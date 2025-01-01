C Terminal Tools

ffmpeg - record, convert and stream audio and video in the terminal.



atop - An advanced interactive monitor for linux systems.



vifm - A file manager with curses interface.



tmux - An open-source terminal multiplexer.



wget - A utility for non-interactive download of files from the web.



cmus - Small, fast and powerful console music player for Unix-like operating systems.



sntop - A simple network top for monitoring connectivity



tig - Text-mode interface for git



wordgrinder - A cross-platform word processor for the terminal



fnc - interactive text-based user interface for Fossil



sl - Cure your bad habit of mistyping.



moc - A music player with a terminal user interface (TUI)



fastfetch - Like neofetch, but much faster.



goaccess - a real-time web log analyzer and interactive viewer.



vim - The ubiquitous text editor



blink - tiniest x86-64-linux emulator.



bmon - Bandwidth monitor and rate estimator



cava - Cross-platform Audio Visualizer for Alsa



slurm - Realtime traffic statistics for network interfaces



hashcat - World's fastest and most advanced password recovery utility.



emacs - The extensible, customizable, free/libre display editor.



neomutt - A command line mail reader based on mutt



htop - An interactive process viewer.



mc - Midnight Commander, a feature-rich visual file manager for the terminal.



mtr - A network diagnostics tool



neovim - Hyperextensible Vim-based text editor



w3m - A pager and/or text-based browser.



dte - A small, configurable console text editor.



typespeed - Test your typing speed, and challenge your friends



tmate - instant terminal sharing.



astroterm - A terminal-based star map.



sc-im - An ncurses spreadsheet program for terminal



bfs - A breadth-first version of the UNIX find command.



curl - A command line tool and library for transferring data.



links - A fast and lightweight web browser running in both graphics and text mode.



rsync - A fast and extraordinarily versatile file copying tool for both remote and local files.



weechat - The extensible chat client



aria2 - The ultra fast download utility.



irssi - A well known cross-platform and famous IRC client



cgdb - A curses (terminal-based) interface to the GNU Debugger (GDB)



jq - Command-line JSON processor



gdb - The GNU Project Debugger



hstr - A bash and zsh shell history suggestion box for your command history.



pass - the standard unix password manager.



lsr - Basically ls but readable.



mandown - man-page inspired Markdown viewer.



calcurse - A calendar and scheduling application for the command line.



lynx - A TUI based web browser.



cpufetch - Simple yet fancy CPU architecture fetching tool.



nvtop - NVIDIA GPUs htop like monitoring tool



mdp - A command-line based markdown presentation tool



ntop - htop-like system-monitor for windows.



ncdu - A ncurses based disk usage analyzer



nemu - ncurses-based TUI for QEMU.



rizin - open source reverse engineering tool based on radare2.



noping - A C library to generate ICMP echo requests with a visualization



ttyplot - A realtime terminal plotting utility with data input from stdin.



nnn - The missing terminal file manager for X



cmatrix - Matrix like effect in your terminal.



opencubicplayer - a text-based audio player with some few graphical views.



radare2 - unix-like reverse engineering framework and command-line toolset.



bcal - Bits, bytes and address calculator.



elinks - A full-featured text www browser.



