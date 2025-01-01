ffmpeg

record, convert and stream audio and video in the terminal.

linux macos bsd windows haiku ubuntu / debian arch / manjaro fedora centos / rhel opensuse alpine snap nix gentoo pkgman install ffmpeg apt-get install ffmpeg pacman -S ffmpeg dnf install ffmpeg-free yum install ffmpeg zypper install ffmpeg apk add ffmpeg sudo snap install ffmpeg nix-env -iA nixpkgs.ffmpeg emerge media-video/ffmpeg

ffmpeg is a cross-platform, open source multimedia toolkit that is designed to process and handle audio, video, subtitles and other media streams. The tool supports real-time video and audio capture, encoding, decoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, streaming, live streaming, screen recording, filtering, and playback. By using ffmpeg in the terminal via CLI and combined with scripts, it is can be used for building complex media processing pipelines. ffmpeg is a useful and go-to tool for anyone dealing with almost any type of media content, making it an essential and reliable tool for various media processing tasks.