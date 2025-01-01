Python Terminal Tools

  1. toolong - A terminal application to view, tail, merge, and search log files (plus JSONL).
  1. textual-paint - MS Paint in your terminal.
  1. youtube-dl - Download videos from YouTube and other video sites.
  1. pqviewer - View Apache Parquet Files In Your Terminal.
  1. braindrop - A terminal-based client for raindrop.io.
  1. s-tui - terminal-based CPU stress and monitoring utility.
  1. aider - AI pair programming in your terminal.
  1. snowmachine - Make it snow in the terminal!
  1. eg - Useful examples at the command line.
  1. para-cada - Executes your command for each file selected using glob expression(s).
  1. lexy - A CLI for reading Learn X in Y Minutes directly into your terminal.
  1. mitmproxy - A TLS/SSL-capable interception HTTP proxy.
  1. pysentation - TUI for displaying Python presentations
  1. sshclick - Terminal based assisted management of your SSH config files.
  1. castero - A TUI podcast client for the terminal.
  1. calcure - Modern, customizable TUI calendar and task manager.
  1. parqv - A TUI for visualizing and analyzing files with multiple formats.
  1. posting - A powerful HTTP client that lives in your terminal.
  1. khal - A standards based CLI and terminal calendar program.
  1. buku - Personal mini-web in text
  1. ranger - A vim-inspired file manager for the console.
  1. tewi - Text-based interface for the Transmission BitTorrent daemon.
  1. tuptime - Like uptime(1), but preserves shutdown / restart stats.
  1. wut - A CLI that explains the output of your last command.
  1. harlequin - The SQL IDE for Your Terminal.
  1. rexi - A terminal UI for regex testing.
  1. isd - A keyboard-focused, highly customizable systemd units TUI.
  1. gri - manage git/gerrit change requests in the terminal.
  1. peplum - The TUI PEP lookup manager for your terminal.
  1. ktool - A TUI Mach-O/ObjC analysis and editing toolkit in the terminal.
  1. scli - simple terminal user interface (TUI) for Signal.
  1. nvitop - An interactive NVIDIA-GPU process viewer and beyond.
  1. toot - Interact with Mastodon directly in the terminal.
  1. elia - A TUI ChatGPT client built with Textual
  1. tofuref - A TUI for the OpenTofu provider registry.
  1. ssh-para - Parallel SSH jobs manager interactive CLI.
  1. sherlock - Hunt down social media accounts by username across social networks.
  1. dotenvhub - A TUI to manage your .env files in the terminal.
  1. bkp - Utility that makes backups of your files/directories.
  1. bbcli - A TUI for accessing BBC News in the terminal.
  1. asciinema - A terminal session recorder.
  1. ddgr - DuckDuckGo from the terminal.
  1. recoverpy - A TUI to interactively recover overwritten or deleted data.
  1. terminaltexteffects - Inline Visual Effects in the Terminal.
  1. vignore - A powerful tool to visualize ignored files.
  1. hike - A Markdown browser for the terminal.
  1. pocker - A TUI tool for Docker.
  1. durdraw - Versatile ASCII and ANSI Art text editor for terminals.
  1. typeinc - A cool ncurses based typing speed test tool.
  1. parllama - TUI for ollama and other LLM providers.
  1. httpstat - Visualizes curl(1) statistics in a way of beauty and clarity.
  1. visidata - A terminal spreadsheet multitool for discovering and arranging data.
  1. pgtree - Unix process hierarchy tree for specific processes.
  1. spiel - Display richly-styled presentations using your terminal.
  1. tempy - A simple TUI for displaying the current weather in the terminal
  1. dunk - Prettier git diffs in the terminal 🎨
  1. kupo - A terminal file manager / browser, kupo!
  1. textual-astview - A Textual-based Python AST viewing widget library and application
  1. humble-explorer - cross-platform, command-line Bluetooth Low Energy scanner.
  1. frogmouth - A Markdown browser for your terminal
  1. tinboard - A terminal-based client for pinboard.in
  1. jc - A tool convert CLI output, files & strings to JSON/YAML.
  1. hexabyte - A modern, modular, and robust TUI hex editor.
  1. moneyterm - TUI expense and budget tracker.
  1. sen - Terminal User Interface for containers.
  1. logmerger - A utility to view multiple log files with merged timeline.
  1. pgcli - A postgres CLI with autocompletion and syntax highlighting.
  1. wtfis - Passive hostname, domain and IP lookup tool for non-robots.
  1. flameshow - A flamegraph viewer in the terminal.
  1. kaskade - A text user interface (TUI) for Apache Kafka.
  1. papis - A powerful and highly extensible CLI document and bibliography manager.
  1. kb - A minimalist knowledge base manager.
  1. gpterminator - A TUI for OpenAI's ChatGPT
  1. tiptop - Command-line system monitoring
  1. gallery-dl - Download image galleries and collections from image hosting sites.
  1. rsyncy - A status/progress bar for rsync.
  1. procmux - A terminal multiplexer for processes.
  1. kanban-tui - A customizable task manager in the terminal.
  1. gocker - TUI for Docker management.
  1. gita - A command-line tool to manage multiple git repos.
  1. hdf5_ui - A TUI for inspection of HDF5 files.
  1. dooit - A TUI todo manager for the terminal
  1. bagels - A powerful expense tracker that lives in your terminal.
  1. euporie - Jupyter notebooks in the terminal.
  1. jellex - A TUI to filter JSON and JSON Lines data with Python syntax.
  1. browsr - A pleasant file explorer in your terminal supporting all filesystems.
  1. terraform-tui - A powerful terraform textual TUI.
  1. pingtop - Ping multiple servers and show the result in a top like terminal UI.
  1. dolphie - Realtime MySQL health monitoring in the terminal.
  1. fnug - Run all your lints, tests and commands at once, in the terminal.
  1. glances - A cross platform top/htop alternative in python.
  1. oterm - A text-based terminal client for ollama.
  1. yt-dlp - A youtube-dl fork with additional features and fixes.

