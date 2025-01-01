Shell Terminal Tools

  1. forgit - A utility tool powered by fzf for using Git interactively.
  1. byobu - Text-based window manager and terminal multiplexer
  1. lsix - like "ls", but for sixel images.
  1. fnt - apt for fonts, the missing font manager for macOS and Linux
  1. has - Checks presence of various CLI tools and their versions on the path.
  1. fuzpad - A minimalistic note management solution. Powered by fzf.
  1. neofetch - A command-line system information tool.
  1. asn - ASN lookup tool and traceroute server
  1. wikiman - A universal offline documentation search engine for manual pages.
  1. arduino-cli-interactive - An Interactive way to use the arduino-cli.

