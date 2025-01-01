interactive grep. (for streaming)

sig is an interactive grep tool designed for streaming data. It offers real-time search updates as data streams in, making it easy to navigate large amounts of dynamic data.

This tool also features keyboard shortcuts, an archived mode for dealing with backwards searching issues related to piping processes. In archived mode, sig saves the latest N entries and allows searching through them based on given key inputs. This mode also enables users to search through static data, such as files.

sig works best when used in environments where data is streamed, such as the output of kubernetes logs or the output of websocket data.