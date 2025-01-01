Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Execute SQL against structured text like CSV or TSV

TextQL enables local SQL execution against structured text files like CSV or TSV. It's designed to bring the power of SQL querying to flat file data.

TextQL supports SQL joins, "short SQL" syntax that simplifies queries, allowing users to omit longform SQL queries and offers options to save the output to a file and modify the output delimiter.

TextQL stands out for its ability to integrate SQL query functionality with common file formats and can even accept unix standard input (stdin) as an import method for advanced usage.