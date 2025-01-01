gdu

go
mit

Pretty fast disk usage analyzer

sudo apt install gdu

gdu (short for Go Disk Usage) is a fast disk usage analyzer with a TUI interface. 

 

It provides a graphical overview of disk usage showing the largest files and folders, displaying free space and managing them in the terminal.

 

Recommended for system administrators and users needing to monitor and manage disk space quickly on any platform such as Windows, Mac and Linux.

