C Terminal Tools
- ffmpeg - record, convert and stream audio and video in the terminal.
- atop - An advanced interactive monitor for linux systems.
- vifm - A file manager with curses interface.
- tmux - An open-source terminal multiplexer.
- wget - A utility for non-interactive download of files from the web.
- cmus - Small, fast and powerful console music player for Unix-like operating systems.
- sntop - A simple network top for monitoring connectivity
- tig - Text-mode interface for git
- wordgrinder - A cross-platform word processor for the terminal
- fnc - interactive text-based user interface for Fossil
- sl - Cure your bad habit of mistyping.
- moc - A music player with a terminal user interface (TUI)
- fastfetch - Like neofetch, but much faster.
- goaccess - a real-time web log analyzer and interactive viewer.
- vim - The ubiquitous text editor
- blink - tiniest x86-64-linux emulator.
- bmon - Bandwidth monitor and rate estimator
- cava - Cross-platform Audio Visualizer for Alsa
- slurm - Realtime traffic statistics for network interfaces
- hashcat - World's fastest and most advanced password recovery utility.
- emacs - The extensible, customizable, free/libre display editor.
- neomutt - A command line mail reader based on mutt
- htop - An interactive process viewer.
- mc - Midnight Commander, a feature-rich visual file manager for the terminal.
- mtr - A network diagnostics tool
- neovim - Hyperextensible Vim-based text editor
- w3m - A pager and/or text-based browser.
- dte - A small, configurable console text editor.
- typespeed - Test your typing speed, and challenge your friends
- tmate - instant terminal sharing.
- astroterm - A terminal-based star map.
- sc-im - An ncurses spreadsheet program for terminal
- bfs - A breadth-first version of the UNIX find command.
- curl - A command line tool and library for transferring data.
- links - A fast and lightweight web browser running in both graphics and text mode.
- rsync - A fast and extraordinarily versatile file copying tool for both remote and local files.
- weechat - The extensible chat client
- aria2 - The ultra fast download utility.
- irssi - A well known cross-platform and famous IRC client
- cgdb - A curses (terminal-based) interface to the GNU Debugger (GDB)
- jq - Command-line JSON processor
- gdb - The GNU Project Debugger
- hstr - A bash and zsh shell history suggestion box for your command history.
- pass - the standard unix password manager.
- lsr - Basically ls but readable.
- mandown - man-page inspired Markdown viewer.
- calcurse - A calendar and scheduling application for the command line.
- lynx - A TUI based web browser.
- cpufetch - Simple yet fancy CPU architecture fetching tool.
- nvtop - NVIDIA GPUs htop like monitoring tool
- mdp - A command-line based markdown presentation tool
- ntop - htop-like system-monitor for windows.
- ncdu - A ncurses based disk usage analyzer
- nemu - ncurses-based TUI for QEMU.
- rizin - open source reverse engineering tool based on radare2.
- noping - A C library to generate ICMP echo requests with a visualization
- ttyplot - A realtime terminal plotting utility with data input from stdin.
- nnn - The missing terminal file manager for X
- cmatrix - Matrix like effect in your terminal.
- opencubicplayer - a text-based audio player with some few graphical views.
- radare2 - unix-like reverse engineering framework and command-line toolset.
- bcal - Bits, bytes and address calculator.
- elinks - A full-featured text www browser.
