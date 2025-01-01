Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

AI pair programming in your terminal.

aider is a terminal based AI pair-programming tool that links large-language models to your local git repo, enabling chat-driven edits, new files and refactors directly from the terminal.

Features include repository mapping for contextual prompts automatic git commits, 100+ programming language support, cloud or local model selection including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, Groq, LM Studio, xAI, Azure OpenAI, Cohere, DeepSeek, Ollama, generic OpenAI-compatible endpoints, OpenRouter, GitHub Copilot, Vertex AI and Amazon Bedrock.

Additional features aider has are voice-to-code commands, image and webpage context injection, lint-and-test fixing, browser chat copy-paste, CLI scripting, granular diff review, token-efficient context handling, repomap YAML configuration, automatic feature branches, undo via /drop, mid-chat model switching, prompt caching for cost savings, unlimited session history saved in markdown transcripts for review.

This tool works best for developers who have medium to large codebases, contributors seeking guided fixes and learners experimenting with new stacks with aider helping them.