All the power of Augment Code in your terminal.

Auggie CLI brings Augment Code's industry-leading context engine and powerful AI agent anywhere your code goes–from building alongside you in the terminal to any part of your development workflow. Auggie CLI helps you better understand your codebase, edit files, run commands, and automate workflows.

Auggie was purpose built to integrate into how you ship and run software, and works with all your existing tools. You can debug issues with linters and tests, open PRs with GitHub, put AI in your CI/CD, triage bug reports, and jump start your incident response, all with ease–freeing up valuable time.

With Auggie you get powerful tools and features: deep context, custom slash commands, MCP, multi models, prompt enhancers, user & repo rules, tasklists, and native tools.

Don’t just write code. Ship it with Auggie CLI.

Install Auggie CLI