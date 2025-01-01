Sponsorships
Terminal Trove offers various sponsorship options to promote your services, tools or products to our audience while also supporting the site.
Our Audience
High-Intent Audience
Terminal Trove attracts an audience of technology professionals who are actively intent on discovering new terminal tools to use in their work, projects and personal use. Our readers don't just browse, they install and use the tools we showcase in their daily work.
We curate and handpick the terminal tools that are most useful and easy to install, resulting in an audience that trusts our recommendations and is primed to try new tools.
This is a unique opportunity to place your product directly in front of users with both the technical capability and immediate intent to adopt new tools or services, a bonus if your product or service has an accompanying terminal interface for users to use in the terminal.
Who You'll Reach
Building tools and applications with terminal-first approach
Managing infrastructure and deploying applications via CLI and automation
Building and deploying AI models and applications
Leveraging command-line for security and penetration testing
Making decisions on tooling and developer experience
Utilizing terminal tools for hardware testing and control
Our readers include professionals from leading technology companies:
Sponsorship Pricing
Pick any plan, cancel anytime.
Basicecho
Standardsudo
Premiumroot
*Purchasing a sponsorship with a permanent tools page will remain on the site for you to make changes even if you cancel your sponsorship.
**Lifetime Price Lock: Choose any plan, and your price never changes—even if you cancel, resubscribe or move plans with this lock.
Contact Us
Interested in becoming a sponsor or have questions about our sponsorship options? Please contact us to discuss custom sponsorship opportunities.