tokei

rust
apache-2.0,mit

Count your code, quickly.

pacman -S tokei

Tokei is a powerful, fast CLI tool for counting lines of code in various programming languages, featuring support for over 150 languages. 

 

It quickly analyzes code to provide detailed statistics, including the number of files, total lines, code, comments, and blanks, all grouped by language.

 

Tokei can output data in multiple formats like CBOR, JSON, and YAML for easy integration and comparison of code statistics.

