Fast, friendly, robust plain text accounting software (TUI version)
hledger-ui is an accounting text user interface (TUI) tool that supports various platforms including Linux, Mac, Windows, and web interfaces.
It operates on plain text files, making it readable, version-controllable, and future-proof.
hledger-ui is ideal for tracking money, time, and any quantifiable commodity, and offers a user-friendly approach to plain text accounting in a terminal user interface.
hledger is hledger-ui's CLI counterpart.