Sponsorships

Terminal Trove offers various sponsorship options to promote your services, tools or products to our audience while also supporting the site.

Our Audience

40K+
Avg Unique Monthly Visitors
160K+
Avg Monthly Page Views
USA
Primary Audience

High-Intent Audience

Terminal Trove attracts an audience of technology professionals who are actively intent on discovering new terminal tools to use in their work, projects and personal use. Our readers don't just browse, they install and use the tools we showcase in their daily work.

We curate and handpick the terminal tools that are most useful and easy to install, resulting in an audience that trusts our recommendations and is primed to try new tools.

This is a unique opportunity to place your product directly in front of users with both the technical capability and immediate intent to adopt new tools or services, a bonus if your product or service has an accompanying terminal interface for users to use in the terminal.

Who You'll Reach

Software Engineers

Building tools and applications with terminal-first approach

Sysadmins, DevOps & Infra Engineers

Managing infrastructure and deploying applications via CLI and automation

AI & ML Engineers

Building and deploying AI models and applications

Hackers & Security Experts

Leveraging command-line for security and penetration testing

CTOs & Technical Leaders

Making decisions on tooling and developer experience

Hardware Engineers

Utilizing terminal tools for hardware testing and control

Our readers include professionals from leading technology companies:

Meta
Nvidia
Google
Docker
Datadog
Linux Foundation
Uber
Microsoft
Stripe
Amazon

Sponsorship Pricing

Pick any plan, cancel anytime.

Basic

echo
$499/mo
Small Banner Size
Bottom Frontpage Placement
*Permanent Tool Page
Top of List Page
Newsletter Placement
Custom Placement
RECOMMENDED

Standard

sudo
$999 $649/mo
**Limited Lifetime Price
Medium Banner Size
Top Frontpage Placement
*Permanent Tool Page
Top of List Page
Newsletter Placement
Custom Placement

Premium

root
$1499 $849/mo
**Limited Lifetime Price
Large Banner Size
Top Frontpage Placement
*Permanent Tool Page
Top of List Page
Newsletter Placement
Custom Placement

*Purchasing a sponsorship with a permanent tools page will remain on the site for you to make changes even if you cancel your sponsorship.

**Lifetime Price Lock: Choose any plan, and your price never changes—even if you cancel, resubscribe or move plans with this lock.

Contact Us

Interested in becoming a sponsor or have questions about our sponsorship options? Please contact us to discuss custom sponsorship opportunities.

sponsors (at) terminaltrove.com

Learn More About Terminal Trove

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.