tuime

rust
gpl-3.0

A colorful and customizable TUI clock written in Rust.

nix profile install github:nate-sys/tuime

tuime is a TUI application which shows a fun, simple and colorful clock for your terminal.

 

It has the ability to show your computer's clock time in different colors, fonts, gradients and in 3D based fonts. It also has options for a screensaver mode and for the time to be formatted and can show the time with a UTC offset.

