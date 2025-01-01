terminal disk space navigator.

diskonaut is a TUI terminal application designed to help users manage disk space.

It provides a visual representation of your file system, allowing you to delete, get an idea of file hierarchy and see files or folders taking up unnecessary space. In terms of features, diskonaut offers live updates while scanning and the ability to delete files or directories directly in the terminal.

It's useful for cleaning up storage by finding and eliminating unnecessary disk consumption and it is handy when you're running low on storage and you want to get a better visual picture of your disk space in the terminal.