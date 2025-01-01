cotp

rust
gpl-3.0

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/cotp/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/cotp/

trusted, encrypted, TOTP/HOTP authenticator with import functionality.

pacman -S cotp

cotp is a secure, encrypted command-line tool for managing TOTP and HOTP authentication codes.

 

The tool includes an import feature, which migrates the management of authentication codes from other services to cotp.

 

cotp is tailored for users looking for a reliable, command-line-based solution to manage their two-facto authentication codes in the terminal.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.