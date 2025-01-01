netop

rust
mit

A network topology visualizer.

cargo install netop

netop is a network topology visualizer that helps you visualize your network topology in the terminal. It is useful for network engineers and system administrators who need to understand the structure of their network.

 

Requires the pcap library to build if you don't have netop available on your operating system.

