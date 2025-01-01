Terminal Emulators
Terminal emulators, derived from physical terminals, are software programs that provide a text-based interface to interact with a computer's shell.
They have evolved to support advanced features like tabs, split panes, and customization, allowing users to efficiently manage multiple sessions and enhance productivity.
Below is a list of terminal emulators for different platforms.
Looking to compare terminals?
Alacritty
A cross-platform, OpenGL terminal emulator.macos windows linux bsd
Black Box
An elegant and customizable terminal for GNOME.linux
ConEmu
Customizable Windows terminal with tabs, splits, quake-style, hotkeys and more.windows
Contour Terminal
Modern C++ Terminal Emulator.macos windows linux bsd
Cool Retro Term
A good looking terminal emulator which mimics the old cathode display.macos linux
Foot
A fast, lightweight and minimalistic Wayland terminal emulator.linux bsd
Ghostty
Fast, native, feature-rich terminal emulator pushing modern features.macos linux
Hyper
A terminal built on web technologies.macos windows linux
iTerm2
A terminal emulator for Mac OS X that does amazing things.macos
Kitty
Cross-platform, fast, feature-rich, GPU based terminal.macos bsd linux
Konsole
A powerful and customizable terminal emulator.linux
Terminal.app
An app for advanced users and developers with direct CLI communication to macOS.macos
Rio Terminal
A hardware-accelerated GPU terminal emulator focusing to run in desktops and browsers.macos windows linux bsd
Suckless Terminal (st)
st is a simple terminal implementation for X.linux
Tabby
A terminal for a more modern age.linux windows macos
Tilix
A tiling terminal emulator for Linux using GTK+3.linux
Warp Terminal
Your terminal, reimagined with AI.macos linux windows
Wave Terminal
An open-source, cross-platform terminal for seamless workflows.macos linux windows
Wezterm
A GPU-accelerated cross-platform terminal emulator and multiplexer.macos windows linux bsd
Windows Terminal
The new Windows Terminal and the original Windows console host, all in the same place.windows
xfce4-terminal
A modern terminal emulatorlinux
xterm
A terminal emulator for the X Window System.macos linux bsd
Cathode
Vintage terminal emulator.macos