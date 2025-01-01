A command-line system information tool.

neofetch is a system information tool operating on a command-line interface, specially written in bash.

It showcases information about your system; this includes data on your hardware, software, and operating system, in a visually appealing manner. It also displays relevant details with your operating system's logo, though it's possible to modify this to an image, ASCII file, wallpaper, or even none.

neofetch can be personalized to render the data most relevant to you through command-line flags and a configuration file. It is compatible with almost 150 different operating systems, including but not limited to Linux, Windows, Minix, AIX, and Haiku.