1. blink - tiniest x86-64-linux emulator.
  1. bmon - Bandwidth monitor and rate estimator
  1. cava - Cross-platform Audio Visualizer for Alsa
  1. slurm - Realtime traffic statistics for network interfaces
  1. hashcat - World's fastest and most advanced password recovery utility.
  1. emacs - The extensible, customizable, free/libre display editor.
  1. neomutt - A command line mail reader based on mutt
  1. htop - An interactive process viewer.
  1. mc - Midnight Commander, a feature-rich visual file manager for the terminal.
  1. mtr - A network diagnostics tool
  1. neovim - Hyperextensible Vim-based text editor
  1. w3m - A pager and/or text-based browser.
  1. dte - A small, configurable console text editor.
  1. typespeed - Test your typing speed, and challenge your friends
  1. tmate - instant terminal sharing.
  1. astroterm - A terminal-based star map.
  1. sc-im - An ncurses spreadsheet program for terminal
  1. bfs - A breadth-first version of the UNIX find command.
  1. curl - A command line tool and library for transferring data.
  1. links - A fast and lightweight web browser running in both graphics and text mode.
  1. rsync - A fast and extraordinarily versatile file copying tool for both remote and local files.
  1. weechat - The extensible chat client
  1. aria2 - The ultra fast download utility.
  1. irssi - A well known cross-platform and famous IRC client
  1. cgdb - A curses (terminal-based) interface to the GNU Debugger (GDB)
  1. jq - Command-line JSON processor
  1. gdb - The GNU Project Debugger
  1. hstr - A bash and zsh shell history suggestion box for your command history.
  1. pass - the standard unix password manager.
  1. lsr - Basically ls but readable.
  1. mandown - man-page inspired Markdown viewer.
  1. calcurse - A calendar and scheduling application for the command line.
  1. lynx - A TUI based web browser.
  1. cpufetch - Simple yet fancy CPU architecture fetching tool.
  1. nvtop - NVIDIA GPUs htop like monitoring tool
  1. mdp - A command-line based markdown presentation tool
  1. ntop - htop-like system-monitor for windows.
  1. ncdu - A ncurses based disk usage analyzer
  1. nemu - ncurses-based TUI for QEMU.
  1. rizin - open source reverse engineering tool based on radare2.
  1. noping - A C library to generate ICMP echo requests with a visualization
  1. ttyplot - A realtime terminal plotting utility with data input from stdin.
  1. nnn - The missing terminal file manager for X
  1. cmatrix - Matrix like effect in your terminal.
  1. opencubicplayer - a text-based audio player with some few graphical views.
  1. radare2 - unix-like reverse engineering framework and command-line toolset.
  1. bcal - Bits, bytes and address calculator.
  1. elinks - A full-featured text www browser.

