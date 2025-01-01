Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A TUI application for AWS S3 written in Rust.

stu is a tool for interacting with Amazon Web Services (AWS) S3 storage objects and buckets in the terminal.

It allows users to manage their S3 objects directly from the terminal by copying objects, previewing objects (text only) and their metadata and downloading objects without needing a graphical user interface.