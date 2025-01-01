Manage Git worktrees with automation from the terminal.

branchlet is an interactive TUI tool for managing Git worktrees in the terminal.

branchlet has the ability to create, list and delete Git worktrees. It uses project-specific or global configuration files to automatically copy defined files (like environment or config files) into each new worktree. It also supports direct commands to create, list and delete (useful for scripting) and has a configuration (either in .branchlet.json (local) / ~/.branchlet/settings.json (global)) and supports post create actions, i.e. actions that run custom commands after worktree creation.

This tool is useful for developers who work with multiple branches using Git worktrees specifically. If you like an interactive way to manage your Git worktrees with a TUI, branchlet may be useful to you.