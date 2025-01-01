Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A database migration tool written in Go.

goose is a command line database migration tool that simplifies managing database schema changes in development or production by allowing incremental updates through SQL scripts using the terminal.

It's designed to be straightforward, requiring no configuration files and supporting various databases such as SQLite, PostgreSQL, MySQL, Clickhouse, Vertica, DuckDB, TiDB, MSSQL and more.

goose works best for those primarily working with Go, and can be useful for those who work with SQL files in other languages and database systems.