buku
python
gpl-3.0
Share on:
Enter Your Mastodon Instance
https://
Copy the link below to share to Mastodon
https://terminaltrove.com/buku/
Personal mini-web in text
apt install buku
Buku is a robust bookmark management tool designed for the command line.
It enables users to import bookmarks, fetch metadata automatically, and perform advanced searches. It supports encryption, browser integration, and ensures privacy without any tracking.
buku's database is portable and mergeable, facilitating easy synchronization across devices.