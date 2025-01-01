halp
A CLI tool to get help with CLI tools.
pacman -S halp
halp is a command-line interface (CLI) tool which is able to display help information for other CLI tools. by inputing
halp <command>
It also offers a
plz subcommand that provides access to a tool's manual page or a cheat sheet, further aiding users in understanding and utilizing CLI tools effectively.
This utility is useful when the normal help flags such as (
-h or
-v) do not work due to variations in CLI tool conventions.