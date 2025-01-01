hledger
Fast, friendly, robust plain text accounting software
sudo apt install hledger
hledger is an accounting command line tool that supports various platforms including Linux, Mac, Windows, and web interfaces.
It operates on plain text files, making it readable, version-controllable, and future-proof.
hledger is ideal for tracking money, time, and any quantifiable commodity, and offers a user-friendly approach to plain text accounting.
hledger-ui is hledger's TUI counterpart.