hledger

haskell
gpl-3.0

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/hledger/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/hledger/

Fast, friendly, robust plain text accounting software

sudo apt install hledger

hledger is an accounting command line tool that supports various platforms including Linux, Mac, Windows, and web interfaces.

 

It operates on plain text files, making it readable, version-controllable, and future-proof.

 

hledger is ideal for tracking money, time, and any quantifiable commodity, and offers a user-friendly approach to plain text accounting.

 

hledger-ui is hledger's TUI counterpart.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.