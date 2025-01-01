erldash
A simple, terminal-based Erlang dashboard.
zypper install erldash
erldash is a TUI dashboard for displaying Erlang statistics in the terminal.
This tool connects to an Erlang node to gather various metrics via pre-defined Erlang functions. Primarily, it collects data using
erlang:statistics/1,
erlang:memory/0 and
erlang:system_info/1 functions from Erlang and also allows for cluster cookies (.erlang.cookie) if needed.
erldash serves as a go-to tool for those who work distributed systems with Erlang or Elixir and are in need of a no-fuss metrics dashboard. You can easily record metrics to a file for future reference and it's straightforward TUI makes it useful for ongoing monitoring or quick checks on system functions.