A CLI for Apple Passwords (also known as iCloud Keychain)

apw is a command-line tool that uses the macOS Passwords helper, which allows you to make direct shell access to iCloud-synced logins and OTP secrets without opening Settings or a browser.

It spawns a background daemon authenticated via the standard system prompt, then exposes sub-commands: auth to renew trust, pw and otp for interactive or JSON listing, list <domain> for filtered output, and start for service management. You can also output to JSON for future use for scripting and automation.

This tool is ideal for macOS power users who keep passwords in iCloud, yet favour scripts or integrations like Raycast and others.