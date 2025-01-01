Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Securely transfer and send anything between computers with a TUI

tran is a command line tool and TUI that allows secure transfer and sending of files and directories between computers.

It has the ability to use a configuration YAML file to customize the editor, mousewheel behavior and the starting directory.

For those who want to use the keyboard only, tran also supports short keys for better navigation in the TUI to quickly transfer a file without touching the mouse.