trusted, encrypted, TOTP/HOTP authenticator with import functionality.

cotp is a secure, encrypted command-line tool for managing TOTP and HOTP authentication codes.

The tool includes an import feature, which migrates the management of authentication codes from other services to cotp.

cotp is tailored for users looking for a reliable, command-line-based solution to manage their two-facto authentication codes in the terminal.