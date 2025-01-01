Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

generate beautiful images of your code from right inside your terminal.

carbon-now-cli converts code into stylish images directly from the terminal, with support for multiple programming languages and extensive customization options.

It is ideal for developers looking to enhance their presentations or documentation with visually appealing code snippets.

carbon-now-cli supports interactive customization, various output formats and resolutions, and allows input from different sources.