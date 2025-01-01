Shell Terminal Tools

forgit - A utility tool powered by fzf for using Git interactively.



byobu - Text-based window manager and terminal multiplexer



lsix - like "ls", but for sixel images.



fnt - apt for fonts, the missing font manager for macOS and Linux



has - Checks presence of various CLI tools and their versions on the path.



fuzpad - A minimalistic note management solution. Powered by fzf.



neofetch - A command-line system information tool.



asn - ASN lookup tool and traceroute server



wikiman - A universal offline documentation search engine for manual pages.



arduino-cli-interactive - An Interactive way to use the arduino-cli.



