Run all your lints, tests and commands at once, in the terminal.

fnug is a TUI and multiplexer designed for running lints, tests, and other commands concurrently in the terminal.

It includes Git integration and can select relevant lints and tests that should be run based on file changes. It also features keyboard and mouse navigation and terminal emulation with scrollback functionality which helps when working with lengthy console output or errors.

fnug is useful to automate linting and test runs locally, particularly good for those who work on projects with frequent changes requiring continuous testing.