Python Terminal Tools

toolong - A terminal application to view, tail, merge, and search log files (plus JSONL).



textual-paint - MS Paint in your terminal.



youtube-dl - Download videos from YouTube and other video sites.



pqviewer - View Apache Parquet Files In Your Terminal.



braindrop - A terminal-based client for raindrop.io.



s-tui - terminal-based CPU stress and monitoring utility.



aider - AI pair programming in your terminal.



snowmachine - Make it snow in the terminal!



eg - Useful examples at the command line.



para-cada - Executes your command for each file selected using glob expression(s).



lexy - A CLI for reading Learn X in Y Minutes directly into your terminal.



mitmproxy - A TLS/SSL-capable interception HTTP proxy.



pysentation - TUI for displaying Python presentations



sshclick - Terminal based assisted management of your SSH config files.



castero - A TUI podcast client for the terminal.



calcure - Modern, customizable TUI calendar and task manager.



parqv - A TUI for visualizing and analyzing files with multiple formats.



posting - A powerful HTTP client that lives in your terminal.



khal - A standards based CLI and terminal calendar program.



buku - Personal mini-web in text



ranger - A vim-inspired file manager for the console.



tewi - Text-based interface for the Transmission BitTorrent daemon.



tuptime - Like uptime(1), but preserves shutdown / restart stats.



wut - A CLI that explains the output of your last command.



harlequin - The SQL IDE for Your Terminal.



rexi - A terminal UI for regex testing.



isd - A keyboard-focused, highly customizable systemd units TUI.



gri - manage git/gerrit change requests in the terminal.



peplum - The TUI PEP lookup manager for your terminal.



ktool - A TUI Mach-O/ObjC analysis and editing toolkit in the terminal.



scli - simple terminal user interface (TUI) for Signal.



nvitop - An interactive NVIDIA-GPU process viewer and beyond.



toot - Interact with Mastodon directly in the terminal.



elia - A TUI ChatGPT client built with Textual



tofuref - A TUI for the OpenTofu provider registry.



ssh-para - Parallel SSH jobs manager interactive CLI.



sherlock - Hunt down social media accounts by username across social networks.



dotenvhub - A TUI to manage your .env files in the terminal.



bkp - Utility that makes backups of your files/directories.



bbcli - A TUI for accessing BBC News in the terminal.



asciinema - A terminal session recorder.



ddgr - DuckDuckGo from the terminal.



recoverpy - A TUI to interactively recover overwritten or deleted data.



terminaltexteffects - Inline Visual Effects in the Terminal.



vignore - A powerful tool to visualize ignored files.



hike - A Markdown browser for the terminal.



pocker - A TUI tool for Docker.



durdraw - Versatile ASCII and ANSI Art text editor for terminals.



typeinc - A cool ncurses based typing speed test tool.



parllama - TUI for ollama and other LLM providers.



httpstat - Visualizes curl(1) statistics in a way of beauty and clarity.



visidata - A terminal spreadsheet multitool for discovering and arranging data.



pgtree - Unix process hierarchy tree for specific processes.



spiel - Display richly-styled presentations using your terminal.



tempy - A simple TUI for displaying the current weather in the terminal



dunk - Prettier git diffs in the terminal 🎨



kupo - A terminal file manager / browser, kupo!



textual-astview - A Textual-based Python AST viewing widget library and application



humble-explorer - cross-platform, command-line Bluetooth Low Energy scanner.



frogmouth - A Markdown browser for your terminal



tinboard - A terminal-based client for pinboard.in



jc - A tool convert CLI output, files & strings to JSON/YAML.



hexabyte - A modern, modular, and robust TUI hex editor.



moneyterm - TUI expense and budget tracker.



sen - Terminal User Interface for containers.



logmerger - A utility to view multiple log files with merged timeline.



pgcli - A postgres CLI with autocompletion and syntax highlighting.



wtfis - Passive hostname, domain and IP lookup tool for non-robots.



flameshow - A flamegraph viewer in the terminal.



kaskade - A text user interface (TUI) for Apache Kafka.



papis - A powerful and highly extensible CLI document and bibliography manager.



kb - A minimalist knowledge base manager.



gpterminator - A TUI for OpenAI's ChatGPT



tiptop - Command-line system monitoring



gallery-dl - Download image galleries and collections from image hosting sites.



rsyncy - A status/progress bar for rsync.



procmux - A terminal multiplexer for processes.



kanban-tui - A customizable task manager in the terminal.



gocker - TUI for Docker management.



gita - A command-line tool to manage multiple git repos.



hdf5_ui - A TUI for inspection of HDF5 files.



dooit - A TUI todo manager for the terminal



bagels - A powerful expense tracker that lives in your terminal.



euporie - Jupyter notebooks in the terminal.



jellex - A TUI to filter JSON and JSON Lines data with Python syntax.



browsr - A pleasant file explorer in your terminal supporting all filesystems.



terraform-tui - A powerful terraform textual TUI.



pingtop - Ping multiple servers and show the result in a top like terminal UI.



dolphie - Realtime MySQL health monitoring in the terminal.



fnug - Run all your lints, tests and commands at once, in the terminal.



glances - A cross platform top/htop alternative in python.



oterm - A text-based terminal client for ollama.



yt-dlp - A youtube-dl fork with additional features and fixes.



