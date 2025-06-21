Search and Explore on Terminal Trove

We are very pleased to introduce a much heavily requested feature into Terminal Trove and you can now search and explore on the site and you can use the search bar on the homepage or you use the Explore section on Terminal Trove.

The new search and explore functionality allows you to discover terminal tools with images and you can search for tools whether if it runs on your system and each of them have screenshots for you to see each TUI or CLI tool that you are looking for.

Currently, you can filter by operating system, license, language and even Tool of the Week. Overtime, more filters will be added for you to use in the future.

We hope this new feature helps you discover amazing terminal tools that you may not have even known that existed or there is that one terminal tool that you never knew that you needed! Happy exploring!

Have feedback on the new search features? We’d love to hear from you! Reach out to us through our community channels.

EOF