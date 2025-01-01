buku

python
gpl-3.0

Personal mini-web in text

apt install buku

Buku is a robust bookmark management tool designed for the command line.

 

It enables users to import bookmarks, fetch metadata automatically, and perform advanced searches. It supports encryption, browser integration, and ensures privacy without any tracking.

 

buku's database is portable and mergeable, facilitating easy synchronization across devices.

