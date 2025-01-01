Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A fast Wikipedia CLI/TUI client

wiki-tui is a simple, easy and fast Wikipedia TUI client written in Rust, which allows you to search and browse Wikipedia in your terminal.

It features vim-like keybindings for those familiar with vim, table of contents for quick navigation and to jump to different sections, rich search functionality for previewing search results and supports custom themes.

wiki-tui is useful for those who want a no distraction and TUI experience to browsing Wikipedia quickly all in the terminal.