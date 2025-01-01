havn
A fast configurable port scanner with reasonable defaults.
cargo install havn
havn is a fast, Rust-based port scanner with customizable options for efficient network exploration. It's lightweight and supports multiple platforms.
Useful for security and networking administrators who want a minimal lightweight and easy to use port scanner with a binary size of less than 1MB.