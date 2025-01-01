Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Count your code, quickly.

Tokei is a powerful, fast CLI tool for counting lines of code in various programming languages, featuring support for over 150 languages.

It quickly analyzes code to provide detailed statistics, including the number of files, total lines, code, comments, and blanks, all grouped by language.

Tokei can output data in multiple formats like CBOR, JSON, and YAML for easy integration and comparison of code statistics.