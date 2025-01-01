hledger-ui

haskell
gpl-3.0

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/hledger-ui/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/hledger-ui/

Fast, friendly, robust plain text accounting software (TUI version)

sudo apt install hledger-ui

hledger-ui is an accounting text user interface (TUI) tool that supports various platforms including Linux, Mac, Windows, and web interfaces.

 

It operates on plain text files, making it readable, version-controllable, and future-proof.

 

hledger-ui is ideal for tracking money, time, and any quantifiable commodity, and offers a user-friendly approach to plain text accounting in a terminal user interface.

 

hledger is hledger-ui's CLI counterpart.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.