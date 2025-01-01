Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A CLI tool to get help with CLI tools.

halp is a command-line interface (CLI) tool which is able to display help information for other CLI tools. by inputing halp <command>

It also offers a plz subcommand that provides access to a tool's manual page or a cheat sheet, further aiding users in understanding and utilizing CLI tools effectively.