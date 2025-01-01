wtf
The personal information dashboard for your terminal.
pacman -S wtfutil
WTF is a personal information dashboard for your terminal, developed for those who spend most of their day in the command line.
It allows you to monitor systems, services, and important information that you otherwise might keep browser tabs open for, the goal being to keep you in the terminal.