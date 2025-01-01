netop
rust
mit
Share on:
Enter Your Mastodon Instance
https://
Copy the link below to share to Mastodon
https://terminaltrove.com/netop/
A network topology visualizer.
cargo install netop
netop is a network topology visualizer that helps you visualize your network topology in the terminal. It is useful for network engineers and system administrators who need to understand the structure of their network.
Requires the pcap library to build if you don't have netop available on your operating system.