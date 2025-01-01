trippy

rust
apache-2.0

A TUI network diagnostics tool

snap install trippy

Trippy combines the functionality of traceroute and ping all inside a TUI and is designed to assist with the analysis of network issues.

 

Trippy features an interactive world map and charts in the terminal, customizable tracing options, network hop privacy statistics themes, and the ability to generate tracing reports.

 

It's cross platform and supports Windows, macOS, and Linux, providing an interactive way to visualize network diagnostics and helps in network troubleshooting.

