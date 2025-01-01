jqp

A TUI playground to experiment with jq.

apt-get install jqp

jqp is a TUI tool that lets you explore with JSON objects in the terminal. It is essentially a terminal playground that allows you to manipulate JSON data quickly.

 

Its primary feature is interactive filtering, letting users modify and extract specific JSON data using the same query language as jq. Other features include syntax highlighting, automatic formatting and executing multiple queries interactively, seeing results instantly.

 

jqp is beneficial for working with APIs, logs, or any JSON data source directly in the terminal.

