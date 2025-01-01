grv

go
gpl-3.0

A Git Repository Viewer.

pacman -S grv

GRV is a terminal based interface for viewing git repositories written in Go. It allows refs, commits and diffs to be viewed, searched and filtered.

 

The behaviour and style can be customised through configuration. Its feature set includes interactive commands and filters, syntax highlighting, and a query language.

 

Note: grv is currently an alias used by oh-my-zsh. Add unalias grv to the end of your .zshrc to invoke GRV.

