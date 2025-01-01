A fast and efficient command line audio player and audio converter.

benben is a fast CLI and TUI audio player and converter for Linux.

Core capabilities include playing multiple audio formats (MP3, FLAC, Ogg Vorbis, Opus, WavPack, WAV, QOA), extensive VGM (video game music) format support with chip emulation for YM2612, YM2151, NES APU, SID and dozens more. It also has module file playback via libxmp, MIDI and MUS support, multi-threaded parallel audio conversion to WAV or Au file formats, playlist looping functionality, TCP audio streaming and is controllable remotely over a dedicated socket. It also has keyboard support and performance is optimized for low resource systems including Raspberry Pi systems.

For those who organize music in folders, prefer terminal interfaces over GUI applications and digital preservationists working with vintage game soundtracks, these groups would find benben’s specialized VGM playback and batch conversion features useful as well as the vast amount of input file formats benben supports.