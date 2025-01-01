Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

get up and running with large language models locally.

ollama is a CLI tool that enables users to utilize and run different large language models (LLMs) offline on local machines.

It offers a library of pre-built open source models such as Aya, Llama 3, Phi-3, Mistral, Mixtral, Gemma, Command-R and many more. All models are ready for use, download, and customize, each differing in parameters and sizes.

By using the CLI, it provides extensive customization options, including command prompts to customize a model and system messages tailored for unique interactions.

ollama is cross platform on Windows, macOS and Linux and is beneficial for research engineers, software engineers and hobbyists looking to leverage LLMs without relying on cloud-based solutions.