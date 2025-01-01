Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Fast, friendly, robust plain text accounting software (TUI version)

hledger-ui is an accounting text user interface (TUI) tool that supports various platforms including Linux, Mac, Windows, and web interfaces.

It operates on plain text files, making it readable, version-controllable, and future-proof.

hledger-ui is ideal for tracking money, time, and any quantifiable commodity, and offers a user-friendly approach to plain text accounting in a terminal user interface.

hledger is hledger-ui's CLI counterpart.