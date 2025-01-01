A simple, terminal-based Erlang dashboard.

erldash is a TUI dashboard for displaying Erlang statistics in the terminal.

This tool connects to an Erlang node to gather various metrics via pre-defined Erlang functions. Primarily, it collects data using erlang:statistics/1 , erlang:memory/0 and erlang:system_info/1 functions from Erlang and also allows for cluster cookies (.erlang.cookie) if needed.

erldash serves as a go-to tool for those who work distributed systems with Erlang or Elixir and are in need of a no-fuss metrics dashboard. You can easily record metrics to a file for future reference and it's straightforward TUI makes it useful for ongoing monitoring or quick checks on system functions.