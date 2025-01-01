Terminal Emulators

Terminal emulators, derived from physical terminals, are software programs that provide a text-based interface to interact with a computer's shell.

They have evolved to support advanced features like tabs, split panes, and customization, allowing users to efficiently manage multiple sessions and enhance productivity.

Below is a list of terminal emulators for different platforms.

Alacritty

active

A cross-platform, OpenGL terminal emulator.

macos windows linux bsd
Black Box

active

An elegant and customizable terminal for GNOME.

linux
ConEmu

active

Customizable Windows terminal with tabs, splits, quake-style, hotkeys and more.

windows
Contour Terminal

active

Modern C++ Terminal Emulator.

macos windows linux bsd
Cool Retro Term

active

A good looking terminal emulator which mimics the old cathode display.

macos linux
Foot

active

A fast, lightweight and minimalistic Wayland terminal emulator.

linux bsd
Ghostty

active

Fast, native, feature-rich terminal emulator pushing modern features.

macos linux
Hyper

active

A terminal built on web technologies.

macos windows linux
iTerm2

active

A terminal emulator for Mac OS X that does amazing things.

macos
Kitty

active

Cross-platform, fast, feature-rich, GPU based terminal.

macos bsd linux
Konsole

active

A powerful and customizable terminal emulator.

linux
Terminal.app

active

An app for advanced users and developers with direct CLI communication to macOS.

macos
Rio Terminal

active

A hardware-accelerated GPU terminal emulator focusing to run in desktops and browsers.

macos windows linux bsd
Suckless Terminal (st)

active

st is a simple terminal implementation for X.

linux
Tabby

active

A terminal for a more modern age.

linux windows macos
Tilix

active

A tiling terminal emulator for Linux using GTK+3.

linux
Warp Terminal

active

Your terminal, reimagined with AI.

macos linux windows
Wave Terminal

active

An open-source, cross-platform terminal for seamless workflows.

macos linux windows
Wezterm

active

A GPU-accelerated cross-platform terminal emulator and multiplexer.

macos windows linux bsd
Windows Terminal

active

The new Windows Terminal and the original Windows console host, all in the same place.

windows
xfce4-terminal

active

A modern terminal emulator

linux
xterm

active

A terminal emulator for the X Window System.

macos linux bsd
Cathode

inactive

Vintage terminal emulator.

macos

